In a historic first, the Supreme Court of Canada held a hearing in Winnipeg last week, the first to be held outside Ottawa in the court's 144 years of work.

Now, Chief Justice Richard Wagner says he wants to do it again.

"I would hope that the court will do it again," Wagner told host Don Martin during an episode of CTV's Power Play airing Tuesday.

"Of course, we'll talk about it with my colleagues pretty soon. But the reaction was incredible."

Wagner said that people were lining up at 6 a.m. outside to get a glimpse of the inner workings of Canada's top court. The court also visited with high school students and took questions from the public. Wagner said the toughest question to answer was when students asked him which decisions were the most difficult to write.

"There are so many decisions that dealt with difficult issues, sensitive issues," said Wagner.

After the experience, Wagner said offers began pouring in from other provinces to host the Supreme Court.

"I got offers for every province, I must tell you. So we'll have to discuss that with my colleagues," said Wagner.

Appointing an Indigenous Supreme Court Justice

Martin also asked Wagner whether he supports calls to appoint an Indigenous justice to the Supreme Court of Canada – and Wagner said he does.

There has never been an Indigenous jurist on Canada's highest court.

"It's up to...government to decide who is going to be appointed. It’s not up to me to decide that. But I think that it would be a good thing, that Indigenous people be appointed, if only to reflect what the country is. I think that people should recognize themselves in the judges that are appointed," said Wagner.

Wagner's predecessor, former Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin, also told Martin last week that she supports the call.

"I'm all for diversity on the Supreme Court because...I think different people bring different experiences from their past life," McLachlin said.

During the 2017 push for an Indigenous Supreme Court justice, Indigenous jurists John Borrows and Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond were frequently touted as strong applicants. Both have doctorates in law and have worked across Canada.