Chief human rights commissioner resigns after investigation into Israel comments
The recently appointed chief commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission said Monday that he agreed to resign after an investigation into past comments related to Israel.
Birju Dattani has previously denied allegations that he made anti-Israel statements, including what Conservatives characterize as a "justification of terrorism."
The justice minister launched an investigation after Canadian Jewish organizations raised concerns about Dattani's past activities.
"The findings speak for themselves," Justice Minister Arif Virani said in a statement Monday.
"I have accepted Mr. Dattani's decision to step down as chief commissioner. As I have said, maintaining the confidence of all Canadians in the Canadian Human Rights Commission remains my top priority."
The lengthy report details 14 allegations levied against Dattani, including comments he made on social media and elsewhere under the name "Mujahid Dattani."
The law firm that conducted the investigation did not find any indication that Dattani harboured or harbours antisemitic beliefs, or any evidence that he has unconscious or conscious biases toward Jews or Israelis.
However, the firm did find that his explanation for not including the name Mujahid Dattani on his application and background check "lacks credibility."
Instead, he provided the name "Birju Mujahid Dattani," despite appearing on several panels and on social media using the first name Mujahid.
"On a balance of probabilities and based on the totality of evidence, we find that Mr. Dattani intentionally omitted the reference to 'Mujahid Dattani' on the background check consent form (and elsewhere) and at no time in the application or interview process disclosed that, in the past, he had used the name 'Mujahid Dattani,"' the investigative report states.
After receiving the findings, Virani told Dattani in a letter on July 31 that the results of the investigation raised serious concerns about his candour during the appointment process.
Dattani was due to start in the role last Thursday, but agreed to take a leave while Virani considered how he should respond.
"I remain a steadfast believer in the commission's work, mandate and its importance to our democracy," Dattani said in a statement Monday.
Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman welcomed the news, but called it overdue.
"Dattani's past writings were easily discoverable with a simple Google search," Lantsman said in a post on X.
"Either the political staff in the Trudeau government failed to do such a rudimentary search, or they found that material and viewed the comments as not problematic."
She called for a "full, free, and fair investigation" into how the appointment happened in the first place.
The process to appoint a new chief commissioner will begin "as soon as possible," Virani said in a statement. His office said he would provide no further comment Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2024.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
BREAKING Listeria deaths from recalled plant-based beverages rise to 3
A third person has died and 15 people have been hospitalized as a result of an outbreak of Listeria infections linked to recalled plant-based beverages.
Canada taking review of immigration screening of terror plot suspects 'extremely seriously,' PM Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is taking an internal review into the immigration and screening of a father and son recently charged in connection to an alleged foiled Toronto terror plot 'extremely seriously.'
This Sask. town is offering $30,000 to people who build a home in the community
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
Human-caused climate change made this summer's heat waves 2-10 times more likely: ECCC
Canadians have experienced numerous, sweltering heat waves this summer, and federal analysis reveals climate change made the unseasonable temperatures much more likely.
Actor Bryan Cranston shares more photos from Alberta mountain trip through Lake Louise, Banff
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
Australian breaker Raygun praised for her 'courage' and 'character' after viral performances at the Paris Olympics
Rachael Gunn arrived in Paris as a competitive breaker excited to make her Olympic debut. She leaves an internet sensation, her performances viewed by millions across social media.
CBC paid over $18 million in bonuses in 2024 after it eliminated hundreds of jobs
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. paid $18.4 million in bonuses this year after hundreds of jobs at the public broadcaster were eliminated, according to documents obtained through access to information laws.
opinion Why hasn't King Charles spoken publicly about the U.K. riots?
Two weeks of violent disorder and rioting instigated by far-right agitators has rocked the U.K. In her latest column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at why King Charles hasn't made a public address on the unrest, in light of the growing appeals for him to do so.
This Sask. town is offering $30,000 to people who build a home in the community
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
-
BREAKING Listeria deaths from recalled plant-based beverages rise to 3
A third person has died and 15 people have been hospitalized as a result of an outbreak of Listeria infections linked to recalled plant-based beverages.
Human-caused climate change made this summer's heat waves 2-10 times more likely: ECCC
Canadians have experienced numerous, sweltering heat waves this summer, and federal analysis reveals climate change made the unseasonable temperatures much more likely.
LIVE 'Voluntary' Jasper townsite re-entry will start on Friday: officials
Jasper residents will be able to start returning home on Friday, Aug. 16, officials announced on Monday.
-
Toronto driver found sleeping at Ontario police station charged with impaired driving: OPP
An allegedly impaired Toronto driver who was found asleep at the wheel at a police station parking lot north of the city has been charged with impaired driving.
-
Temperatures will reach 30 C in some Canadian provinces. Here's where
Some Canadian provinces are in for a mixed bag of thunderstorms, heat warnings and air quality alerts as summer weather and wildfires continue this week
Los Angeles hit with 4.6 magnitude earthquake: U.S. Geological Service
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 has struck the Los Angeles area, the U.S. Geological Service said Monday.
-
Released Palestinians describe worsening abuses in Israeli prisons
Frequent beatings, overcrowding, withholding of basic rations. Released Palestinians have described to The Associated Press worsening abuses in Israeli prisons crammed with thousands detained since the war in Gaza began 10 months ago.
-
Their job was saving lives. They lost their own in Brazil's horrifying plane crash
Arianne Risso worked every day to help her patients battle cancer. That made it all the more heart wrenching when her life -- along with that of seven other doctors -- ended abruptly after a plane tumbled from the sky in Brazil.
-
Donald Trump is returning to X for a live interview with the platform's owner, Elon Musk
Donald Trump is returning -- at least for one night -- to do a live interview Monday on X, the platform from which he was banned for nearly two years following the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol.
-
As the Mideast holds its breath for larger war, Lebanon’s displaced fear a bleak future
Displaced in south Lebanon five times, Kamel Mroue and his wife Mariam are anxious about their next move as they follow the news of clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, fearing border hostilities will turn into all-out war.
-
Airlines suspend flights as Middle East tensions rise
Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted international airlines to suspend flights to the region or to avoid affected air space.
Canada taking review of immigration screening of terror plot suspects 'extremely seriously,' PM Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is taking an internal review into the immigration and screening of a father and son recently charged in connection to an alleged foiled Toronto terror plot 'extremely seriously.'
-
-
NDP calls for an investigation into bot posts about Poilievre rally
NDP MP Charlie Angus has asked the Commissioner of Canada Elections to probe a number of posts on social media, worried they may constitute foreign interference.
Alberta man sees big benefits after receiving leading-edge pacemaker at Calgary hospital
Just two weeks after receiving a pacemaker in May, John Kebert was able to get back to his hikes he had missed so much.
-
BREAKING Listeria deaths from recalled plant-based beverages rise to 3
A third person has died and 15 people have been hospitalized as a result of an outbreak of Listeria infections linked to recalled plant-based beverages.
-
Spanish techno festival introduces tests to detect spiked drinks
An electronic music festival on a beach in eastern Spain has set up tents where revelers can drug-test their drinks to ensure they do not contain psychoactive substances slipped into the beverages without their consent.
New Mars study suggests an ocean's worth of water may be hiding beneath the red dusty surface
Mars may be drenched beneath its surface, with enough water hiding in the cracks of underground rocks to form a global ocean, new research suggests.
-
Weeks may stretch into months for stranded NASA astronauts
A pair of American astronauts may be asked to wait six more months in space before returning to earth, NASA officials acknowledged Wednesday.
-
A trove of ancient artifacts from Egypt's last dynasty has been discovered in 63 tombs
A trove of ancient artifacts from Egypt's last dynasty has been discovered in 63 tombs in the Nile Delta area and experts are working to restore and classify the finds, an official with the country's antiquities authority said Monday.
Actor Bryan Cranston shares more photos from Alberta mountain trip through Lake Louise, Banff
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
-
Princess of Wales, Snoop Dogg and a bearded Prince William team up for Olympics video
A group of U.K. celebrities, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, offered their congratulations to Team Great Britain for their performance at the Olympics in Paris, France.
-
Bones creator Hart Hanson creates a new kind of private investigator with The Seminarian
For his new novel, The Seminarian, Hart Hanson started with a character rather than an incident.
Goodyear spending $575M to expand Ontario plant, produce EV tires
Goodyear Canada is planning to spend more than $575 million to expand and modernize an eastern Ontario plant to produce electric vehicle and all-terrain tires and make its processes more energy efficient.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street holds relatively steady ahead of big tests coming later in the week
U.S. stocks are holding relatively steady Monday, as markets around the world stabilize following a wild week of extreme swings.
-
CBC paid over $18 million in bonuses in 2024 after it eliminated hundreds of jobs
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. paid $18.4 million in bonuses this year after hundreds of jobs at the public broadcaster were eliminated, according to documents obtained through access to information laws.
Mini farm animals are adorable. There's also a growing demand for them
They’re adorable. They require less food and space. And without much coaxing, they might help cut the grass.
-
Meet the trio bringing you the first St. John's Fashion Week
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
-
This U.S. couple scored ‘gold dust’ visas to work in Italy. Here’s how
People around the world dream of relocating to Italy live the “Dolce Vita” dream. But for many, that dream remains just that – a dream – because of one major stumbling block: immigration.
As the Olympic flame heads for Los Angeles, what can we expect from the 2028 Games?
The Paris Games are over, the Olympic flame that hung suspended in a cauldron above the Jardins de Tuileries extinguished, and the Olympic flag handed over to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games.
-
Australian breaker Raygun praised for her 'courage' and 'character' after viral performances at the Paris Olympics
Rachael Gunn arrived in Paris as a competitive breaker excited to make her Olympic debut. She leaves an internet sensation, her performances viewed by millions across social media.
-
Graham Thorpe's wife says former England cricketer took his own life
Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe took his own life after suffering from depression and anxiety, his wife Amanda said on Monday.
Ontario police seeing 'sharp increase' in motorcyclist fatalities: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say there has been a 'sharp increase' in the number of fatal motorcycle crashes across the province in recent weeks, calling the trend 'senseless and preventable.'
-
U.S. auto safety agency seeks information from Tesla on fatal Cybertruck crash and fire in Texas
U.S. federal safety authorities say they are seeking information on a crash and fire involving a Tesla Cybertruck that killed a driver of the futuristic new pickup.
-
Ontario police lay more than 8,000 traffic-related charges over August long weekend
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they laid more than 8,000 traffic-related charges over the August long weekend.
Community steps in to help after popular Ottawa pizzeria vandalized
Owners and customers of Milano Pizzeria on St. Laurent Blvd. were shocked Sunday morning to find the restaurant had been vandalized.
Bones creator Hart Hanson creates a new kind of private investigator with The Seminarian
For his new novel, The Seminarian, Hart Hanson started with a character rather than an incident.
On the lookout: New Brunswick bird watcher finds his 400th species of bird
Armed with a keen eye and curiosity, Jim Wilson has watched birds in New Brunswick for decades. Recently, Wilson saw his 400th species of bird, but the search continues for the next one.
Average rental rates in Nova Scotia well above national level: survey
A recent Rentals.ca and Urbanation survey shows average rental rates rose 5.9 per cent across the country compared to this time last year, but in Halifax it's a different story.
Stratford, Ont. police to discuss protocols, more training after neighbour dispute turned deadly
Police in Stratford, Ont. say they’re looking at a fatal shooting incident, which escalated from an ongoing neighbour dispute, to see if there’s anything they can learn from it.
A B.C. ranch on the market for $2.5M comes with its own hobbit hole
A 400-acre ranch in B.C.'s Okanagan has hit the market for $2.5 million and one of the property's selling features is a hobbit-hole-inspired house that has been named one of Canada's most wish-listed Airbnbs.
Calgary officer helps save choking child after pulling over speeding vehicle
The Calgary Police Service is sharing heartwarming photos of an officer reunited with the young child he saved over the weekend.
Two Flair passengers in B.C. were told a bird strike cancelled their flight. Then they did their own research
Flair Airlines was ordered to compensate two passengers after a B.C. tribunal found there was no evidence a bird strike actually caused a flight cancellation.
Maritimers mark 10th anniversary of ALS Ice Bucket Challenge with calls to bring it back
A whole decade later, there are calls to bring back a trend which brought attention and donations to a good cause.
Police searching for arson suspect in Oak Bay, B.C.
Police near Victoria are asking for the public's help as they investigate an attempted arson outside a business in Oak Bay.
-
Flair defends flight cancellation at centre of B.C. dispute, says bird strikes did occur
A dispute over a cancelled Flair Airlines flight from Calgary to Vancouver last year – which the airline blamed on bird strikes that were never recorded in a federal database – hasn't ended yet.
-
New Canadian navy tugboats to enter service following two-year delay
The first of four new tugboats built for the Royal Canadian Navy have arrived in British Columbia, two years behind schedule and nearly four years since the first steel was cut for the $102-million project.
Homicide detectives investigating disappearance of Markham real estate agent
Homicide detectives are investigating the disappearance of a Markham real estate agent who was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on Friday.
-
-
BREAKING Listeria deaths from recalled plant-based beverages rise to 3
A third person has died and 15 people have been hospitalized as a result of an outbreak of Listeria infections linked to recalled plant-based beverages.
'Random' sexual assault by naked man prompts warning from Calgary police
A random sexual assault by a nude man in the southwest community of Elbow Park over the weekend has prompted a warning from Calgary police.
-
Actor Bryan Cranston shares more photos from Alberta mountain trip through Lake Louise, Banff
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
-
Alberta man sees big benefits after receiving leading-edge pacemaker at Calgary hospital
Just two weeks after receiving a pacemaker in May, John Kebert was able to get back to his hikes he had missed so much.
Trudeau, Ford prepared to work with Ottawa as mayor warns of 'transit crisis' without financial help
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford say they are prepared to work with the city of Ottawa as Mayor Mark Sutcliffe warns of potential cuts to transit services without financial help from the federal and provincial governments, but made no funding commitments to the city.
-
Barrhaven kids gym says it's closing temporarily, cancelling camps, classes and parties
A popular kids gym in Barrhaven has temporarily closed its doors, forcing parents to find alternate arrangements for camps and classes. In a letter to customers, My Gym Ottawa says it is closing its doors temporarily due to unforeseen circumstances.
-
Police investigating after person found deceased in the Rideau Canal
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after a person was found deceased in the Rideau Canal in downtown Ottawa.
Quebec municipalities hit by remnants of tropical storm Debby face months of cleanup
Quebec municipalities hit by the remnants of tropical storm Debby say they're looking at months of recovery.
-
FIQ nurses union at an impasse after 500 days, plans to step up pressure tactics
Even as the summer vacation period begins to wind down, the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ) is still at an impasse in its negotiations with Québec and plans to step up its pressure tactics shortl
-
Quebec Liberals say province needs own constitution to affirm 'who we are'
The Quebec Liberal Party is proposing that the province adopt its own constitution, a project it says will be 'unifying.'
LIVE 'Voluntary' Jasper townsite re-entry will start on Friday: officials
Jasper residents will be able to start returning home on Friday, Aug. 16, officials announced on Monday.
-
15-year-old shot south of Edmonton, man charged with attempted murder
One person has been arrested after a 15-year-old was shot on Louis Bull First Nation last week.
-
Well folks, that's a fest: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss close out Edmonton Folk Music Festival
Edmonton's Folk Music Festival and 100,000 people took over Gallagher Park for four days of music, food and fun.
IN PICTURES Northern lights, Perseid meteor shower light up Maritime skies
Maritimers were treated to both the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, and the Perseid meteor shower Sunday night and into Monday morning.
-
78-year-old woman killed in Charlottetown roundabout crash
A 78-year-old woman died in a crash at a Charlottetown, P.E.I., roundabout on Saturday.
-
N.S. to give nearly $1.2M to 64 first responder groups
A Nova Scotia fund is giving nearly $1.2 million to 64 first responder organizations, including search and rescue teams, fire departments, and hazardous materials units.
Sea-Doo passenger killed following collision with boat: RCMP
A woman from Portage la Prairie has died after the Sea-Doo she was riding on was struck by a boat over the weekend.
-
'It’s not just ornamental – it’s a little dangerous': The invasive plant species popping up in Winnipeg
A purple-flowered weed is taking over parts of Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood – and a community organization is teaching residents how to eradicate it.
-
Manitoba has beefed up efforts to fight retail theft, retailers hope for more
Manitoba's recent efforts to curb retail theft are working, by many accounts, and some businesses are hoping for more permanent changes.
This Sask. town is offering $30,000 to people who build a home in the community
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
-
Humans are making Sask. heat waves more common, ECCC system shows
Heat waves around Canada, including Saskatchewan, are becoming more common from human influence, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says.
-
Sask. eHealth head office temporarily closed
eHealth's head office in downtown Regina is temporarily closed due to a sprinkler leak, according to the province.
Kayaker found dead in Lake Erie
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.
-
Ontario police reporting 'sharp increase' in motorcyclist fatalities: OPP
Provincial police said 36 motorcyclists have died on OPP-patrolled roads so far this year.
-
Guelph man charged following sexual assault of healthcare worker: police
Guelph Police have charged a man after they said a healthcare worker was touched inappropriately by a patient.
CPKC claps back at rail workers' strike threat with lockout notice
One of Canada’s two railway titans is clapping back after its workers got the green light to move ahead with a strike in just over a week.
-
This Sask. town is offering $30,000 to people who build a home in the community
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
-
Hilltops kick off season with win over Edmonton Huskies
The Saskatoon Hilltops kicked off their season in style, taking to SMF Field for their home opener against the Edmonton Huskies.
Historic northern Ont. plywood mill committed to restarting operations after devastating fire
Hundreds of northern Ontario mill workers and their families are on pins and needles after Cochrane's biggest employer went up in flames.
-
Sudbury police cruiser lands upside down in ditch at park
A single-vehicle crash involving a Sudbury police cruiser at a playground caused quite a stir on a quiet street in Minnow Lake on Sunday.
-
Sudbury considers providing free transit for high school students
A resolution passed Monday in Sudbury directs city staff to prepare a report on providing free bus service to secondary school students in the city.
Aylmer man loses over $80,000 in 'catfish' scam
A 65-year-old Aylmer man is out $83,000 after he was the victim of an online scam. According to police, the victim met a woman online two years ago. The pair got married by proxy in the United States but never met in person.
-
Tornadoes and downbursts reported in southwestern Ontario
Damaging weather that tore through parts of southwestern Ontario has been classified as downbursts and tornadoes.
-
Ontario government funding new Youth Wellness Hub in Oxford County
One of ten new hubs being built, the Ontario Government said that the new hubs will bring the total number of locations up to 32 across the province.
Highway 11 reopened following single-vehicle rollover
Highway 11 is reopened in Huntsville Ont., following a single-vehicle crash that left three people in critical condition.
-
OPP investigate suspicious outdoor fire in Orillia
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is probing a suspicious fire in Orillia after large cardboard bales went up in flames.
-
Man arrested after break and enter in Barrie
An alleged break-in attempt in Barrie leaves a man up for charges.
Body of missing swimmer recovered in Lake Erie
Essex County OPP say the body of a missing swimmer has been located near Leamington in Lake Erie.
-
Webinar planned to help prevent intimate partner violence and workplace violence
Registration is open for a webinar that focusses on helping prevent intimate partner violence and workplace violence.
-
Four people sent to hospital after car slams into house
OPP are investigating a crash in Lakeshore where a seven-year-old was one of the people injured. Around 1 a.m. on Monday, OPP, fire and EMS were sent to a crash on Highway 77 at County Road 8 where a vehicle had struck a house.
Police searching for arson suspect in Oak Bay, B.C.
Police near Victoria are asking for the public's help as they investigate an attempted arson outside a business in Oak Bay.
-
New Canadian navy tugboats to enter service following two-year delay
The first of four new tugboats built for the Royal Canadian Navy have arrived in British Columbia, two years behind schedule and nearly four years since the first steel was cut for the $102-million project.
-
Mounties investigating wrong-way crash that killed 1 in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating a two-vehicle crash over the weekend that killed one driver and sent another to hospital with serious injuries.
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
Sentencing hearing set for Coutts protesters convicted of mischief, weapons charges
Two men convicted of mischief at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade are to learn their sentences later this month.
-
Final stages of water infrastructure project to close intersection in Lethbridge starting Monday
The final stage of a water infrastructure project in Lethbridge will kick off Monday morning, closing the intersection of 11 Street South and Sixth Avenue South.
-
Dawgs advance to WCBL West Division Final with thrilling 4-3 win over Bulls in 13 innings
The Okotoks Dawgs and Lethbridge Bulls played deep into the night Friday in the deciding game of their WCBL playoff series before the Dawgs won 4-3 in the 13th inning.
Sault police say impaired motorist was driving on the wrong side of the street
A 35-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with dangerous and impaired driving following an incident Aug. 10 on Albert Street East.
-
Northern Ont. First Nation receives new land conservation funding
Environment and Climate Change Canada says conserving land is crucial to maintaining biodiversity and preserving habitats that support diverse species and ecological processes.
-
Wildfire near Temiskaming Shores, Kirkland Lake 5, still not under control
As of Sunday evening, there were 21 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario with no new fires confirmed on Saturday or Sunday.
Meet the trio bringing you the first St. John's Fashion Week
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.