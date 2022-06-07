Chief electoral officer wants law against false claims meant to undermine elections
Canada's chief electoral officer is recommending that changes to the law be made to combat foreign interference in elections and the spread of misinformation.
Stephane Perrault is calling for a new offence to be created of making false statements to undermine an election -- for example, claiming that the results have been manipulated.
A report published today also suggests that MPs outlaw hate groups from registering as political parties, which would give them the names and addresses of all voters.
The report calls for an update to election laws in the digital age and suggests platforms be required to publish policies on how they will deal with content misleading electors.
It also suggests stricter rules to stop third-party groups supporting political parties or seeking to influence elections receiving funding from abroad.
The report suggests MPs extend current rules designed to stop foreign interference during elections to the period before the campaign kicks off.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2022.
