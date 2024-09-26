Chief cyberspy among federal officials appearing at meddling inquiry today

Politics

    Caroline Xavier, the chief of Canada’s cyberspy agency, is slated to appear at a federal inquiry into foreign interference today.

    Xavier was appointed in 2022 to lead the Communications Security Establishment, which has a lead role in fending off online threats to Canada.

    Other senior officials from the CSE are also scheduled to testify along with representatives of the Privy Council Office and the Justice Department .

    The commission of inquiry’s latest hearings are looking at the ability of federal agencies to identify and counter foreign meddling.

    The commission is examining the practices of various institutions and the experiences of diaspora communities.

    The inquiry's final report is due by the end of the year.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2024.

