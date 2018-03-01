OTTAWA – The break and enter charges against political strategist Nick Kouvalis and an unsuccessful Ontario PC nominee Sarah Warry-Poljanski have been dropped.

The pair had been charged after allegedly breaking into a Burlington, Ont. Kelseys restaurant after hours last year.

On Wednesday, the Crown withdrew the charges in a Milton courthouse.

The pair did plead guilty to trespassing under the provincial Trespass to Property Act, something Kouvalis' lawyer Dirk Derstine equated to a parking ticket.

The two were each ordered to pay a $50 fine for this offence and a $15 surcharge.

As a pre-condition to having the charges dropped, Crown Laurie Jago asked Kouvalis and Warry-Poljanski to each make an $1,000 donation to a Halton region charity, and spend 15 hours doing volunteer community service.

Warry-Poljanski's lawyer Peter Boushy said his client’s donation went to a women’s charity in the region.

Kouvalis and Sarah Warry-Poljanski were arrested Sept. 26 after being found inside the restaurant around 2 a.m. one day after Warry-Poljanski lost the PC nomination for the provincial Hamilton Mountain riding.

In December, Derstine told CTV News that Kouvalis did not deny being inside the Kelseys that evening, but "absolutely" denied there was any criminal intent.

In an emailed statement to CTV News, Kouvalis said he was thankful to the Crown for being "very thorough and thoughtful."

"My lawyer told me to relax, don't talk and let him do his job. I like Dirk. When the adults were put in charge, it was dealt with fairly," Kouvalis said.

Kouvalis managed MP Kellie Leitch’s federal Conservative leadership campaign until he had to resign in Feb. 2017, saying he had "become a distraction" after having to apologize for using offensive language.

That was the second time Kouvalis resigned from Leitch’s team. In April 2016, he quit her campaign after being charged with impaired driving. He said at the time he'd been struggling with alcohol addiction since 2011.

Kouvalis also ran Rob Ford’s successful 2010 mayoral campaign in Toronto.

Warry-Poljanski is a self-described addictions counsellor and activist who has been outspoken about Ontario hydro costs, among other issues.

"Having it resolved this way will help her continue on with her social-justice activism," Warry-Poljanski’s lawyer told CTV News.

"It was resolved this way only because the Crown exercised her discretion and she’s obviously thankful for that," he said Thursday.