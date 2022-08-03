Charest pressed on political future after Conservative leadership race

Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?

Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.

OPINION | Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun

'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises virtually during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Three key takeaways from the three-person Conservative leadership debate

On Wednesday night in Ottawa, three of the five Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidates took part in the third and final official debate of the 2022 race. Candidates Scott Aitchison, Roman Baber and Jean Charest delved into some of the top issues of the campaign. Here are the main takeaways from tonight's discussion.

Conservative Leadership candidate Jean Charest, centre, speaks as Roman Baber, left, and Scott Aitchison look on at the Conservative Party leadership debate in Ottawa on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

As it happened: The final 2022 Conservative leadership debate

Three of the five Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls Scott Aitchison, Roman Baber and Jean Charest debated one last time in both official languages in Ottawa on Aug. 3. Leslyn Lewis and Pierre Poilievre opted to skip the debate. Here are our reporters' real-time updates as the event unfolded.

Man, 29, charged following Parliament Hill ramming incident

A 29-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges following an incident early Wednesday morning in which a vehicle rammed a gate on Parliament Hill. Police said Wednesday someone drove an unauthorized vehicle into the front gates on Wellington Street at around 3:30 a.m.

