Charest pledges review of assault-style firearm ban after saying no laws would change
Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest promised Tuesday to subject a national ban on so-called assault-style firearms to a classification review by a panel of experts.
It comes after the former Quebec premier said back in March, when specifically asked about the prohibition, that he wasn't "seeking to change the laws as they are."
"That's not on my program," Charest told The Canadian Press at the time.
Asked about the apparent shift, campaign spokeswoman Laurence Toth said that Charest stands by his initial position. What he's proposing is a review of the regulations and not a legislative change, she said.
The party's position on firearms came under scrutiny during last year's federal election campaign when former leader Erin O'Toole struggled to articulate whether he was proposing to lift a federal ban on some 1,500 models of what the Liberals call assault-style weapons.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau imposed the ban using regulations introduced through a May 2020 order-in-council. He was also the one to press O'Toole during the recent federal race on his campaign promise to revoke it.
Charest's position on that ban is similar to the one O'Toole eventually adopted last year. After several days of confusion around his stance, O'Toole inserted a footnote into the party's platform clarifying it would keep the prohibition in place but subject it to a review.
"A Charest government will implement common-sense gun laws by taking this divisive wedge issue out of the hands of politicians and hand over the classification of weapons to a panel representing both policing and firearms experts," Michelle Coates Mather, also a spokeswoman for Charest, said on Tuesday.
"This panel's scope will include a review of the 2020 Trudeau order-in-council while making decisions solely based on public safety."
Firearm advocates and gun owners make up part of the party's grassroots, which is heavily concentrated in Western Canada, and so it is typical for leadership candidates to release policies related to firearm ownership.
Gun control has also re-emerged as an issue during the race to find O'Toole's replacement thanks to the Liberal government tabling new legislation in the House of Commons proposing to freeze the sale, purchase and importation of handguns.
Trudeau says he wants to see parties work together to ensure the bill can pass quickly through the minority Parliament.
Longtime Ottawa-area MP Pierre Poilievre, who's running on a campaign pledge of "freedom," blasted the new legislation as a "made-for-Hollywood approach to firearm classification" and promised to focus more resources on stopping the illegal smuggling of guns across the border.
"Firearms should be classified by what they do, and not how they look," he said in a statement.
To set the criteria for classification, Poilievre also promised to assemble a panel of experts that includes sport shooters and First Nations hunters.
Leslyn Lewis, who placed third in the 2020 leadership race, emailed supporters Tuesday to accuse the Liberals of playing politics with public safety.
"Dr. Lewis is frustrated on behalf of Canadians who want laws that make sense and protect people," a campaign spokesman told The Canadian Press.
"She will review every single firearms law currently in place and replace the Liberals' legislation with laws that will actually make Canadians safer."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2022.
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday. In the House of Commons, MPs' persisting differing views were on display after a symbolic push to affirm abortion rights failed, and the Conservative caucus were told not to comment on the leak.
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, doing media interviews, and participating in debates, each contender has been releasing details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Meet the six candidates on the ballot to be the next Conservative leader
Conservative Party members will be electing their new leader in September. Six candidates have secured their place on the ballot, after meeting all of the party's eligibility requirements. Here's a snapshot of who each candidate is, their political histories, and what kind of campaign they're running.
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: This is the candidate who stole the show in my view
In an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin weighs in on the Conservative leadership debate highlights and fumbles in Edmonton on Wednesday night.
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: In the heart of Liberal-owned Toronto, an unlikely Conservative rock star takes the stage
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre is attracting big crowds to large halls in unlikely locations. And if his early romp lasts, he'll be impossible to beat, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
BREAKING | Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard facing new sexual assault charge
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, who is currently awaiting a verdict in his sexual assault trial, has been charged in another alleged sexual assault.
Possession of small amounts of illicit drugs will be decriminalized in B.C.
The federal government has announced that starting early next year, British Columbia will be the first province in Canada to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use.
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
Ottawa struggling to connect in-need Canadians with benefits, AG reports
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) have not done enough to help hard-to-reach Canadians access the benefits they're eligible for, says the auditor general.
Russian lawmaker suggests kidnapping NATO defence minister in Ukraine
A senior Russian lawmaker has suggested kidnapping a NATO defence minister in Ukraine and bringing them to Moscow for questioning about what "orders" the West has been giving to Kyiv.
More than 550 monkeypox cases have been reported in 30 countries, WHO official says
The World Health Organization is now counting more than 550 monkeypox cases worldwide, the group's technical lead for monkeypox, Rosamund Lewis, said Tuesday on CNN International.
Someone called police on a woman doing tai chi in an Ottawa park
Ottawa police interim chief Steve Bell has responded to social media posts and a request from a city councillor regarding an incident in Dundonald Park involving officers and a woman doing tai chi with a sword.
Canada adds Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, to the sanctions list
A woman believed to be the girlfriend of Russian President Vladimir Putin was among 22 individuals added to the list of Russians sanctioned by Canada over the war in Ukraine.
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
Possession of small amounts of illicit drugs will be decriminalized in B.C.
The federal government has announced that starting early next year, British Columbia will be the first province in Canada to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use.
Hot summer temperatures, big storms to sweep much of Canada, Weather Network predicts
Seasonal or higher than normal temperatures across much of the country will offer Canadians a chance to enjoy the summer, but predictions from a prominent national forecaster warn the humidity could welcome a rather stormy few months.
Senior Mountie describes 'beast' of organization that oversaw mass shooting response
A senior Nova Scotia Mountie involved in the response to the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history told an inquiry Tuesday that confusion was inevitable as the police force rapidly built a "beast" of an organization to stop an active shooter.
-
Out of the millions of Canadians who received financial aid from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands are now being told they did not qualify for the benefit and are required to repay that money to the Canada Revenue Agency.
-
A marquee list of Canada's best restaurants has returned after a pandemic-induced hiatus, ushering with it what some hope is a revival for fine dining in this country.
Funerals begin in Uvalde: White gloves, small casket, overflow crowd
It should have been the first day of a joyous week for Robb Elementary School students -- the start of summer break. Instead, the first two of 19 children slain inside a classroom were being remembered at funeral visitations.
-
After seven decades on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II is widely viewed in the U.K. as a rock in turbulent times. But in Britain's former colonies, many see her as an anchor to an imperial past whose damage still lingers.
-
Three more nations on Tuesday joined an international investigation team probing war crimes in Ukraine, and the International Criminal Court prosecutor said he plans to open an office in Kyiv, amid ongoing calls for those responsible for atrocities since Russia's invasion to be brought to justice.
-
A lawyer for Hillary Clinton's 2016 U.S. presidential campaign was acquitted Tuesday of lying to the FBI when he pushed information meant to cast suspicions on Donald Trump and Russia in the run-up to the 2016 election.
-
The suspect in a nearly four-decade old killing in South Boston that authorities have linked to notorious mobster James "Whitey" Bulger and his iron-fisted control of the drug trade in the neighborhood was held without bail on Tuesday.
-
Rescuers have recovered all 22 bodies from the site where a plane crashed on a mountainside in Nepal, the airline said Tuesday.
Ottawa struggling to connect in-need Canadians with benefits, AG reports
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) have not done enough to help hard-to-reach Canadians access the benefits they're eligible for, says the auditor general.
Government failing disabled veterans with delays, long wait times: AG
The federal government is failing to keep its promise to care for veterans, Canada's auditor general declared on Tuesday as she called for a real plan to ensure ill and injured ex-soldiers aren't forced to wait months and years for the support they need.
Changing our DNA: 'The age of human therapeutic gene editing is here'
In his Harvard lab, geneticist David Liu and his team have invented new ways to repair mutated genes that are less damaging to DNA than prior technologies. One of his lab's innovations is called a base editor, which he used last year to cure progeria in mice.
More than 550 monkeypox cases have been reported in 30 countries, WHO official says
The World Health Organization is now counting more than 550 monkeypox cases worldwide, the group's technical lead for monkeypox, Rosamund Lewis, said Tuesday on CNN International.
Telescopes reveal why Neptune is more blue than Uranus
Neptune and Uranus are so similar that scientists sometimes refer to the distant, icy planets as planetary twins. But these ice giants have one big difference: their colour. New space and ground-based telescope observations have revealed what's behind this difference in tone.
Great whites may have doomed the biggest shark that ever lived, fossil teeth reveal
Megalodon, the giant shark that lived more than 23 million years ago and was inspiration for the movie 'The Meg,' was almost four times bigger than the great white shark that cruises our oceans today.
Researchers detect numerous supermassive black holes inside of dying galaxies in our local universe
Supermassive black holes may have the power to 'quench' star formation in their galaxies, according to a new study that detected numerous supermassive black holes from early on in our local universe's life.
BREAKING | Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard facing new sexual assault charge
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, who is currently awaiting a verdict in his sexual assault trial, has been charged in another alleged sexual assault.
What jurors didn't hear in the Jacob Hoggard sex-assault trial
Here is some of the information Jurors were barred from hearing during trial in order to protect their impartiality.
Rachel Zegler to star in 'Hunger Games' prequel
Fresh off her breakthrough role in Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story,' Rachel Zegler will star in Lionsgate's planned 'Hunger Games' prequel.
Bank of Canada on track for rate hike after GDP growth slows: economists
Economists say the Bank of Canada is still on track for another oversized rate hike on Wednesday after the latest Statistics Canada data showed the pace of economic growth slowed in the first quarter.
B.C.'s minimum wage, the highest of all Canadian provinces, is going up again
The province's lowest-paid workers will soon be seeing more money on their paycheques as British Columbia's minimum wage increases again.
Restaurant sales surpassed pre-pandemic levels in March: Statistics Canada
Restaurant and bar sales in this country have surpassed their pre-COVID-19 levels for the first time since the pandemic began, according to Statistics Canada.
Canada's best restaurants list is out for 2022
A marquee list of Canada's best restaurants has returned after a pandemic-induced hiatus, ushering with it what some hope is a revival for fine dining in this country.
'You want to be on his team': 85-year-old Winnipegger dominating pickleball court
Six years ago, Ed Reinholdt didn’t even know what pickleball was. Now, the 85-year-old Winnipegger takes to the court three times a week, and he is often competing and beating people half his age.
Never-before-seen footage of young Queen released ahead of Platinum Jubilee
Ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrating 70 years on the throne, a new documentary has shared previously unseen footage of the early days of Queen Elizabeth II, several years before her coronation.
Canada's Leylah Fernandez hobbled by injury in quarterfinal loss at French Open
Leylah Fernandez's dream run at Roland Garros ended in the quarterfinals Tuesday -- a combination of a tough matchup against fellow left-hander Martina Trevisan of Italy and a right foot injury that required treatment in the first set of a 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-3 defeat.
Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jeff Gladney dies in crash
Jeff Gladney, a defensive back for the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, died Monday in a car crash in Dallas. He was 25.
Panama replaces Iran as Canada's opponent for men's soccer friendly in Vancouver
Panama is stepping in as a late replacement for Iran for Sunday's men's soccer friendly against Canada in Vancouver.
Hamlin holds off Busch in OT in wild Coca-Cola 600
Denny Hamlin finally got the win he has coveted for the last 17 years, holding off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch in overtime Sunday night to win the longest, and perhaps wildest, Coca-Cola 600 in history.
Perez wins chaotic Monaco GP, Ferrari blows it for Leclerc
Sergio Perez rebounded from the Red Bull team orders one week ago to pick up the win Sunday in the rain-marred Monaco Grand Prix.
Monaco's F1 future under scrutiny, drivers want it to stay
Cities across the globe are clamoring for a Formula One race and willing to pay astronomical fees to land a grand prix. The demand has put the Monaco Grand Prix, one of F1's marquee events, in jeopardy.