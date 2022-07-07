Charest calls on Conservative party to make Brown allegations public
Charest calls on Conservative party to make Brown allegations public
Jean Charest is calling on the Conservative Party of Canada to release details of the allegations that led to the ousting of Patrick Brown from its leadership race.
Charest said it’s imperative the party let the public know about a decision that justified his ejection on Tuesday evening.
“This is a very serious consequence and otherwise, what we're going to be doing is speculating on all sorts of theories of what it is that has gone wrong,” he said during an interview with CTV National News on Thursday.
Ian Brodie, chair of the party’s Leadership Election Organizing Committee announced Brown’s disqualification citing "serious allegations of wrongdoing” by his campaign that “appear to violate the financial provisions of the Canada Elections Act."
Brown has denied any wrongdoing, noting that he wasn’t made aware of specific details, and is taking legal steps to appeal the party’s decision.
Meanwhile, party representatives told CTV News they reached out to Brown’s campaign on “numerous occasions” and gave them “generous opportunities” to explain the accusations, which remain unclear, but Brown said he was informed there was an issue around a corporation paying someone on his team.
They also stand firm in their decision not to make the allegations public as doing so could impact potential investigations. The office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections is currently reviewing the information.
Charest said the situation “doesn’t look good on the party.”
He said he spoke to Brown Wednesday morning and that he’s “looking at his options,” but the Charest campaign expects Brown supporters and organizers to transition over.
“Overwhelmingly the members that Mr. Brown brought into the party will be voting for me on the first and second ballot and the organizers of Mr. Brown have already in large numbers come over to our camp,” he said.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
What key legislation passed, what's in limbo after Parliament breaks for summer
Now that the House and Senate have adjourned for the summer, CTVNews.ca breaks down what key pieces of legislation passed in the final days of the spring session, and what key government bills will be left to deal with in the fall.
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Where the five Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
The Conservative Party leadership race is well underway as contenders hold rallies, duke it out in debates, and slowly release more details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the five candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
OPINION | Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Whistleblower says Patrick Brown arranged her payment by third-party company
A lawyer for a woman identifying herself as a former organizer on Patrick Brown's campaign says Brown personally connected her with a third-party company to pay for her work on his campaign.
Charest calls on Conservative party to make Brown allegations public
Jean Charest is calling on the Conservative Party of Canada to release details of the allegations that led to the ousting of Patrick Brown from its leadership race.
Canada elections commissioner reviewing information related to Conservative allegations against Brown
The Commissioner of Canada Elections' office says it has received and is reviewing information related to the allegations raised by the Conservative Party of Canada that now-disqualified leadership contender Patrick Brown's campaign violated federal election financing rules.
Canada recession: It's coming, RBC predicts, but how long will the downturn last?
Canada is headed towards a moderate recession, but the economic contraction is expected to be short-lived compared to previous recessions, economists with Royal Bank of Canada predict.
TRANSCRIPT | 'I felt so ashamed': Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey says she was drugged after world championships
Mary-Sophie Harvey, a swimmer for the Canadian national team, is speaking out after she said she was drugged and injured on the final night of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest last weekend.
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday after droves of top government officials quit over the latest scandal to engulf him, marking an end to three tumultuous years in which he tried to brazen out one ethical lapse after another with a combination of charm, bluster and denial.
Hugh Grant behind 'The Benny Hill Show' theme song playing outside U.K. Parliament
Amid U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation following a handful of political scandals, there is now a universally recognized satirical tune blasting outside the Parliament building in Westminster, thanks to actor Hugh Grant.
Hospital 'nightmare' in B.C. for Quebec patient denied surgery: father
A Quebec man who fell and broke his jaw, cheekbone and a bone around his left eye while visiting British Columbia says his surgery was cancelled after he was told his home province “won't pay” for the procedure.
Ukraine urges Canada not to hand over gas turbine to Russia
Ukraine opposes Canada's handing over a turbine to Russia's Gazprom that Moscow says is critical for supplying natural gas to Germany and Kyiv believes such a move would flout sanctions on Russia, a Ukrainian energy ministry source said on Thursday.
Canada
-
Man who helped save driver from burning car on Ontario highway said rescue happened in 'the nick of time'
One of the five men who heroically jumped in to save a man from a burning vehicle on an Ontario highway said the rescue happened 'literally the nick of time' before the car exploded in flames.
-
Quebec police officer suspended for 5 days after turning woman, child away fleeing domestic violence
A Montreal-area police officer has been suspended for five days without pay after turning a woman away with her infant daughter in hand when she went to a police station to make a complaint about domestic abuse.
-
Woman taken to hospital after another apparent random attack at Toronto transit station
Police are investigating after a woman was knocked unconscious following an apparent random attack at a Toronto transit station.
-
Canada recession: It's coming, RBC predicts, but how long will the downturn last?
Canada is headed towards a moderate recession, but the economic contraction is expected to be short-lived compared to previous recessions, economists with Royal Bank of Canada predict.
-
Poor conditions at notorious Newfoundland jail prompt judge to cut inmate's time
A Newfoundland judge reduced an inmate's jailtime after ruling "harsh conditions" inside a notorious facility have exacerbated the offender's mental and physical health issues.
-
'It just made everything worse': Mother takes Sun Life to court over revoked benefits
An Ottawa woman is suing Sun Life, claiming she's entitled to long-term disability due to her depression and general anxiety disorder that don't allow her to work.
World
-
Here's who could replace Boris Johnson as U.K. prime minister
Boris Johnson was due to resign as Britain's prime minister on Thursday, bringing an end to a turbulent two and half years in office and triggering a search for a new leader.
-
Ukraine urges Canada not to hand over gas turbine to Russia
Ukraine opposes Canada's handing over a turbine to Russia's Gazprom that Moscow says is critical for supplying natural gas to Germany and Kyiv believes such a move would flout sanctions on Russia, a Ukrainian energy ministry source said on Thursday.
-
Ukrainian medic released in prisoner exchange accuses captors of torture
A well-known Ukrainian paramedic who was held prisoner by Russian and separatist forces for three months after being captured in the southeastern city of Mariupol has accused her guards of psychological and physical torture during her time in captivity.
-
Cyclist murder suspect moved around Costa Rica before arrest
The suspect in the killing of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in Texas tried to establish herself in Costa Rica before arrest, investigators say.
-
Texas governor authorizes state to return migrants to border
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday authorized state forces to apprehend migrants and return them to the U.S.-Mexico border.
-
U.S. judge orders Mexican cartel to pay billions for killings
A Mexican drug cartel accused in the gruesome killings of nine women and children from an offshoot Mormon community must pay $1.5 billion to the families, a federal judge from North Dakota ruled.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Whistleblower says Patrick Brown arranged her payment by third-party company
A lawyer for a woman identifying herself as a former organizer on Patrick Brown's campaign says Brown personally connected her with a third-party company to pay for her work on his campaign.
-
Canada elections commissioner reviewing information related to Conservative allegations against Brown
The Commissioner of Canada Elections' office says it has received and is reviewing information related to the allegations raised by the Conservative Party of Canada that now-disqualified leadership contender Patrick Brown's campaign violated federal election financing rules.
-
Ousting of U.K. PM Boris Johnson won't affect ties with Canada, trade talks
The Canadian government says it is business as usual with the U.K. despite the dramatic ousting of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson by his party.
Health
-
Not a 'uniform experience': Women share their triumphs and concerns with accessing abortion in Canada
While several women reached out to CTVNews.ca to share the ease with which they were able to access abortion services in Canada, experts say availability varies widely depending on a number of factors, such as geography, race and socioeconomic status.
-
The next stage in the battle against COVID-19: bivalent vaccines
Several vaccine manufacturers are racing to develop formulas that take into account the more infectious Omicron variant now driving cases, while policymakers are laying the groundwork for another large-scale vaccine blitz.
-
How an increasingly popular supplement landed a man in the hospital
A British man's overdose on vitamin D is a cautionary tale for people who are considering adding supplements to their lives, according to a paper published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Case Reports.
Sci-Tech
-
Contact restored with NASA spacecraft headed to lunar orbit
NASA said Wednesday that contact has been restored with its US$32.7 million spacecraft headed to the moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit.
-
Alleged Chinese police database hack leaks data of 1 billion
Hackers claim to have obtained a trove of data on 1 billion Chinese from a Shanghai police database in a leak that, if confirmed, could be one of the largest data breaches in history.
-
World's largest waterlily identified as new species
An enormous waterlily in London's Royal Botanic Gardens has been discovered to belong to an entirely new species, after 177 years in the gardens' herbarium.
Entertainment
-
James Caan, Oscar nominee for 'The Godfather,' dies at 82
James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of "The Godfather" and to television audiences as both the dying football player in the classic weeper "Brian's Song" and the casino boss in "Las Vegas," has died. He was 82.
-
Canadian rock icon Randy Bachman returns home with long-lost guitar
His famous guitar was stolen almost 46 years ago, but on Wednesday rock legend Randy Bachman finally brought the prized instrument home.
-
Hugh Grant behind 'The Benny Hill Show' theme song playing outside U.K. Parliament
Amid U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation following a handful of political scandals, there is now a universally recognized satirical tune blasting outside the Parliament building in Westminster, thanks to actor Hugh Grant.
Business
-
Canada recession: It's coming, RBC predicts, but how long will the downturn last?
Canada is headed towards a moderate recession, but the economic contraction is expected to be short-lived compared to previous recessions, economists with Royal Bank of Canada predict.
-
Gasoline prices drop as recession fears rise, refiner margins narrow
Gasoline prices dropped about 12 cents a litre overnight in Ontario and are down across much of Canada after a big dip in the price of crude oil this week that analysts say could be linked to recession fears.
-
Canada raises concern over investment climate in Mexico
Canada's government on Thursday raised concern about the investment climate in Mexico's energy and mining sectors, as well as the attitude in Latin America's second biggest economy to biotechnology approvals.
Lifestyle
-
How to find cheaper flights this year as airfares soar
For those who remain undeterred by the daunting lines and flight delays at Canadian airports, questions remain about how to save money on air travel amid mounting fuel costs and inflation.
-
Unclaimed $15M lottery ticket sold last August in B.C. set to expire
Someone in British Columbia could be sitting on a lottery ticket worth a whopping $15 million – but there's only a few weeks left to claim the jackpot.
-
Spain's famous Bull Run festival back after 2-year hiatus
Thousands of revellers erupted in celebration Wednesday as the traditional 'chupinazo' firework was ignited to start the San Fermin bull-run festival in the Spanish city of Pamplona, ending a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sports
-
TRANSCRIPT
TRANSCRIPT | 'I felt so ashamed': Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey says she was drugged after world championships
Mary-Sophie Harvey, a swimmer for the Canadian national team, is speaking out after she said she was drugged and injured on the final night of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest last weekend.
-
Injured Nadal out of Wimbledon; Kyrgios advances to final
Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon because of a torn abdominal muscle on Thursday, a day before he was supposed to play Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals.
-
Senators acquire forward Alex DeBrincat from Chicago
The Ottawa Senators acquired star forward Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks in a major trade for the franchise on Thursday.
Autos
-
Gasoline prices drop as recession fears rise, refiner margins narrow
Gasoline prices dropped about 12 cents a litre overnight in Ontario and are down across much of Canada after a big dip in the price of crude oil this week that analysts say could be linked to recession fears.
-
Auto sales down 11.5 per cent in June from a year earlier
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says Canadian auto sales were down 11.5 per cent in June compared with a year earlier as supply challenges persist.
-
2.64M B.C. drivers still waiting for gas rebate announced in March
Millions of drivers are still waiting for their rebate cheques issued when gas prices reached record highs in British Columbia, and although prices continue to climb, they shouldn't expect anything more in the mail.