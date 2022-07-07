Charest calls on Conservative party to make Brown allegations public

Jean Charest is calling on the Conservative Party of Canada to release details of the allegations that led to the ousting of Patrick Brown from its leadership race.

Charest said it’s imperative the party let the public know about a decision that justified his ejection on Tuesday evening.

“This is a very serious consequence and otherwise, what we're going to be doing is speculating on all sorts of theories of what it is that has gone wrong,” he said during an interview with CTV National News on Thursday.

Ian Brodie, chair of the party’s Leadership Election Organizing Committee announced Brown’s disqualification citing "serious allegations of wrongdoing” by his campaign that “appear to violate the financial provisions of the Canada Elections Act."

Brown has denied any wrongdoing, noting that he wasn’t made aware of specific details, and is taking legal steps to appeal the party’s decision.

Meanwhile, party representatives told CTV News they reached out to Brown’s campaign on “numerous occasions” and gave them “generous opportunities” to explain the accusations, which remain unclear, but Brown said he was informed there was an issue around a corporation paying someone on his team.

They also stand firm in their decision not to make the allegations public as doing so could impact potential investigations. The office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections is currently reviewing the information.

Charest said the situation “doesn’t look good on the party.”

He said he spoke to Brown Wednesday morning and that he’s “looking at his options,” but the Charest campaign expects Brown supporters and organizers to transition over.

“Overwhelmingly the members that Mr. Brown brought into the party will be voting for me on the first and second ballot and the organizers of Mr. Brown have already in large numbers come over to our camp,” he said.