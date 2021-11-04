OTTAWA -- Innovation, Science, and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne will address reporters Thursday to speak about meetings with his U.S. counterpart regarding post-pandemic recovery.

Champagne started his two-day trip in Washington on Wednesday with a sit-down meeting with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. The two discussed the need to enhance cross-border collaboration as both countries seek to repair economic damage.

“Throughout the meeting, Minister Champagne and Secretary Raimondo also emphasized the importance of our steadfast partnership, our highly integrated industrial base, our shared geography and, importantly, our shared values,” a readout from the meeting states.

“The Minister and Secretary agreed to meet quarterly to ensure progress on their shared priorities.”

The two agreed to co-operate on supply-chain security and resiliency, recognize the role of innovation in a sustainable recovery, and acknowledge the value of collaborating in an international forum.

The same day, Champagne’s colleague Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly held a call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during which she raised concerns with Washington’s consideration of tax credits for made-in-America electric vehicles.

“She affirmed that, as close partners with deeply integrated supply chains, particularly in the automotive sector, Canada and the United States must work together to find a mutually beneficial solution,” a statement reads.

Champagne’s press conference is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. EDT.

More details to come…