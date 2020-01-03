OTTAWA -- Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne is calling on all sides to "exercise restraint and pursue de-escalation" following a targeted U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

"Our goal is and remains a united and stable Iraq," Champagne said in a press release.

"Canada is in contact with our international partners. The safety and well-being of Canadians in Iraq and the region, including our troops and diplomats, is our paramount concern."

Canada is currently commanding a NATO mission in Iraq, which is a "non-combat, advisory and training" mission with the purpose of building sustainable Iraqi defence and security institutions, according to a press release from June 2019.

The release adds that "up to 250 Canadian Armed Forces members" are a part of the mission.

The United States called for any American citizens in Iraq to leave "immediately," following the airstrike at Baghdad's international airport.

Soleimani was the head of Iran's Quds Force, which is an elite unit of the Iranian Revolutionary guards, and reported directly to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He was widely seen as the second most powerful figure in the country.

"Canada has long been concerned by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Qods Force, led by Qasem Soleimani, whose aggressive actions have had a destabilizing effect in the region and beyond," Champagne said in the release.

The move is being widely seen as a major escalation in the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, which had been brewing since U.S. President Donald Trump's 2018 withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and the imposition of crippling sanctions on Iran.

Since the airstrike, Iran has vowed "harsh retaliation" against the U.S. for what Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called a "heinous crime.

With files from The Associated Press.