Champagne appeals to premiers to 'work together' ahead of tariff meeting
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday that he's confident all the premiers will get on board with a unified "Team Canada" approach to deal with Donald Trump's tariff threat.
His confidence comes despite signs of early cracks in that unity ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's emergency meeting with the premiers this afternoon.
Trump said in a social media post Monday night that he would impose 25 per cent tariffs until Canada and Mexico stop illegal border crossings and prevent drugs such as fentanyl from entering the U.S.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Quebec Premier François Legault have both said his concerns about the U.S.-Canada border are legitimate and need to be addressed.
In Quebec City Wednesday morning, Legault said that Trudeau should present a plan to reassure the incoming president that Canada's border is secure and not try to deny that there's a problem.
Heading into a Liberal caucus meeting, Champagne said Ottawa is in agreement that it should "double down" on the border with more assets, and that he's asking the premiers to work with the federal government.
"My appeal to all the premiers: let's work together," he said. "The best way has always been to be united and to have the united front to face challenges when it comes to to the United States."
He added that the issues Trump raised "we are more than fine to work together" on.
Trudeau and the premiers are set to hold a virtual meeting at 5 p.m. with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Public Safety and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Canada's ambassador to the United States, Kirsten Hillman.
The premiers had requested a meeting on Monday, before the U.S. president-elect threatened to impose tariffs on goods coming from Canada and Mexico.
The House of Commons held an emergency debate on the threat Tuesday night, after a request from the NDP and the Conservatives.
Freeland said during the debate that Canada is the largest export market for the United States, and that includes essentials such as oil, electricity and critical minerals.
"Canada is essential to the United States' domestic energy supply," she said.
Trump has pledged to cut American energy bills in half within 18 months, something that could be made harder if a 25 per cent premium is added to Canadian oil imports. In 2023, Canadian oil accounted for almost two-thirds of total U.S. oil imports and about one-fifth of the U.S. oil supply.
Freeland also said law enforcement and border agencies from both countries are working to disrupt fentanyl coming from countries such as China.
"Canada is absolutely committed to working with our American neighbours to ensure that their northern border is fully secured," she said.
Freeland has frequently pointed to the personal relationship she cultivated with Robert Lighthizer, Trump's previous point-man on tariffs, as a way to assure Canadians that Ottawa has a handle on things.
But the key cabinet position of U.S. trade representative is this time going to Jamieson Greer, Lighthizer's former chief of staff.
Champagne said even so, Lighthizer has been "fundamental in shaping the trade policy in the United States" and remains one of the key voices on trade for the incoming Trump administration.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said during the House debate that Trudeau should have been better prepared for this threat.
"President Trump had been saying that he would do this. He was elected three weeks ago. You'd think the prime minister would have been furiously planning, preparing, meeting with the premiers and talking about a counter plan during that time," he said.
"And now we learn that since the threat happened, he's come up with exactly one response: a Zoom call."
Poilievre said Canada needs a "real plan."
NDP MP Blake Desjarlais called for Canada to diversify its trade away from the United States.
He said Canada needs to show the U.S. and Trump "that our industries are not just the best industries and produce the best quality, but they are also desired elsewhere," such as in Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2024.
With files from Morgan Lowrie in Montreal
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
BREAKING Canada Post, union are 'too far apart' to reach a deal and end the strike: labour minister
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
W5 Investigates Canada's least wanted man: A family's long and lonely fight to bring their son home from Syria
Counterterrorism experts and humanitarian groups are urging countries to repatriate suspected ISIS members, as one family tells CTV W5 about their long and lonely fight to bring their son home from Syria.
Hyundai recalling hundreds of thousands of cars and SUVs in Canada, U.S.
Hyundai is recalling hundreds of thousands of SUVs and small cars in the U.S. and Canada because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens.
Baby boy allegedly killed by Toronto mother identified
An infant who police say was killed by their mother in midtown Toronto last week has been identified by police.
Elon Musk publicized the names of U.S. government employees he wants to cut. It's terrifying federal workers
When President-elect Donald Trump said Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would recommend major cuts to the federal government in his administration, many public employees knew that their jobs could be on the line.
'How can this happen?' B.C. man's ashes caught in shipping limbo amid Canada Post strike
When 65-year-old Dennis Walstrom died suddenly of complications from lung disease in Surrey, B.C., late October, his daughter Emily Walstrom chose to have him cremated.
More charges laid against pair involved in animal cruelty investigation: Winnipeg police
Warning: This story contains disturbing details. Discretion is advised. Winnipeg police have laid additional charges against two Winnipeggers charged with animal cruelty after videos of animals being tortured and killed were uploaded to the dark web.
Police officer injured after being shot by fellow cop, B.C. RCMP say
B.C.’s police oversight body has been called in to investigate after a friendly fire incident in the Southern Interior Tuesday.
After warmest on record, winter looks to 'salvage its reputation': Weather Network
Canada's warmest winter on record is unlikely to make a repeat performance this year, The Weather Network's chief meteorologist says, as a new seasonal forecast suggests the season will try to 'salvage its reputation.'
Police officer injured after being shot by fellow cop, B.C. RCMP say
B.C.’s police oversight body has been called in to investigate after a friendly fire incident in the Southern Interior Tuesday.
After warmest on record, winter looks to 'salvage its reputation': Weather Network
Canada's warmest winter on record is unlikely to make a repeat performance this year, The Weather Network's chief meteorologist says, as a new seasonal forecast suggests the season will try to 'salvage its reputation.'
Inuit Nunangat University closer to realization with $50M Mastercard investment
The president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami says the dream to open an Inuit-led university is one step closer to realization after a $50 million investment from the Mastercard Foundation.
Canadian non-profit that facilitates abortion pill access sees surge in U.S. requests
A Canadian non-profit that helps women obtain the abortion pill in countries with restrictions says it saw a fourfold increase in U.S. requests after the presidential election.
-
'How can this happen?' B.C. man's ashes caught in shipping limbo amid Canada Post strike
When 65-year-old Dennis Walstrom died suddenly of complications from lung disease in Surrey, B.C., late October, his daughter Emily Walstrom chose to have him cremated.
Trump picks Jay Bhattacharya, who backed COVID herd immunity, to lead National Institutes of Health
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has chosen health economist Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a critic of pandemic lockdowns and vaccine mandates, to lead the National Institutes of Health, the nation's leading medical research agency.
-
G7 ministers throw support behind Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire but make no mention of ICC warrant
Foreign ministers from leading industrialized countries threw their strong support Tuesday behind an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah but sidestepped the question of whether to enforce an international arrest warrant for Israel's leader over the war in Gaza.
-
Police say FBI agent sexually assaulted 2 women after promise of free tattoos, modeling
An FBI agent charged in Maryland with sexually assaulting two women contacted his alleged victims through social media with a promise to give them free tattoos and modeling work, police said Tuesday as they encouraged other potential victims to come forward.
-
3 Americans held for years in China have been released, the White House says
Three American citizens imprisoned for years by China have been released and are returning to the United States, the White House said Wednesday, announcing a rare diplomatic agreement with Beijing in the final months of the Biden administration.
-
Concerns over housing and immigration make for a volatile campaign in Ireland's election
Voters in Ireland go to the polls on Friday to elect a new parliament, and many are unhappy. A housing crisis and rising immigration are driving discontent with center-right governing parties Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.
-
American schools are bracing for upheaval over fear of mass deportations
Last time Donald Trump was president, rumors of immigration raids terrorized the Oregon community where Gustavo Balderas was the school superintendent.
Trudeau to meet with premiers today following Trump tariff threat
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with the country's premiers this afternoon, after they asked for an urgent meeting on U.S.-Canada relations ahead of the incoming Donald Trump administration.
-
-
'We need to address those issues': Alberta Premier Danielle Smith won't denounce Trump tariff threat
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Canada should address U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's border concerns in the next two months, before he's back in the White House, instead of comparing our situation to Mexico's and arguing the tariff threats are unjustified.
Canada approves Novo Nordisk's obesity drug to reduce risk of non-fatal heart attack
Canada's health regulator has approved Novo Nordisk's weight loss drug Wegovy to reduce the risk of nonfatal heart attack or myocardial infarction in some adults, the Danish drugmaker said on Wednesday.
-
B.C. teen with avian flu remains in critical care, no other cases identified
The teenager who is infected with the first human case of H5N1 avian influenza acquired in Canada remains in critical care at BC Children’s Hospital, officials said Tuesday.
-
Doctors say it's fine to pee in the shower
Here's a secret that’s not really a secret, many people pee in the shower. Maybe you're one of those people who don't care since it's all going down the same drain, or perhaps you're one of those who find it unhygienic.
One small step for Alberta town: Residents hope to share name with lunar rover
Residents of a northern Alberta town are over the moon that it could share its name with the first Canadian rover set to explore the dark, cold terrain of Earth's closest celestial neighbour.
-
They thought they'd found Amelia Earhart's plane. Instead, the search continues
The disappearance of pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart more than 87 years ago has remained one of the most captivating mysteries in history, with a handful of explorers devoted to scouring the seas for any clue to her final whereabouts.
-
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill that would ban young children from social media
Australia's House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill that would ban children younger than 16 years old from social media, leaving it to the Senate to finalize the world-first law.
'No view' tickets for Taylor Swift's Vancouver shows reselling for thousands
It appears that Swifties hoping to experience the final dates of the sold-out Eras Tour in December were given another chance Monday.
-
Harvey Weinstein files legal claim alleging lack of medical care and hygiene at Rikers Island jail
Harvey Weinstein's lawyers filed a legal claim Tuesday against New York City, alleging that he is receiving substandard medical treatment in unhygienic conditions while in custody at the notorious Rikers Island jail complex.
-
It's almost time for Spotify Wrapped. When can you expect your 2024 recap?
It's almost that time of year: Spotify is gearing up to release its annual Wrapped, personalized recaps of users' listening habits and year in audio.
Canadians carrying more debt and missing more payments: reports
Interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada appear to have stimulated spending with more consumers taking on added debt, but as more people take on more credit and car loans there's also been an increase in delinquency rates.
-
Loonie tanks after Trump threatens tariffs on Canadian goods
The Canadian dollar fell to its lowest level since May 2020 after Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Canadian goods shipped to the United States once he takes office in January.
-
Bank of Canada says Trump's proposed tariffs would impact both economies
The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday that if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump follows through on his threat of tariffs on Canada, it would have an impact on both economies and the central bank would incorporate those into its economic forecasts.
Walking for love: 100-year-old Winnipeg man continues to make trek to visit his wife
It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.
-
World's oldest man dies aged 112 in England
John Tinniswood, an Englishman born the same year the Titanic sank and who survived two world wars and two global pandemics, has died aged 112, Guinness World Records said on Tuesday, months after it recognized him as the world's oldest man.
-
China's hottest new tourist attraction is 5,000 feet in the air
The newest of these not-for-the-faint-of-heart structures is called Tianti (“Sky Ladder” in Chinese). It clocks in at 168 metres and stretches between two cliffs at a height of 5,000 feet, according to Chinese state media.
Intact Financial signs partnership deal with women's pro hockey league
Property and casualty insurance company Intact Financial Corp. has signed a multi-year partnership deal with the Professional Women's Hockey League.
-
RCMP investigate death of MMA fighter in bout on Alberta First Nation
Police are investigating the death of a man at a mixed-martial arts fight Saturday on the Enoch First Nation adjacent to Edmonton.
-
Bombers GM Walters sees no need to blow up roster despite another Grey Cup loss
Kyle Walters doesn't believe losing a third consecutive Grey Cup means the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' roster should be blown up.
Hyundai recalling hundreds of thousands of cars and SUVs in Canada, U.S.
Hyundai is recalling hundreds of thousands of SUVs and small cars in the U.S. and Canada because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens.
-
Ontario woman buys van with odometer rolled back almost 100,000 kilometres
An Ontario woman thought she got a good deal when she bought a van for $2,700, but later learned the odometer had been rolled back nearly 100,000 kilometres.
-
Nearly 46,000 electric vehicles recalled in Canada over power loss risk
Nearly 46,000 electric vehicles from Kia, Hyundai and Genesis are being recalled in Canada over a potential power loss issue that can increase the risk of a crash.
Walking for love: 100-year-old Winnipeg man continues to make trek to visit his wife
It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.
Video shows B.C. cat bursting through pet door to confront raccoons
Several hungry raccoons were chased off a B.C. couple’s deck this week by one over-confident house cat – who was ultimately lucky to saunter away unscathed.
Trailer Park Boys host Canadian premiere of new movie in Dartmouth
Sunday night was a big night for the Trailer Park Boys, as Ricky, Julian and Bubbles hosted an advanced screening of their new movie in Dartmouth, N.S.
Deer spotted wearing high-visibility safety jacket in Northern B.C.
Andrea Arnold is used to having to slow down to let deer cross the road in her Northern B.C. community. But this weekend she saw something that made her pull over and snap a photo.
From cellphones to dentures: Inside Halifax Transit’s lost and found
Every single item misplaced on a bus or ferry in the Halifax Regional Municipality ends up in a small office at the Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal in Dartmouth, N.S.
Torontonians identify priorities, concerns in new city survey
A new public opinion survey has found that 40 per cent of Torontonians don’t feel safe, while half reported that the quality of life in the city has worsened over the last year.
Longtime member of Edmonton theatre community dies during 'A Christmas Carol' performance
Edmonton's theatre community is in mourning after an actor died during a performance of "A Christmas Carol" at the Citadel Theatre on Sunday.
Beaver shot with arrow near Orillia on the road to recovery
A beaver found with an arrow shot through its torso is now recovering at Shades of Hope Wildlife Refuge in Pefferlaw, Ont. after a massive rescue effort.
'I had no idea that they even existed': Family reunites with 80-year-old letters hidden in Winnipeg home
The family of a soldier who fought during the Second World War has been reunited with letters written to him 80 years ago.
Mounties investigating after victim struck, killed at Kamloops, B.C., gas station
Mounties are investigating after a person was struck and killed early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a gas station in Kamloops, B.C.
-
2 rescued after boat capsizes off Surrey's Crescent Beach
Crews rescued a dad and son Tuesday night after their small boat capsized in the ocean off of Crescent Beach in Surrey.
-
Storm expected to bring up to 50 cm of snow to B.C.'s north coast
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for British Columbia's north coast, saying a "prolonged snowstorm" will bring up to 50 cm of snow by Thursday night.
Baby boy allegedly killed by Toronto mother identified
An infant who police say was killed by their mother in midtown Toronto last week has been identified by police.
-
Two suspects charged after victims tied up in 'violent' armed home invasion in Mississauga: police
Two suspects have been charged in connection with a “violent” home invasion in Mississauga which saw two people tied up in a home while a small child was present, Peel police say.
-
Canadians carrying more debt and missing more payments: reports
Interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada appear to have stimulated spending with more consumers taking on added debt, but as more people take on more credit and car loans there's also been an increase in delinquency rates.
-
Accused in fatal Calgary hit-and-run found not guilty
Crown prosecutors couldn't prove a Calgary man was the driver of a vehicle involved in the hit-and-run death of 27-year-old Alek Athiebiok Akot in 2022.
-
Natural gas to blame for Mahogany house explosion, officials say
The Calgary Fire Department says it's yet to complete a full investigation into an explosion and fire at a home in Mahogany last week, but believes natural gas was to blame.
Phoenix Pay class-action settled for casual, non-unionized federal public servants
A settlement in a class-action lawsuit has been reached for non-unionized and casual federal public servants affected by payroll issues connected with the embattled Phoenix pay system.
-
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for eastern Ontario man: OPP
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 53-year-old man in eastern Ontario, according to the Ontario provincial Police (OPP).
Supreme Court says Quebec must provide more money for First Nations police force
The Supreme Court of Canada says Quebec must provide more money for a First Nations police force after acting dishonourably by refusing to negotiate the funding terms.
-
Cinemas Guzzo closing West Island theatre amid major financial troubles
Cinemas Guzzo owner and reality TV star Vincenzo (Vince) Guzzo said he will close the Cinema Des Sources location as he faces financial trouble and fights to save his business.
-
Scammers steal $6.7K through fake e-transfer links in marketplace purchases: EPS
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is warning the public about an e-transfer scam targeting people selling on online platforms such as Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace.
-
NDP leader vows to fight for Nova Scotians after official opposition win
The morning after Nova Scotia’s New Democratic Party bumped the Liberals and claimed victory as the province’s official opposition, Claudia Chender says her party is ready to get to work and fight for what Nova Scotians need and deserve.
-
-
N.B. RCMP investigating double homicide after bodies found inside burning vehicle in Chipman
Police in New Brunswick are investigating the homicides of two people found inside a burning vehicle in Chipman.
More charges laid against pair involved in animal cruelty investigation: Winnipeg police
Warning: This story contains disturbing details. Discretion is advised. Winnipeg police have laid additional charges against two Winnipeggers charged with animal cruelty after videos of animals being tortured and killed were uploaded to the dark web.
-
Walking for love: 100-year-old Winnipeg man continues to make trek to visit his wife
It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.
-
Man given 5 year sentence for fatal 2021 booze fueled fight in Regina home
A now 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will serve a total of five years behind bars for the 2021 death of a 43-year-old man in Regina after an alcohol fueled fight in the basement of a home.
-
Two arrested after overnight bike robbery in Regina
Two people were arrested in connection to a robbery which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
-
Champagne appeals to premiers to 'work together' ahead of tariff meeting
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday that he's confident all the premiers will get on board with a unified "Team Canada" approach to deal with Donald Trump's tariff threat.
Guelph man pleads guilty to leaving scene of crash that killed cyclist
A Guelph man has pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in the death of a cyclist and community advocate.
-
NHLer and former Kitchener Rangers staff member race to game on foot
Snow couldn't stop a Minnesota Wild hockey player from making it to his NHL debut, thanks to a little help from a former staff member of the Kitchener Rangers.
-
Pedestrian taken to hospital with minor injuries after driver crashes in Kitchener bus shelter
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a bus shelter in Kitchener was destroyed during a crash.
'The roads are a mess': Saskatoon residents voice concerns over city road clearing
As crews make their way through city streets in the aftermath of last weekend’s storm, some Saskatoon residents say their efforts aren’t enough.
-
'I didn’t give up': Five-day search for missing dog ends with tears of joy
A happy and perhaps a miraculous ending to the search for Bella the dog that seemed to take over Facebook since the weekend.
-
Saskatoon man hospitalized after he was allegedly stabbed in the forehead
A man has been taken to hospital after he was allegedly stabbed in the forehead early on Tuesday.
-
Magic mushroom store in Sudbury, Ont., closes after visit by police
A store at the corner of Elm and Durham streets in Sudbury called Shroomyz that sold magic mushrooms has closed.
-
Trio in North Bay charged after reports of a fight lead police to find $281K in drugs
Two women, including a young offender, and a man have been charged in North Bay after police discovered $281,000 worth of fentanyl, cocaine and crystal meth.
Thousands of dollars in tools stolen from Watford business
Lambton County OPP are investigating a break, enter and theft worth nearly $15,000. Around 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 12, police were called to a business on Industrial Drive in Watford.
-
Plans for proposed fast food restaurant in north London get denied
Officials with the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) have rejected a proposed development in north London, which would have fallen in a flood plain.
-
Fires in Simcoe and Langton considered suspicious
Police are investigating two suspicious fires in Norfolk County.
One child injured after school bus crashes into ditch
More than a dozen students were on a school bus when it slid into a ditch early Wednesday morning.
-
Barrie police arrest Brampton man allegedly found with drugs, loaded semi-automatic pistol
Barrie police officers say concern for a passenger in a parked vehicle turned into an arrest, drug charges and the seizure of a fully loaded semi-automatic pistol.
-
Season's first weather advisory in effect for central Ontario
Environment Canada has issued its first weather advisory of the season for our region.
Warning: phone scammers posing as Windsor police
If you get a call that looks like it's from Windsor police, it might not be.
-
Fight leads to aggravated assault charge for Essex man
A 35-year-old Essex man has been charged with aggravated assault after an altercation.
-
Alleged impaired driver charged after crash
Essex County OPP officers charged a man with impaired driving after a collision in Lakeshore.
Mounties investigating after victim struck, killed at Kamloops, B.C., gas station
Mounties are investigating after a person was struck and killed early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a gas station in Kamloops, B.C.
-
Police officer injured after being shot by fellow cop, B.C. RCMP say
B.C.’s police oversight body has been called in to investigate after a friendly fire incident in the Southern Interior Tuesday.
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Lethbridge & District Exhibition short millions of dollars, unclaimed management expenses: report
Unclaimed management expenses, unsupported strategic plan targets and inconsistent project budgets are believed to be leading factors behind the Lethbridge & District Exhibition's (LDE) financial troubles, according to a newly released report.
-
'Let's do this': Crowsnest Pass mayor wants proposed coal mine sooner than later
A mayor in southwestern Alberta is hoping for an immediate meeting with Premier Danielle Smith to discuss a coal project his community has voted in favour of being built.
-
Alberta NDP concerned postal strike plan could hinder upcoming byelection
Alberta's Opposition NDP says a decision not to mail out voter registration cards due to the Canada Post strike could hurt turnout in a provincial byelection that is set for a week before Christmas.
Police seize $1M in drugs in northwestern Ont. bust
Suspects from Alberta and B.C. are in custody after Ontario Provincial Police made a massive drug bust at a rental unit near Kenora, Ont.
-
Sault police issue alert about surge in grandparent scams
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service warned residents Tuesday about a surge in grandparent scams targeting local senior citizens.
-
Sault road reopens after building safely demolished
A building on Queen Street East in Sault Ste. Marie is in danger of collapsing because of heavy snow.
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.