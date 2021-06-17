OTTAWA -- The massive ongoing renovation of Parliament Hill, centred on revitalizing and reworking Centre Block as the crown jewel of Canadian democracy, is expected to take until at least 2030 and cost up to $5 billion to complete.

“While a project of this complexity carries a degree of risk and uncertainty due to unforeseen challenges, the Centre Block and the Parliament Welcome Centre are targeted for completion in 2030/2031,” the federal government announced Thursday. “Costs are estimated to be between $4.5B and $5B.”

After more than a decade of planning, work is already underway seeing the iconic building covered in scaffolding both inside and out, and on Thursday federal officials leading the renovation project released the final design, scope, and anticipated timelines for completing the project.

Officials have characterized it as the “largest and most complex heritage rehabilitation ever seen in Canada.” The extensive project includes taking out, restoring, and reinstalling integral historic features of the building, while layering in modern updates.

Framed as work that is needed to ensure Centre Block can meet “the needs of a 21st-century Parliament and is accessible to Canadians and visitors for generations to come,” Public Services and Procurement Canada officials have presented extensive plans for the energy efficiency, accessibility, and architectural work to be done.

This includes examples of the damage found, the mock-ups of what the space will look like once it’s open again to Canadians a decade from now, and how the front lawn of Parliament Hill will change to accommodate a new Parliament Welcome Centre.

Centre Block is home to both the House of Commons Chamber and the Senate Chamber, but parliamentarians officially moved out of the building in late 2018, and now will spend at least the next 10 years working out of the “temporary” West Block and Senate of Canada buildings located down the street from one another within the parliamentary precinct in downtown Ottawa.

