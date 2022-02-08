The extensive construction operation on Parliament Hill that’s revitalizing and reworking Centre Block has been paused due to the ongoing “Freedom Convoy” protest that has gridlocked the national’s capital for almost two weeks.

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) and the Parliamentary Protective Service (PPS) made the decision on Jan. 28 to close the site, citing the “safety and security” of workers.

“The site remains closed and PSPC is monitoring the situation in close collaboration with the Parliamentary Protective Service, the House of Commons, the Senate of Canada, and the Library of Parliament, and will adjust our activities, as needed,” PSPC spokesperson Marc-Andre Charbonneau said in an emailed statement to CTVNews.ca.

At the time of its temporary closing, the average number of people working on the Centre Block construction site on a daily basis was between 350 to 400.

The trucker protest has shuttered businesses and clogged traffic in and around the parliamentary precinct in its pursuit of ending all vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions.

MPs were warned of security risks when the convoy was heading into town.

The Sergeant-at-Arms sent MPs a memo on Jan. 30 detailing how to access the House of Commons precinct, recognizing that the demonstrations “could make it difficult.” MPs were given suggested routes, and told that there continues to be an increased presence of Ottawa police and the PPS in the area.

The House procedure and house affairs committee received a private briefing on security risks for MPs on Tuesday. McDonell and PPS Acting Director Larry Brookson were listed as witnesses.

The Centre Block renovation is expected to take until at least 2030 and cost up to $5 billion to complete.

Last June, PSPC released the final design, scope, and anticipated timelines for completing the project. Citing the ongoing risk of unforeseen complications, PSPC said that the “major construction” is anticipated to be completed within the 2030-31 year.

With files from CTV News’ Rachel Aiello