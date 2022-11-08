CBC's Vassy Kapelos moves to CTV News to host 'Power Play' and 'Question Period'
CBC star news anchor Vassy Kapelos is heading to CTV News Channel to host its daily flagship political show "Power Play."
CTV says Kapelos has been named chief political correspondent and will also helm CTV's weekly "Question Period" starting Dec. 1.
She takes the reins from previous host Evan Solomon, who announced last month that he was leaving "Power Play" and "Question Period" for the online political news outlet Gzero Media in New York.
Kapelos makes the jump from CBC News Network's daily series "Power & Politics," which she joined in March 2018.
CTV says the seasoned broadcaster will also host a new radio program called "The Vassy Kapelos Show," airing weekday afternoons on iHeartRadio Canada Talk Network stations.
Before joining CBC's 24-hour news channel, Kapelos was Ottawa bureau chief for Global News and host of "The West Block." Before that, she covered provincial politics in Alberta and Saskatchewan.
-
-
