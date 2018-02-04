

CTVNews.ca Staff





Political newcomer Caroline Mulroney is expected to launch her campaign for the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party leadership on Monday, a source has told The Canadian Press.

A campaign source told CTV News sister station CP24 earlier this week that Mulroney will fight to the lead the opposition party ahead of the election on June 7.

Mulroney, 43, is a lawyer by trade and the PC candidate for the York--Simcoe riding. She is also the daughter of former Progressive Conservative prime minister Brian Mulroney

She’ll be going up against former PC Whitby--Oshawa MPP Christine Elliott, 62, who is the widow of former provincial and federal finance minister Jim Flaherty, and Ontario’s patient ombudsman.

Former Toronto city councilor Doug Ford, 53, meanwhile, launched his campaign on Saturday. Ford, whose brother is former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, is seeking the nomination in the riding of Etobicoke--North.

Postmedia executive Rod Phillips was expected to run, but instead endorsed Mulroney.

The party is hoping to unseat Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne, despite having just months to find and prepare a new leader after the Patrick Brown resigned last month over sexual harassment allegations.

Candidates have until Feb. 16 to enter the race. New members also must sign up by that day if they wish to vote in the leadership election, which will take place online between March 2 and March 8.

The results will be announced March 10.

With files from The Canadian Press