Carbon pricing to cause economic 'nuclear winter,' Poilievre tells his MPs
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre signaled the Liberals' carbon price and the economy will remain his prime target when Parliament resumes this week.
He painted a dystopian picture during a Sunday morning speech to his caucus, saying the Liberal government’s plans to increase the price would cause a "nuclear winter" for the economy.
"There would be mass hunger and malnutrition with a tax this high … our seniors would have to turn the heat down to 14 or 13 C just to make it through the winter," Poilievre said.
"Inflation would run rampant and people would not be able to leave their homes or drive anywhere."
The Conservatives are the last of the major parties to have a fall strategy session after the Liberals, NDP and Bloc Québécois all met last week.
Poilievre has maintained his party's commanding lead in the polls throughout the summer, and is preparing to make another push to topple the Liberal government as early as this week.
All parties are adjusting their autumn plans after NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh ended the agreement that was ensuring Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government would stay in power.
Poilievre has promised to bring in a non-confidence motion at his first opportunity, and that could happen as early as Monday. The Tories would likely need the support of both the NDP and the Bloc to pass the motion, which appears unlikely.
Last week, Singh criticized both the Liberals and the Conservatives over their approaches to fighting climate change, but wouldn’t say whether he would keep the consumer carbon price if his party forms government after the next election.
Trudeau responded by accusing Singh of caving to political pressure from Poilievre.
Poilievre has not been fully clear on whether he would cancel both the consumer carbon levy, charged to individuals and smaller businesses, as well as the separate system that applies to big industry.
In his speech Sunday, Poilievre took shots at both Trudeau and Singh. "This crazy carbon tax obsession of Justin Trudeau and the NDP is an existential threat to our economy and our way of life," he said.
Poilievre said despite the NDP pulling out of the supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberals, Singh isn’t committing to voting to bring down the government and trigger an election.
"Now on the eve of a byelection, sellout Jagmeet Singh wants you to believe he's a changed man. He's a totally new person. He's forgotten about everything he's been doing for two years."
As Parliament resumes on Monday, the political mood of the country will be tested in two byelections.
The NDP are trying to fend off the Conservatives in the Winnipeg riding of Elmwood—Transcona and the Liberals are running a three-way race against the NDP and the Bloc in Montreal's LaSalle—Émard—Verdun.
In a June byelection, the Conservatives scored a surprise win in the longtime Liberal stronghold of Toronto—St. Paul's.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2024.
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
They came from Jamaica for work, now they're homeless and out thousands of dollars in lost wages
Abuse of Canada’s temporary foreign worker program has left a group of carpenters from Jamaica 'destitute' after an Ottawa company refused to pay them for nearly half a year of work.
U.S. says claims of CIA plot to kill Maduro are 'categorically false' after Venezuela arrests six foreigners
The U.S. State Department has rejected claims of CIA involvement in an alleged plot to kill Venezuela's leader Nicolas Maduro, after Venezuelan authorities said they had arrested six foreigners, including a U.S. Navy SEAL.
TIFF audience prizes for 'Life of Chuck,' Hip doc; Rankin among Canadian winners
'The Life of Chuck,' an offbeat film by writer-director Mike Flanagan, wins the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Queen Victoria's favourite Tuscan villa for sale for more than US$55 million
Once a favoured holiday destination for Queen Victoria, and reputedly described in one of the greatest works of Italian literature, the Villa Palmieri is steeped in history and could now be yours – if you have more than €50 million (US$55 million) lying around.
Montreal bars, restaurants react to Quebec bill to regulate merchant tipping requests
Quebec tabled a bill on Thursday that would regulate how merchants determine suggested tips, forcing businesses to calculate them based on the price before tax. Restaurant staff and management are divided on the policy.
Air Canada deal avoids shutdown, brings relief to passengers and business groups
Travellers, business groups and politicians expressed fervent relief on Sunday after Air Canada and the union representing thousands of its pilots negotiated a new labour deal and averted a disruptive, countrywide shutdown.
What are your rights as a neighbour in Canada?
If you have beef with your neighbour and you feel it's gone too far, what should you do? A personal injury lawyer has some advice.
Tech billionaire returns to Earth after first private spacewalk
A billionaire spacewalker returned to Earth with his crew on Sunday, ending a five-day trip that lifted them higher than anyone has traveled since NASA's moonwalkers.
They came from Jamaica for work, now they're homeless and out thousands of dollars in lost wages
Abuse of Canada’s temporary foreign worker program has left a group of carpenters from Jamaica 'destitute' after an Ottawa company refused to pay them for nearly half a year of work.
Lethbridge police locate man wanted on outstanding warrants
Lethbridge police have located and arrested a man wanted on a number of outstanding warrants.
Hundreds of wolves, bears and coyotes killed in attempt to help Quebec caribou
In recent years, hundreds of wolves, bears, coyotes and other animals have been killed under Quebec government programs to help the caribou survive. However, the Environment Ministry does not know whether these controversial measures aimed at controlling cervid predation are effective.
Northern Ontario beekeeper says she lost nearly 2 million bees this season
CTV News Northern Ontario provides and update on the story of more than 1.5 million bees be lost earlier this summer.
Staff member hospitalized after assault at B.C. maximum security prison
A corrections officer at B.C.'s only maximum security federal prison was taken to hospital after an assault earlier this month.
U.S. says claims of CIA plot to kill Maduro are 'categorically false' after Venezuela arrests six foreigners
The U.S. State Department has rejected claims of CIA involvement in an alleged plot to kill Venezuela's leader Nicolas Maduro, after Venezuelan authorities said they had arrested six foreigners, including a U.S. Navy SEAL.
-
Queen Victoria's favourite Tuscan villa for sale for more than US$55 million
Once a favoured holiday destination for Queen Victoria, and reputedly described in one of the greatest works of Italian literature, the Villa Palmieri is steeped in history and could now be yours – if you have more than €50 million (US$55 million) lying around.
Torrential rains trigger mass evacuations as rivers surge in Central Europe during record flooding
Another night of torrential rains pounding Central Europe forced massive evacuations in the hardest hit areas in the Czech Republic, where floods reached extreme levels on Sunday.
Vance doesn't back away from false claims about migrants in Ohio even amid threats to the community
Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance did not back away on Sunday from the false claims he and Donald Trump have been making that Haitians in an Ohio community are abducting and eating pets, even as the state's GOP governor and other officials insist there is no evidence of such behavior.
-
opinion Prince Harry turns 40: Reflecting on his milestones and challenges
As Prince Harry turns 40 on Sunday, royal commentator Afua Hagan charts the prince's path which has been defined by significant milestones and challenges from his time at Kensington Palace to his current life in his California mansion.
-
Venezuela arrests six suspects for allegedly plotting to kill President Maduro
Three Americans, two Spaniards and a Czech citizen were arrested Saturday after Venezuelan officials accused them of coming to the South American country to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro.
Liberals will let Conservatives hold non-confidence vote 'fairly soon', no intention of proroguing Parliament
The Liberals have no intention of using procedural tactics to delay the Conservatives' promised non-confidence motion, and they have no plans to prorogue Parliament to hold onto power, according to Government House Leader Karina Gould.
-
Liberal candidate in Montreal byelection says campaign is about her — not Trudeau
In the final stretch of a Montreal byelection campaign widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership, the Liberal candidate - Laura Palestini - wants people to focus on her — not her leader.
'We're at a high degree of spread': What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ontario
As we head into another respiratory illness season, here’s a look at where Ontario stands when it comes to COVID-19 and what you need to know.
'I couldn't form the words': 23-year-old Ont. woman highlights need for rural health care after stroke
The experience of 23-year-old Muskoka, Ont., resident Robyn Penniall, who recently had a stroke, comes as concerns are being raised about the future of health care in her community.
Canadian health regulators ban this common food additive. Here's what you need to know
In a move to safeguard public heath, Health Canada has officially banned the use of brominated vegetable oil (BVO) as a food additive. Here's what you need to know.
Tech billionaire returns to Earth after first private spacewalk
A billionaire spacewalker returned to Earth with his crew on Sunday, ending a five-day trip that lifted them higher than anyone has traveled since NASA's moonwalkers.
New evidence upends contentious Easter Island theory, scientists say
Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island, never experienced a ruinous population collapse, according to an analysis of ancient DNA from 15 former inhabitants of the remote island in the Pacific Ocean.
Stuck-in-space astronauts make first public comments since Boeing capsule left without them
Stuck-in-space astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams said Friday they appreciated all the prayers and well wishes from strangers back home.
TIFF goes 'Behind the Masks' with world premiere of Indigenous film
Being on a red carpet is a dream for most. For Neil Diamond and Joanne Robertson, it has become a reality with the premiere of their film: So Surreal: Behind The Masks.
Canada's Eugene and Dan Levy set to become first father-son duo to host Emmys
The stars and co-creators of CBC's 'Schitt's Creek' take the reins as several Canadians compete for trophies, including D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Martin Short.
Jade Eagleson wins album of the year at Canadian Country Music Association awards
Ontario country artist Jade Eagleson has won album of the year at the 2024 Canadian Country Music Association Awards in Edmonton.
Inflation expected to ease to 2.1%, lowest level since March 2021: economists
Economists anticipate that Canada's annual inflation rate in August fell to its lowest level since March 2021.
As plant-based milk becomes more popular, brands look for new ways to compete
When it comes to plant-based alternatives, Canadians have never had so many options — and nowhere is that choice more abundantly clear than in the milk section of the dairy aisle.
China's economy softens in August as Beijing continues to grapple with lagging demand
China’s economy softened in August, extending a slowdown in industrial activity and real estate prices as Beijing faces pressure to ramp up spending to stimulate demand.
What are your rights as a neighbour in Canada?
If you have beef with your neighbour and you feel it's gone too far, what should you do? A personal injury lawyer has some advice.
Montreal bars, restaurants react to Quebec bill to regulate merchant tipping requests
Quebec tabled a bill on Thursday that would regulate how merchants determine suggested tips, forcing businesses to calculate them based on the price before tax. Restaurant staff and management are divided on the policy.
Dogs bring loads of joy but also perils on a leash
Over the past 20 years, injuries related to dog walking have been on the rise among adults and children in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University researchers. Fractures, sprains and head trauma are among the most common.
Berrios shines, Guerrero registers 500th career RBI as Blue Jays thump Cardinals 7-2
Jose Berrios allowed two hits over seven innings to win a seventh straight start and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. registered his 500th career RBI as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 on Saturday.
NCAA approves Gallaudet's use of a helmet for deaf and hard of hearing players this season
The NCAA has given full approval for Gallaudet’s football team to use a helmet designed for players who are deaf or hard of hearing for the remainder of the season.
Stampeders return to Maier at QB eyeing chance to get on track against Alouettes
Mired in their first four-game losing skid in 20 years, the Calgary Stampeders are going back to Jake Maier at quarterback on Saturday after he was benched for a game.
First look: All-electric Dodge Chargers coming off line at Windsor Assembly Plant
Stellantis’ Windsor Assembly Plant has given a first look at the new Dodge Chargers coming off the line. It is preparing for the upcoming Dodge Charger Daytona production launch.
More new cars no longer come with a spare tire. Here's what you need to know
Vehicles used to come with a "full-sized" spare tire, but about 30 years ago, auto manufacturers moved to a much lighter, smaller tire, sometimes called a "donut spare." But now, depending on the car you have, it may not have any spare at all.
Hyundai and GM to work together on developing new cars
Hyundai and General Motors have agreed to look for ways to work together on developing new vehicles, supply chains and technologies in an effort to cut costs and move more quickly.
Sisters finally see the Canadian 'aviation artifact' built by their father nearly 90 years ago
Two sisters have finally been reunited with a plane their father built 90 years ago, that is also considered an important part of Canadian aviation history.
To remove or not to remove: Debate over taking horns off Viking statue in Manitoba community
A Facebook post has sparked a debate in Gimli about whether to make a cosmetic change to its iconic statue.
Collector scores 'holy grail' at B.C. Pokemon shop
A Pokémon card shop in Richmond is coming off a record-setting month, highlighted by a customer opening a pack to discover one of the most sought-after cards in the world.
Inside a Manitoba ghost town, a group of ladies works to keep it alive
Abandoned homes line the streets of Lauder, a town that's now a ghost of what it once was. Yet inside, a small community is thriving.
Langenburg UFO sighting commemorated with silver coin
Perhaps Saskatchewan's most famous encounter with Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP/UFO) – "The Langenburg Event" is now being immortalized in the form of a collector's coin.
'She would be furious this is how her life ended': Mother of woman killed in crash with suspected impaired driver speaks out
It's been 420 days since 22-year-old Abbey Bickell was killed in a car crash in Burnaby, a stretch full of heartbreak for her family as they not only grieved her death, but anxiously waited for progress in the police investigation. Wednesday, they finally got some good news.
Ontario woman charged with assault with a weapon after neighbour sprayed with water gun
A Simcoe, Ont. woman has been charged with assault with a weapon after spraying her neighbour with a water gun.
'I've cried a lot of tears': Floating home dreams sink for southwestern Ontario residents
The dream of a life on water has drowned in a sea of sadness for a group of Chatham-Kent, Ont. residents who paid a Wallaceburg-based company for a floating home they never received.
Buyers say they lost life savings to a Saskatchewan company selling luxury vacation condos
In 2022, Tanya Frisk-Welburn and her husband bought what they hoped would be a dream home in Mexico.
B.C. premier to make announcement on mental health, addiction treatment
B.C. Premier David Eby will be joined by other officials Sunday to make an announcement about “supports” for people with mental health and addiction challenges.
-
Highway 5 north of Kamloops closed due to crash, fuel spill
Highway 5 north of Kamloops is closed Sunday while crews continue to clean up a fuel spill that happened after a tanker truck crash.
-
'The Life of Chuck' wins the Toronto Film Festival's People's Choice Award
The Toronto International Film Festival's People's Choice Award went to 'The Life of Chuck,' handing Mike Flanagan's Stephen King adaptation one of the most-watched prizes of the fall film festival circuit.
Motorcyclist critically injured after colliding with cargo van in Toronto's west end: police
A 21-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision with a cargo van in Toronto’s west end on Saturday night, Toronto police say.
-
Residents unhappy about plan to build affordable housing in Bowness greenspace.
A group of Bowness residents gathered at a small greenspace on Bowness Road on Saturday to oppose plans to put up a new building.
Medicine Hat's MacKenzie Porter named Female Artist of the Year at CCMAs as Josh Ross wins big
Josh Ross and his whisky-soaked ballad of heartbreak and hope took home top honours Saturday as k.d. lang got the band back together at the 2024 Canadian Country Music Association Awards.
-
Here's how you can watch CTV News at Six on Sundays during the NFL season
With CTV broadcasting NFL football games on Sundays this season, CTV News at Six with Austin Lee will be broadcasting live on our website and the CTV News App.
Ottawa woman dies after battle with pancreatic cancer
An Ottawa woman who raised more than $500,000 for cancer research at the Ottawa Hospital has died after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Gatineau, Que.
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Gatineau, Que., police say.
Hundreds of wolves, bears and coyotes killed in attempt to help Quebec caribou
In recent years, hundreds of wolves, bears, coyotes and other animals have been killed under Quebec government programs to help the caribou survive. However, the Environment Ministry does not know whether these controversial measures aimed at controlling cervid predation are effective.
Affordable housing advocates demonstrate in Quebec City
At a demonstration in front of the National Assembly in Quebec City, the Front d'action populaire en réaménagement urbain (FRAPRU) presented the government with a giant key symbolizing its solution to the housing crisis.
Medicine Hat's MacKenzie Porter named Female Artist of the Year at CCMAs as Josh Ross wins big
Josh Ross and his whisky-soaked ballad of heartbreak and hope took home top honours Saturday as k.d. lang got the band back together at the 2024 Canadian Country Music Association Awards.
1 suspect arrested, charged in 2023 Sheridan Goodrunning homicide
A resident of the O’Chiese First Nation has been charged in connection with a homicide that took place on Sunchild First Nation.
Police say no risk to public from incident in Lac La Biche neighbourhood
Lac La Biche RCMP were on scene at an unfolding incident in the area around 98 Street and 102 Avenue Sunday.
Macdonald Bridge closure leads to heavy traffic congestion in Halifax
The only vehicles on the Macdonald Bridge this weekend belong to work crews, with scheduled maintenance closing the span for the duration of the weekend.
New Brunswick fishermen fill St. Andrews Wharf Saturday as they call for change on the water
Fishermen from Lobster Fishing Area 36, which goes from Alma to the American border, filled the waters and the wharf in St. Andrews Saturday during a peaceful protest that calls for change from the DFO.
From Germany to Canada: Family makes the move to Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., for farm dream
Lindsay Lake Farms in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., is celebrating the opening their sustainable farm, and bison herd, to the public after four years of work.
'We're serving Manitoba's greatest needs': Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg marking 100th anniversary
The Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg held its first meeting on Feb. 20, 1924. The club is marking its 100th anniversary this month.
Gags Unlimited closing after 44 years
The fun and games are ending for a long-running party store in Winnipeg.
Outreach group hosts land-based education session focusing on the role of water
The shoreline of Echo Valley Beach hosted several people looking to learn more about the role water plays in the lives of everyone.
'Way ahead of her time': Canada's first female pathologist receives prestigious order
Dr. Frances Gertude McGill is known as Canada’s first female pathologist and her work in forensic pathology has landed her second major title.
Moose Jaw fire engulfs home, cause under investigation
The Moose Jaw Fire Department is investigating a fire that “fully engulfed” a home in flames on Friday night.
Sisters finally see the Canadian 'aviation artifact' built by their father nearly 90 years ago
Two sisters have finally been reunited with a plane their father built 90 years ago, that is also considered an important part of Canadian aviation history.
Bestival brings music, food and fun to Kitchener’s Belmont Village
The sounds of ukuleles, fiddles, and bagpipes drifted over Kitchener’s Belmont Village as a two day music and arts festival returned.
Hog Heaven: Friday the 13th takes over Port Dover, Ont.
The streets of Port Dover roared to life on Friday for a tradition that has been going on for decades.
'We were scratching our heads': Saskatoon child clinic raises concerns over proposed shelter nearby
There’s more out-cry about a proposed temporary shelter in Saskatoon's downtown core. This time it's from professionals who run a children’s mental health clinic next door, servicing thousands of vulnerable kids each year.
RCMP investigating suspicious death after body found in Sask. home
Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit is investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 28-year-old man was discovered in a home on Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation.
-
Liberals will let Conservatives hold non-confidence vote 'fairly soon', no intention of proroguing Parliament
The Liberals have no intention of using procedural tactics to delay the Conservatives' promised non-confidence motion, and they have no plans to prorogue Parliament to hold onto power, according to Government House Leader Karina Gould.
Northern Ontario beekeeper says she lost nearly 2 million bees this season
CTV News Northern Ontario provides and update on the story of more than 1.5 million bees be lost earlier this summer.
-
NEW Charity golf tournament raises $80k for Strathroy hospice
The eleventh annual ‘Power of Golf Fore Charity’ tournament at Caradoc Sands Golf Club on September 10 raised $80,000 to support a future hospice in Strathroy.
One person dead following five vehicle collision in Port Dover
Norfolk OPP say they were on the scene of a five vehicle collision on Blueline Road in Port Dover on Saturday evening at around 6:00 p.m.
One person dead in three-vehicle crash in Mulmur
One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Mulmur township Saturday afternoon.
Barrie park renamed in honour of Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala
Dozens of community members came together in Barrie on Saturday to remember the life of Provincial Constable Grzegorz "Greg" Pierzchala by renaming a city park in his honour.
Baycats win Dominico Cup
The Barrie Baycats defeated the Guelph Royals 6-2 in Game 4 of the IBL Finals in Guelph Saturday night to win the Jack and Lynne Dominico Cup.
Windsor Residence for Young Men shows progress made through $152k grant
On Wednesday, the Windsor Residence for Young Men (WRYM) gave MPP’s Andrew Dowie and Lisa Gretzky a look into the effect of the $152,800 grant that they received.
Lauzon congestion prompts concerns from Windsor councillor
A Windsor councillor has raised concerns about traffic congestion on the east end of the city.
-
B.C. premier to make announcement on mental health, addiction treatment
B.C. Premier David Eby will be joined by other officials Sunday to make an announcement about “supports” for people with mental health and addiction challenges.
-
Victoria man who stole from investors banned from market, BCSC says
A Victoria man who pleaded guilty to theft following an investigation by B.C.'s securities regulator has now been banned from the investment market.
Son charged with B.C. woman's murder: RCMP
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Lethbridge police locate man wanted on outstanding warrants
Lethbridge police have located and arrested a man wanted on a number of outstanding warrants.
Coaldale man charged with attempted murder after Lethbridge break-and-enter
Lethbridge police say a 28-year-old man is facing charges of attempted murder following a frightening attack on a woman inside her home this week.
Police operation near Vauxhall, Alta., ends: RCMP
A police operation in near Vauxhall, Alta. has ended.
No $75M Lotto Max jackpot winner but draw sees one new Ont. millionaire, 4 Encore winners
Ontario does have a new millionaire after Friday night’s historic $75 million Lotto Max draw – but they only won $1 million. The record-breaking jackpot was not won meaning the prize money will roll over into the next draw.
Sault residents voice concerns over possible path for new North Shore transmission line
The creation of a new transmission line into Sault Ste. Marie has some residents upset due to a proposed route the line would take.
Provincial police investigate disturbance in northern Ont. community of Chapleau
Ontario Provincial Police advised they had concluded their investigation in the Town of Chapleau shortly before 3:30 p.m.
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.