Carbon pricing rebates land in bank accounts as Liberals defend embattled policy
Canadians are set to receive carbon pricing rebates Tuesday, as the Liberals defend one of their most embattled policies.
The government says this is the first time all banks will label the payment as the Canada Carbon Rebate, after years of inconsistent and vague phrasing on bank statements.
The quarterly rebate will go to Canadians who filed their income tax while living in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and all four Atlantic provinces.
The payments vary by household size and province, while those in rural areas get a top-up.
On Tuesday, rural residents will get a boost in their quarterly rebate, with a 20-per-cent top-up along with a retroactive 10-per-cent payment for April and July.
Economists are widely in favour of carbon pricing, arguing it is the most cost-effective way to reduce emissions, but the Liberals' policy is facing pushback at the provincial and federal levels, with the Conservatives calling for a "carbon-tax election" to bring down the cost of living.
The federal NDP and some of their provincial counterparts have distanced themselves from the policy which they previously supported.
Ottawa sends the rebates to offset what people pay in carbon pricing when they buy fuel so they're not less worse off as a result.
People who do things to lower their fuel use are even better off, because they still get the same rebate but pay less in carbon pricing.
British Columbia, Quebec and Northwest Territories have their own carbon pricing system for consumers so residents there don't receive the federal payment. Yukon and Nunavut use the federal system but have an agreement to distribute the proceeds themselves.
The parliamentary budget officer says most Canadians get back more from the rebates than they pay.
He also says, though, that the economic impact of carbon pricing could lower wages over time, erasing that benefit for some Canadians. The government argues that climate change itself can cause economic harm if it is left unchecked.
Ottawa has been battling with banks about how the deposits are labelled since they moved to quarterly payments for the rebates in 2022.
Many Canadians were confused -- or didn't even realize they were getting a rebate -- when payments showed up with vague labels like "EFT deposit from Canada," "EFT Credit Canada" or just "federal payment."
Some banks previously argued the term "Canada Carbon Rebate" went beyond their 15-character limit on deposit descriptions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2024.
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Canada's inflation rate falls to 1.6% in September, smallest yearly increase since 2021
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate continued to slow in September as drivers paid lower prices for gasoline than they did last year.
How did a killing at a Sikh temple lead to Canada and India expelling each other's diplomats?
Relations between India and Canada are at a low point as the countries expelled each other's top diplomats over an ongoing dispute about the killing of a Sikh activist in Canada.
Deepfake romance scam raked in US$46 million from men across Asia, police say
In a news conference Monday, police in the Asian financial hub announced the arrests of more than two dozen members of the alleged scam ring, which they say targeted men from Taiwan to Singapore and as far away as India.
Canadian court to consider when minors can be sentenced as adults
Canada's highest court is set to hear arguments on Tuesday on when a young person can be considered an adult for sentencing purposes.
Incredible new details of Shackleton's sunken Endurance ship revealed in 3D scan
A new 3D scan has revealed previously unseen details of the wreck of Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton’s HMS Endurance, which was found in 2022 – more than a century after the ship sank.
Father of 10-year-old girl found dead in the U.K. called police from Pakistan to say he killed her
The father of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her home in England fled to Pakistan and called U.K. police from there to say he had killed her, a jury heard Monday.
Airbnb guests east of Toronto steal quarter of a million dollars worth of jewelry: police
Four guests at an Airbnb east of Toronto made off with a quarter of million dollars worth of jewelry following their stay, police say.
Canada spat leads India newspapers, as analysts await reactions from peer countries
Canada's decision to expel New Delhi's top envoy and five other diplomats is front-page news in India, as an analyst wonders how other countries will respond.
Canadian court to consider when minors can be sentenced as adults
Canada's highest court is set to hear arguments on Tuesday on when a young person can be considered an adult for sentencing purposes.
Taylor Swift's Toronto Eras Tour dates expected to bring $282 million in economic impact
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to Toronto next month and officials say the six-night residency could bring $282 million in economic impact to the city.
Ontario taxpayers fork over $4.3 million to settle legal costs in Bill 124 cases
Ontario taxpayers have forked over $4.3 million in legal fees after the province lost two court cases defending a wage-cap law that was struck down as unconstitutional, The Canadian Press has learned.
'A threat to all of us': Eby addresses RCMP allegations Indian officials linked to Canadian homicides, extortion
B.C. NDP leader David Eby took a break from campaigning Monday to address stunning new allegations from the RCMP that Indian diplomats and consular officials are linked to violent criminal activity on Canadian soil.
Mass shootings share 'sketchy stories,' B.C. Conservative candidate claims in resurfaced social post
Embattled B.C. Conservative candidate Brent Chapman is under fire once again, this time for past Facebook comments casting doubt on the official accounts of mass shooting events in Canada and the U.S.
Ontario police say 'escalating incidents' between high schools connected to deadly crash
'Escalating incidents' between two Hamilton high schools are believed to be connected to a car crash last week that left a 15-year-old boy dead, police say.
How did a killing at a Sikh temple lead to Canada and India expelling each other's diplomats?
Relations between India and Canada are at a low point as the countries expelled each other's top diplomats over an ongoing dispute about the killing of a Sikh activist in Canada.
Harris announces a new plan to empower Black men as she tries to energize them to vote for her
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris announced a plan on Monday to give Black men more economic opportunities and other chances to thrive as she works to energize a key voting bloc that has Democrats concerned about a lack of enthusiasm.
Middle East latest: Top leaders attend an Iranian Revolutionary Guard general's funeral
The funeral of an Iranian Revolutionary Guard general killed alongside Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah drew the largest crowd of top leaders in the paramilitary organization together Tuesday for the first time since Tehran launched a ballistic missile attack on Israel.
After 67 days adrift, a Russian man was rescued but his brother and nephew are dead
A Russian man was rescued in the stormy Sea of Okhotsk after surviving for more than two months in a tiny inflatable boat that lost its engine, but his brother and nephew have died, officials said Tuesday.
Deepfake romance scam raked in US$46 million from men across Asia, police say
In a news conference Monday, police in the Asian financial hub announced the arrests of more than two dozen members of the alleged scam ring, which they say targeted men from Taiwan to Singapore and as far away as India.
Tech consultant goes on trial in death of Cash App founder Bob Lee
The tech consultant charged in Cash App founder Bob Lee's stabbing death had no motive to kill him and in fact was forced to defend himself against Lee, who had become aggressive while on a multiday drug bender, lawyers for Nima Momeni said in opening statements Monday.
Canada spat leads India newspapers, as analysts await reactions from peer countries
Canada's decision to expel New Delhi's top envoy and five other diplomats is front-page news in India, as an analyst wonders how other countries will respond.
Foreign interference inquiry resumes after damning accusations levied against India
The public safety minister is expected to testify at a federal inquiry into foreign interference just one day after announcing explosive allegations about crimes of murder, coercion and extortion in Canada linked to agents of the Indian government.
Pledges to cover fertility treatment as elections play out across Canada
As provincial elections play out in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick this month, there are pledges to provide more fertility treatment coverage.
Medical journal urges streamlined miscarriage care in Canada, more early assessments
An editorial published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal says it's time to invest in early pregnancy assessment clinics that can provide proper care during and after a miscarriage, which can have devastating effects.
Human sense of smell is faster than previously thought
Your nose may be more powerful than you think.
A Hong Kong zoo seeks answers after 9 monkeys die in 2 days
Hong Kong's oldest zoo is seeking answers in a monkey medical mystery after nine animals died in two days, including three members of a critically endangered species.
NASA spacecraft rockets toward Jupiter's moon Europa in search of the right conditions for life
A NASA spacecraft rocketed away Monday on a quest to explore Jupiter’s tantalizing moon Europa and reveal whether its vast hidden ocean might hold the keys to life.
A Southern California school plants a 'Moon Tree' grown with seeds flown in space
A so-called 'Moon Tree,' grown with seeds that were flown around the moon, was planted at a California school.
New lawsuits accuse Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual assault against 6 people, including a minor
Sean “Diddy” Combs was hit Monday with a new wave of lawsuits accusing him of raping women, sexually assaulting men and molesting a 16-year-old boy. It is the first time he’s been sued by a person alleging they were abused as a minor.
Khloe Kardashian shares candid look at her healing progress after having tumour removed from her cheek
Khloe Kardashian continues to open up about her health journey after dealing with skin cancer, revealing recently that she used facial injections to fill a cheek "indentation" that she was left with after surgery.
Canadian drink company tastes controversy after Simu Liu raises cultural appropriation questions
Controversy bubbled for a Canadian drink company after its founders drew the ire of a Marvel superhero on an episode of a 'Shark Tank'-style reality series.
Canada's inflation rate falls to 1.6% in September, smallest yearly increase since 2021
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate continued to slow in September as drivers paid lower prices for gasoline than they did last year.
Taylor Swift's Toronto Eras Tour dates expected to bring $282 million in economic impact
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to Toronto next month and officials say the six-night residency could bring $282 million in economic impact to the city.
Tech consultant goes on trial in death of Cash App founder Bob Lee
The tech consultant charged in Cash App founder Bob Lee's stabbing death had no motive to kill him and in fact was forced to defend himself against Lee, who had become aggressive while on a multiday drug bender, lawyers for Nima Momeni said in opening statements Monday.
Pets in China are earning 'snack money' in cafes as their owners send them to work
Jane Xue sent her dog, a 2-year-old Samoyed named OK, off to her first day of work in mid-September. Her employer? A dog cafe in Fuzhou, in southeastern China.
Two in three who plan to remain childless said it just wasn't for them, survey finds
New data from the Angus Reid Institute shows that only one in five childless adults 50 or younger are confident they will have children.
B.C. Indigenous chef takes portable cooking school on the road
Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) Chef Paul Natrall, the man behind Indigenous food truck Mr. Bannock, is bringing cooking classes on First Nations fare to schools and offices throughout Metro Vancouver.
MLB playoffs averaging 3.33 million viewers through division series, an 18% increase over last year
Major League Baseball's postseason is averaging 3.33 million viewers going into the league championship series, an 18% increase over last year's average of 2.82 million.
Guenther, Hellebuyck, Eichel named NHL's three stars of the week
Utah Hockey Club right-wing Dylan Guenther, Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.
Record day on the racetrack for Nova Scotia's 32nd annual Valley Harvest Marathon
It was a record breaking year at the Valley Harvest Marathon in Wolfville, N.S., on Saturday and Sunday.
Distracted driving deaths up 40 per cent in Ontario compared to last year
The Ontario Provincial Police says the number of fatal collisions caused by distracted driving on the roads it patrols has increased by 40 per cent compared to this time last year.
Elon Musk unveils his 'Cybercab' robotaxi
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled on Thursday his vision of a 'a fun, exciting future,' an 'age of abundance' full of his company’s self-driving cars without steering wheels, parking lots turned into parks and robots that will walk among the population – that he once again promised would be available within a few years.
-
video Why are there cars in the Detroit River?
Dozens of cars were pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor on Tuesday, causing many questions for Windsorites.
B.C. Indigenous chef takes portable cooking school on the road
Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) Chef Paul Natrall, the man behind Indigenous food truck Mr. Bannock, is bringing cooking classes on First Nations fare to schools and offices throughout Metro Vancouver.
Cape Breton welcomes Celtic Colours Festival to Nova Scotia for 28th year
The Celtic Colours Festival is taking place at venues around Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia from Oct. 11 to 19.
A love story written in the northern lights
Sometimes love is written in the stars, but for one couple, it’s written in the aurora borealis.
'I didn't do this to just run': Canadian hip hop artist runs 100 marathons in 100 days for men's mental health
Canadian hip hop artist Dillan King says running 100 marathons in 100 days was not only the hardest thing he has ever done, but the 'proudest accomplishment' of his entire life.
'It's beautiful': B.C. man invites strangers into his home for Thanksgiving dinner
James Taylor never expected to be walking home with a bag full of groceries he didn't buy.
FROM THE VAULT: Fifth anniversary of Manitoba's Thanksgiving weekend blizzard
This weekend marks the fifth anniversary of a large blizzard that paralyzed Manitoba.
Stunning images capture rainbows, lightning over Metro Vancouver
There was an eye-catching mix of rainbows and lightning over Vancouver following a brief downpour this week.
Northern Ontario farmer breaks giant pumpkin records, taking top prizes in competition
Jeff Warner from Aidie Creek Gardens in the northern Ontario community of Englehart has a passion for growing big pumpkins and his effort is paying off in more ways than one.
Saskatchewan's Jessica Campbell becomes first female assistant coach in NHL history
Saskatchewan’s Jessica Campbell has made hockey history, becoming the first ever female assistant coach in the National Hockey League (NHL).
Support for B.C. Conservatives slips after leaders' debate: poll
There are fewer people planning to vote B.C. Conservative following last week's televised leaders' debate, according to a new survey that found most viewers felt John Rustad performed "poorly" against his political rivals.
'A threat to all of us': Eby addresses RCMP allegations Indian officials linked to Canadian homicides, extortion
B.C. NDP leader David Eby took a break from campaigning Monday to address stunning new allegations from the RCMP that Indian diplomats and consular officials are linked to violent criminal activity on Canadian soil.
B.C. Conservatives pledge new children's hospital in Surrey, with no estimated cost or timeline
The B.C. Conservative Party has promised to build a new children's hospital for families south of the Fraser River, though details on the proposal are currently slim.
Ontario taxpayers fork over $4.3 million to settle legal costs in Bill 124 cases
Ontario taxpayers have forked over $4.3 million in legal fees after the province lost two court cases defending a wage-cap law that was struck down as unconstitutional, The Canadian Press has learned.
Taylor Swift's Toronto Eras Tour dates expected to bring $282 million in economic impact
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to Toronto next month and officials say the six-night residency could bring $282 million in economic impact to the city.
Warmer weather on tap for Toronto after chilly start to week
Toronto will see some chilly temperatures to kick off the work week but the weather will take a turn for the better this weekend.
Calgary Public Library locations to reopen Wednesday with modified services
Calgary libraries will reopen on Wednesday following a cyber security breach.
Calgary water main break causes closure of Bowness Road
A water main break has closed a section of Bowness Road.
Canada's inflation rate falls to 1.6% in September, smallest yearly increase since 2021
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate continued to slow in September as drivers paid lower prices for gasoline than they did last year.
Man dies after being found suffering from burns in downtown Ottawa, police say
The Ottawa Police Service says a man found suffering from burns in the downtown core Monday morning died in hospital.
Federal union calls for Commons committee to investigate 3-day a week office mandate
A federal union is calling for a Commons committee to launch an investigation into the federal government's new return-to-office policy, saying there has been "catastrophic failures" with the new mandate.
Ottawa's Catholic school board sees jump in enrolment, public board short 1,100 students this fall
New statistics show 51,142 students are enrolled in Ottawa Catholic schools in September, up 4.5 per cent from last year. The 2024-25 budget for the Ottawa Catholic School Board shows projected enrolment was 50,565 students.
Longueuil gets permit to go ahead with deer cull in local park that has been overrun
A Montreal suburb has received a provincial Environment Department permit to go ahead with a long-awaited white-tailed deer cull in a local park that has become overrun with them.
Penguins' Kris Letang sees some of himself in Canadiens' rookie Lane Hutson
Kris Letang heard the crowd light up every time Lane Hutson handled the puck on Monday night — and he could see why.
Man dies after possible drowning in Cote Saint-Luc
A man has died after a possible drowning at a home in Cote Saint-Luc.
Alberta government proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar energy
The Alberta government is proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar farms that conservationists think are more about limiting renewable energy than protecting the environment.
RCMP alleges Indian officials in Canada connected to extortion, homicides
The RCMP is alleging Indian diplomats and consular officials based in Canada engaged in clandestine activities linked to serious criminal activity in this country, including homicides and extortions.
Hundreds eat Thanksgiving dinner at annual Friendship Feast put on by volunteers
Boyle Street Community Services and the Bissel Centre, Edmonton organizations that help people dealing with homelessness and poverty, partnered with the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology's culinary program to feed hundreds for the annual holiday at the downtown Boyle Street Plaza.
Son charged with second-degree murder in death of 71-year-old woman in Halifax
Halifax police have charged a 41-year-old man in the death of his mother. Police say Jonathan William Pinsky has been charged with second-degree murder and will appear in court Tuesday.
N.S.-P.E.I. ferry MV Saaremaa out of service for the rest of the season
Northumberland Ferries Limited says one of the ferries operating between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island is out of service for the rest of the season.
Family and friends gather to celebrate life of murder victim Esther Jones in Wolfville
Hundreds of people gathered at the memorial for Esther Jones at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., on Monday.
A Nightmare on Wardlaw Avenue: Historic house decorated for Halloween
Old buildings can be a little spooky this time of year, but none like the Boyd House in Winnipeg’s Osborne Village.
A love story written in the northern lights
Sometimes love is written in the stars, but for one couple, it’s written in the aurora borealis.
Animal rehabilitation centre calls for pumpkin, squash seed donations
If you have leftover seeds from your squash soup or pumpkin carving, the Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre is asking you to donate them instead of throwing them away.
Catch a glimpse of a rare comet in the western skies over the prairies
Saskatchewan residents have just a few more days to catch a rare glimpse of a comet visible to the naked eye, streaking across the western skies at dusk.
Here's every candidate running in Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
With Saskatchewan's election set for Oct. 28, many voters may be wondering what candidates are running in their local ridings.
'Wired for connection': Regina church hosts Thanksgiving for newcomers
Long-time residents of Regina and those who are new to the city and the country gathered together for a Thanksgiving celebration.
K-W Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day parade returns
Hundreds of people bundled up to take part in a longstanding Thanksgiving Day tradition in Kitchener.
Elderly man killed in Guelph house fire: police
According to police, when officers arrived they found the house fully engulfed in flames and were unable to make entry.
Kitchener teen reported missing
Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy from Kitchener.
Catch a glimpse of a rare comet in the western skies over the prairies
Saskatchewan residents have just a few more days to catch a rare glimpse of a comet visible to the naked eye, streaking across the western skies at dusk.
Here's every candidate running in Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
With Saskatchewan's election set for Oct. 28, many voters may be wondering what candidates are running in their local ridings.
Pledges to cover fertility treatment as elections play out across Canada
As provincial elections play out in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick this month, there are pledges to provide more fertility treatment coverage.
Man wanted in Sudbury robbery charged in 'random and isolated' stabbing attack downtown
A Greater Sudbury woman is upset about the charges laid against the man accused of attacking her son and a group of his colleagues downtown on Saturday.
Ontario taxpayers fork over $4.3 million to settle legal costs in Bill 124 cases
Ontario taxpayers have forked over $4.3 million in legal fees after the province lost two court cases defending a wage-cap law that was struck down as unconstitutional, The Canadian Press has learned.
'We apologize to anyone we've offended': Bath and Body Works pulls candles over backlash
A major American retailer has stopped selling its new winter-themed candle over backlash from shoppers who said its design resembled Ku Klux Klan hoods.
Canada's inflation rate falls to 1.6% in September, smallest yearly increase since 2021
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate continued to slow in September as drivers paid lower prices for gasoline than they did last year.
One dead, three injured after crash in St. Clair Township
One person has died and three others were transported to hospital following a three-vehicle collision in St. Clair Township
'Can play 365 days a year': 9-court indoor Pickleball Facility to open this week in London, Ont.
Smash Pickleball is the region’s only indoor facility dedicated specifically to the sport.
Two charged with break-and-enter at empty Midland residence
Police bust two for break-and-enter as they exit the building.
2 more new house fires in Bond Head considered suspicious
Two empty new homes ruined by fire Sunday.
Making Barrie barrier-free
Accessibility and inclusion for all ages in Barrie's new online survey to be completed by November 1.
Canada's inflation rate falls to 1.6% in September, smallest yearly increase since 2021
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate continued to slow in September as drivers paid lower prices for gasoline than they did last year.
Funding to help women in Windsor get jobs
Women’s Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor in partnership with St. Clair College will get $1.24 million over three years, to provide skilled trades training for low-income women.
37-year-old man dies after crash in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police say a 37-year-old Merlin man has died after a two-vehicle collision.
Mass shootings share 'sketchy stories,' B.C. Conservative candidate claims in resurfaced social post
Embattled B.C. Conservative candidate Brent Chapman is under fire once again, this time for past Facebook comments casting doubt on the official accounts of mass shooting events in Canada and the U.S.
'A threat to all of us': Eby addresses RCMP allegations Indian officials linked to Canadian homicides, extortion
B.C. NDP leader David Eby took a break from campaigning Monday to address stunning new allegations from the RCMP that Indian diplomats and consular officials are linked to violent criminal activity on Canadian soil.
Lack of salmon may not be the problem after all for endangered orcas, report suggests
A key assumption about dwindling numbers of southern resident killer whales pins the blame on a lack of salmon, but a study out of the University of British Columbia has found they have twice the number of chinook available in summer as their much healthier cousins, the northern residents.
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Giants rally late to topple Hurricanes in overtime 4-3
The Vancouver Giants scored late to force overtime before winning 4-3 over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday night.
Lethbridge Corn Maze celebrates 25th anniversary with Monday fundraiser
If you’re looking for something to do this long weekend, the Lethbridge Corn Maze is open and hosting its annual fundraiser on Monday.
'So much excitement': Aurora borealis light show amazes Lethbridge photographers
Local photographers were amazed by the aurora borealis display in the night sky over Lethbridge on Thursday night.
Northwestern Ont. man charged with drug-impaired driving in head-on crash
A 36-year-old man is charged with drug-impaired and dangerous driving after a head-on crash in northwest Ontario last Thursday.
Morning traffic stop leads to impaired driving charges for unlicensed driver
Provincial police in Hearst, Ont., stopped an unlicensed northwestern Ontario driver for a morning traffic infraction.
Northwestern Ontario woman charged in connection with teen's death
A 32-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death of an 18-year-old man this past January, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.