Carbon price carve-out for heating oil muddied waters in Senate on other bill: Simons
A Conservative private member's bill to exempt more fuel used by farmers from the carbon price is stirring up intense lobbying efforts in the Senate, and leaving the Liberals on the verge of being forced to carve up their signature climate policy even more.
Alberta Sen. Paula Simons said that the effort to convince senators of how to vote on this bill is extreme from both sides of the debate.
She said she's concerned that rhetoric is outpacing reality in every direction.
"I've never been lobbied like this on private member's bill," Simons said in an interview with The Canadian Press. "This bill has become symbolic and it's being used as a wedge issue."
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who has already made eliminating the carbon price the centrepiece of his political messaging ahead of the next federal election, has launched a full-on campaign to get the bill passed. That includes new ads launched on Wednesday.
The premiers of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario all wrote letters to senators asking them to vote in favour of the bill.
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has reached out to some senators himself, seeking to push the government's reasons for not wanting the legislation to pass.
Simons said senators are receiving hundreds, if not thousands, of emails about it, most of them sent by bots.
Bill C-234 was introduced by Ontario Conservative MP Ben Lobb in February 2022, and passed the House of Commons last March with the support of all parties except the Liberals.
The bill seeks to take the carbon price off natural gas and propane used by farmers for heating their buildings or running their grain dryers.
Farmers are already exempt from the price on pollution for gasoline and diesel to run their farm vehicles and machinery, but they have said the carbon price is costing them thousands of dollars for heating barns and drying their crops.
Dave Carey, co-chair of the Agriculture Carbon Alliance, told the Senate agriculture committee in September that there are "no viable alternatives" for heating and cooling livestock barns and greenhouses, or for grain drying.
He said the carbon price isn't an incentive to change, but rather is a "significant financial burden on producers who don't have other viable options."
Tom Green, senior climate adviser at the David Suzuki Foundation, told the committee there are things farmers can do to lower their fossil-fuel use for both barns and grain dryers, pointing to poultry farms that have installed solar roofs or thick insulation that reduced their energy consumption.
He also noted that the government has grant programs to help them transition to lower-emitting options, and offsets farmers' carbon costs with a tax credit.
That tax credit came into being after Bill C-234 was first introduced. It is not connected to the actual carbon price that is paid or the amount of fuel that is used, but is instead calculated based on a farm's income.
Greenhouse operators can also get 80 per cent of the carbon price taken off when they buy fuel for their greenhouse operations.
"Bill C-234 sets Canada on a slippery slope of considering sector-by-sector, special-interest-by-special-interest exemptions," Green said.
"Every sector can come up with their own reasons for why they deserve relief."
A month after that meeting, the Liberals suddenly announced they would be exempting home heating oil from the carbon price for three years to allow people more time and money to replace oil furnaces with electric heat pumps.
Critics panned the move as a political manoeuvre to save Liberal votes in Atlantic Canada, where home heating oil is used by about one in three homes.
Simons was livid.
She had just voted in favour of a version of Bill C-234 that was amended in committee so that the exemption would only apply to grain drying -- not to heat for farm buildings.
And now the government was unilaterally carving out the carbon price in another sector that heavily benefited the Atlantic region.
When the legislation was brought back to the full Senate, senators struck down the committee's amended version of the bill, which would have left heating out.
Simons abstained in that vote.
"I couldn't look Alberta farmers in the face and vote in favour of it, given what had happened in Atlantic Canada," she said.
Forty-two senators voted against the amended bill, 28 voted in favour of it and three, including Simons, abstained.
The version of the bill that doesn't contain the amendment is still on the table and is awaiting a final vote before it either dies or passes and becomes law.
Simons said there are solid arguments from many camps in the debate over what senators should do, though she dismissed the contention from premiers and Poilievre that the bill will lower grocery bills, because food prices are affected by a lot more than a carbon price on grain dryers.
"This is not going to dramatically drop the price of bread," she said.
The costs for farmers could also change because the tax credit that is meant to offset farmers' carbon costs may disappear if the bill passes. While some farmers have said the credit wasn't enough to offset their carbon price bills, other say it is.
Guilbeault said the government will have to wait and see what happens before deciding how to proceed.
Simons said she thinks the bill may still pass.
But the Senate, which is mostly represented by independent members without direct ties to any political party, is less predictable than it used to be -- so at the moment, it's not clear what will happen.
The bill is expected to resume debate when the Senate reconvenes next week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Opinion
OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination
Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.
OPINION Don Martin: As much as Poilievre wants it, he will not get his election wish for 2023
It’s been 100+ hours of brutal aftermath since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned carbon pricing from a national principle into regional graft by lifting the tax on home heating oil and using free heat pumps to buy back the Liberal loyalty of Atlantic Canada voters.
OPINION Don Martin: It's flip-flop or die as Trudeau retreats on universal carbon pricing
With this week’s flip-flop lifting on carbon pricing for heating oil until 2027 (pushing increases beyond the next election) and a doubling of the rural tax rebate, the severely rattled Liberals are chipping away at the load-bearing wall beneath their environmental platform, Don Martin writes.
Opinion Don Martin: Trudeau frolics with unicorns amid the pounding drums of war
There's a parallel Canadian universe that exists only on Justin Trudeau's social media feed, writes political columnist Don Martin in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Time running out on pharmacare legislation with only one month of scheduled days remaining in Parliament
The federal government is running out of time to introduce and pass a key piece of legislation in the Liberal-NDP deal.
Two more Canadians leave Gaza Strip, Freeland sidesteps Netanyahu rebuke of Trudeau
The situation in the Gaza Strip is "heartbreaking," Canada's deputy prime minister said Wednesday, the day after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for urging Israel to stop "the killing of women and children, of babies" in the besieged Palestinian territory.
Timeline: Canada's prime minister's evolving statements on the war in the Gaza Strip
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was rebuked Tuesday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a strongly worded statement calling for an end to violence in the Gaza Strip. Here is a look at how the prime minister's position has evolved as the conflict has unfolded:
100 officers deployed after Trudeau surrounded at Vancouver restaurant
One hundred police officers were deployed and two people were arrested after protesters calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war surrounded a Vancouver restaurant Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was visiting Tuesday night.
Matthew Perry's 'Friends' co-stars reminiscence about late actor
All five of Matthew Perry's "Friends" co-stars are sharing more remembrances of the star in their first personal social media posts since the actor's death last month.
Homicide detectives called in after 4 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Toronto parking lot
A driver has been arrested after four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in a northeast Toronto parking lot on Wednesday afternoon, one of whom later died of their injuries.
Biden, Xi emerge from hours of talks, agree to curb illicit fentanyl, restart military dialogue
U.S. President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping plunged into their first face-to-face meeting in more than a year Wednesday pledging to work to stabilize fraught relations in talks with far-reaching implications for a world grappling with economic cross currents and wars in the Middle East and Europe.
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
UN Security Council adopts resolution calling for urgent humanitarian pauses and corridors in Gaza
The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday adopted its first resolution since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, calling for 'urgent and extended humanitarian pauses' in Gaza to address the escalating crisis for Palestinian civilians during Israel's aerial and ground attacks.
Canada
-
Timeline: Canada's prime minister's evolving statements on the war in the Gaza Strip
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was rebuked Tuesday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a strongly worded statement calling for an end to violence in the Gaza Strip. Here is a look at how the prime minister's position has evolved as the conflict has unfolded:
-
100 officers deployed after Trudeau surrounded at Vancouver restaurant
One hundred police officers were deployed and two people were arrested after protesters calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war surrounded a Vancouver restaurant Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was visiting Tuesday night.
-
Homicide detectives called in after 4 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Toronto parking lot
A driver has been arrested after four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in a northeast Toronto parking lot on Wednesday afternoon, one of whom later died of their injuries.
-
Teens at Sask. hockey tournament fall ill after carbon monoxide leak
Multiple players at a youth hockey tournament in Saskatchewan experienced serious symptoms due to an undetected carbon monoxide leak over the weekend.
-
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
-
Prime Minister's Office gives mandate letters to two ministers, months after shuffle
The Prime Minister's Office has quietly published mandate letters for two ministers who were given new portfolios in the Liberal government's summer cabinet shuffle, but it won't be updating its prescriptions for jobs that already existed.
World
-
UN Security Council adopts resolution calling for urgent humanitarian pauses and corridors in Gaza
The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday adopted its first resolution since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, calling for 'urgent and extended humanitarian pauses' in Gaza to address the escalating crisis for Palestinian civilians during Israel's aerial and ground attacks.
-
Biden, Xi emerge from hours of talks, agree to curb illicit fentanyl, restart military dialogue
U.S. President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping plunged into their first face-to-face meeting in more than a year Wednesday pledging to work to stabilize fraught relations in talks with far-reaching implications for a world grappling with economic cross currents and wars in the Middle East and Europe.
-
Judges free police officer suspected in killing of teen in suburban Paris that set off French riots
A police officer being investigated in the killing last summer of a 17-year-old of North African origin that touched off riots around France was freed from jail Wednesday while the investigation continues.
-
An ethnic resistance group in northern Myanmar says an entire army battalion has surrendered to it
A Myanmar army battalion based near the Chinese border surrendered to an alliance of ethnic armed groups that launched a surprise offensive last month against the military, a spokesperson for one of the groups said Wednesday.
-
A woman is ordered to pay nearly US$39K to American Airlines for interfering with a flight crew
A woman from Hawaii has been ordered to pay nearly US$39,000 in restitution to American Airlines for interfering with a crew on a flight last year, according to authorities.
-
U.S. Navy ship shoots down drone from Yemen: officials
A U.S. Navy warship shot down a drone in the Red Sea that emanated from Yemen, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Wednesday, in what appeared to be only the second time the United States has brought down projectiles near its warships since the Israel-Hamas conflict began.
Politics
-
Gaza situation 'heartbreaking,' says Freeland when asked about Netanyahu's rebuke
The situation in the Gaza Strip is 'heartbreaking,' Canada's deputy prime minister said Wednesday, the day after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for urging Israel to stop 'the killing of women and children, of babies' in the besieged Palestinian territory.
-
Time running out on pharmacare legislation with only one month of scheduled days remaining in Parliament
The federal government is running out of time to introduce and pass a key piece of legislation in the Liberal-NDP deal.
-
Timeline: Canada's prime minister's evolving statements on the war in the Gaza Strip
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was rebuked Tuesday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a strongly worded statement calling for an end to violence in the Gaza Strip. Here is a look at how the prime minister's position has evolved as the conflict has unfolded:
Health
-
Men more physically active than women, risk factors can disadvantage certain groups: StatCan
A greater proportion of men get at least 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity per week compared to women, a new Statistics Canada report has found.
-
'Take immediate action': Canadian health organizations call on health ministers to suspend flavoured nicotine pouch sales
Canadian health organizations are calling on health ministers to suspend nicotine pouches sales until protections can be put in place for youth.
-
More women than men died in Canada during the first months of the COVID pandemic, StatCan finds
A new report from Statistics Canada has found that more women died of COVID-19 than men did during the earliest months of the pandemic, with much older non-immigrants particularly affected.
Sci-Tech
-
How to spot the lost NASA tool bag orbiting Earth
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
-
Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users
A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the U.S. tech giant amid tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.
-
Nepal bans TikTok and says it disrupts social harmony
Nepal's government decided to ban the popular social media app TikTok on Monday, saying it was disrupting 'social harmony' in the country.
Entertainment
-
Matthew Perry's 'Friends' co-stars reminiscence about late actor
All five of Matthew Perry's "Friends" co-stars are sharing more remembrances of the star in their first personal social media posts since the actor's death last month.
-
Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars for the fourth time
Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host of the Academy Awards for the second straight year and fourth time overall, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday.
-
Matt LeBlanc bids Matthew Perry goodbye 'with a heavy heart'
Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to his friend Matthew Perry on Tuesday, writing, 'The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life.'
Business
-
New York sues PepsiCo in effort to hold it responsible for litter that winds up in rivers
New York state sued PepsiCo on Wednesday in an effort to hold the soda-and-snack food giant partly responsible for litter that winds up in bodies of water supplying the city of Buffalo with drinking water.
-
Lawyers insist Nikola founder shouldn't face prison time for fraud - unlike Elizabeth Holmes
Lawyers for the founder of truckmaker Nikola Corp. say he should not face incarceration because his fraud conviction is nothing like the fraud that landed Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in prison.
-
Freeland touts need for grocery competition after Loblaw, Metro post higher profits
More competition is needed in Canada's grocery sector as consumers grapple with higher food prices, said Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, after two of the country's largest grocers reported higher sales and profits in the most recent quarter.
Lifestyle
-
The 'world's skinniest hotel' can only fit one room per floor
A new hotel in Indonesia is trying to nab the title of being the 'world's skinniest.' But its creator says the project isn’t just about trying to set a world record – it’s about getting international attention for the small town he calls home.
-
UK experts recommend chickenpox shot for kids for the first time, decades after other countries
An expert scientific committee advising the British government recommended for the first time Tuesday that children should be immunized with the chickenpox vaccine -- decades after the shots were made widely available in other countries, including the U.S., Canada and Australia.
-
How a pair of Taylor Swift tickets are raking in the cash for a St. John's charity
A generous donation of Taylor Swift concert tickets and kindness from a total stranger are bringing in thousands of dollars for a charity in St. John's, N.L.
Sports
-
Teens at Sask. hockey tournament fall ill after carbon monoxide leak
Multiple players at a youth hockey tournament in Saskatchewan experienced serious symptoms due to an undetected carbon monoxide leak over the weekend.
-
Convicted sex offender Graham James, Manitoba school division named in lawsuit
Convicted sex offender Graham James and the St. James-Assiniboia School Division are facing a lawsuit over alleged sexual assaults that happened while James was a substitute teacher for the division in 1983.
-
AC Milan fullback Florenzi under investigation in Italy for illegal betting, reports say
AC Milan fullback Alessandro Florenzi became the latest Italian player placed under investigation by Turin prosecutors looking into footballers using illegal websites to bet on games, according to Italian media reports Wednesday.
Autos
-
Vote on tentative contract with General Motors too close to call as more tallies are reported
Voting on a tentative contract agreement between General Motors and the United Auto Workers union that ended a six-week strike against the company appears too close to call after the latest tallies at several GM factories were announced Wednesday.
-
Ford production workers at Kentucky, Louisville vote against new labour deal
Production workers at Ford's Louisville assembly and Kentucky truck plants have voted against the tentative labour agreement, while skilled trades workers voted in favour, the local chapter of the United Auto Workers said on Monday.
-
Stellantis offering 6,400 U.S. salaried employees voluntary buyouts
Chrysler-parent Stellantis said Monday it is offering 6,400 U.S. salaried employees voluntary buyouts as it works to cut costs amid the transition to electric vehicles and agreeing to a new United Auto Workers contract.