Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is urging Canadians to leave Ukraine as the threat of a Russian invasion escalates.

“As we continue to work closely with out partners and monitor the situation, I urge all Canadians in Ukraine to make the necessary arrangements to leave the country now,” Joly said in a statement on Friday evening.

The update comes as the Biden administration issued a new warning Friday about a possible Russian invasion, saying it could take place within days.

Earlier in the week the Canadian government recommending avoiding all travel to Ukraine due to the risk of armed conflict. Previously, Global Affairs Canada advised against non-essential travel.

More details to come...