Canadians support bike infrastructure, just not the road: study
A new Nanos Research study reveals that a majority of Canadians support spending tax dollars on building bicycle infrastructure off the road, but that bike lanes on roads worsen traffic flow.
“It speaks to the challenge that people see with bike lanes,” said pollster Nik Nanos in a Wednesday interview with CTV News.
“There’s a problem, but there’s also a potential solution, at least, that a majority of Canadians support.”
Through a random survey of 1,010 Canadian adults commissioned for CTV News and conducted online and over the phone, the study found more than two in three Canadians at least somewhat supported spending on urban bicycle infrastructure apart from roadways to reduce the need for bike lanes. Just under three in five Canadians agreed that bike lanes on the roads themselves worsen traffic.
Shoshanna Saxe, a Canada research chair in sustainable infrastructure at the University of Toronto, says the survey results suggest that perhaps many Canadians don’t have a good understanding of the function of bike lanes, since there are very few of them across the country.
“We have chosen for the last 80 years to invest mostly in cars as a way to get around. And so, we don’t have much understanding of other ways of doing things,” she said in an interview.
Saxe says studies conducted around the world have shown that bike lanes don’t worsen traffic flow, and in fact, help to improve it.
“In Toronto, we've checked over and over again; (commute) times haven't changed,” said Saxe.
“The emergency response groups say that their response times have held comparable with the rest of the city, or sometimes sped up. We've checked in Montreal, Paris, New York; I mean, I could just go on.”
But installing bike lanes hasn't always been a smooth ride for cities in Canada, where commuters and governments alike have found themselves in different lanes on the issue.
Following an 18-month pilot project in 2016, Calgary City Council voted to make a controversial bike network permanent. Some residents raised concerns that the added bike lanes could lead to increased traffic and parking problems.
The criticisms echoed similar sentiments from Vancouver in 2009, when a permanent cycling lane opened on the Burrard Street Bridge, southwest of the downtown core.
Some local leaders and community members were critical at the time that the installation would increase traffic congestion. Fast-forward to today, and city officials say the Burrard bike lane is among the busiest routes in North America, with 1.2 million cycling trips yearly – without producing gridlock.
Despite the success in Vancouver, Canada's largest city could see itself back-pedaling on its existing bike lanes. In October, the Ontario government tabled a bill that would require provincial sign-off on new bike lanes that remove a lane of vehicle traffic. The province later added a regulation that would see sections of existing bike lanes on three major Toronto roads ripped out of the ground.
“The city will be slower and have worse traffic overall. I think that it's a bad idea to try to do this just because we wish the roads worked a different way,” said U of T's Saxe.
The assumption would be that opening up more lanes for cars would reduce congestion, but Ralph Buehler, a professor of urban affairs and planning at Virginia Tech Research Center, says in practice, the opposite is true; a phenomenon dubbed "induced traffic."
“If we add a car travel lane, we are making driving easier, and there are more cars. And over time, there will be traffic congestion again because more people are switching to driving,” he said.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We're not the bad boy': Charity pushes back on claims made by 101-year-old widow in $40M will dispute
Centenarian Mary McEachern says she knew what her husband wanted when he died. The problem is, his will says otherwise.
Montreal city councillors table motion to declare state of emergency on homelessness
A pair of independent Montreal city councillors have tabled a motion to get the city to declare a state of emergency on homelessness next week.
In Pictures Jake Paul beats 58-year-old Mike Tyson as the hits don't match the hype
The boos from a crowd wanting more action were growing again when Jake Paul dropped his gloves before the final bell, and bowed toward 58-year-old Mike Tyson.
WestJet passengers can submit claims now in $12.5M class-action case over baggage fees
Some travellers who checked baggage on certain WestJet flights between 2014 and 2019 may now claim their share of a class-action settlement approved by the British Columbia Supreme Court last month and valued at $12.5 million.
Former soldier 'Canadian Dave' taken by the Taliban: sources
David Lavery, a former Canadian Forces soldier who helped approximately 100 people flee Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, has been 'picked up' by the Taliban this week, according to multiple sources who spoke to CTV National News on the condition of anonymity.
NYC politicians call on Whoopi Goldberg to apologize for saying bakery denied order over politics
New York City politicians are calling on Whoopi Goldberg to apologize for suggesting that a local bakery declined a birthday order because of politics.
King Arthur left an ancient trail across Britain. Experts say it offers clues about the truth behind the myth
King Arthur, a figure so imbued with beauty and potential that even across the pond, JFK's presidency was referred to as Camelot — Arthur’s mythical court. But was there a real man behind the myth? Or is he just our platonic ideal of a hero — a respectful king, in today's parlance?
Trudeau says APEC leaders focused on how to trade with Trump administration
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with South American leaders in Peru today, in his second day at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
'Blame yourself': Trump's election hasn't dampened pro-Palestinian activists' anger at Democrats
For pro-Palestinian activists, Trump’s reelection is a bitter vindication, as they spent months pushing Biden to scale back his support for Israel’s war in Gaza.
Canada
-
National Park badges surface at Point Pelee after nearly 100 years
A piece of national park history surfaced at Point Pelee National Park this week – a pair of parks badges from 1939 and 1940.
-
'We're not the bad boy': Charity pushes back on claims made by 101-year-old widow in $40M will dispute
Centenarian Mary McEachern says she knew what her husband wanted when he died. The problem is, his will says otherwise.
-
Montreal city councillors table motion to declare state of emergency on homelessness
A pair of independent Montreal city councillors have tabled a motion to get the city to declare a state of emergency on homelessness next week.
-
Canadians support bike infrastructure, just not the road: study
A new Nanos Research study reveals that a majority of Canadians support spending tax dollars on building bicycle infrastructure off the road, but that bike lanes on roads worsen traffic flow.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates 'It's a bad look': Calls grow to restrict high-tech car theft devices in wake of W5 investigation
There are new calls to crack down on the sale of high-tech devices that can be used to clone key fobs and steal cars, in the wake of a W5 investigation that found the devices are falling into the hands of thieves.
-
Cold case that puzzled Toronto-area police for nearly half a century cracked. Here's how they did it
For nearly 45 years, the identity of the human remains found along a rural road north of Toronto remained a mystery. It was on July 16, 1980, when a Markham, Ont. resident made the discovery near a wooded area on Eleventh Concession, between 14th and Steeles avenues. Unbeknownst to them, the remains belonged to William Joseph Pennell, a convict who had escaped a Kingston prison a month earlier.
World
-
Venezuela releases from prison some of the thousands detained after presidential election
NGOs in Venezuela announced the release from prison of some of the thousands of people who were detained following the July presidential election.
-
'Blame yourself': Trump's election hasn't dampened pro-Palestinian activists' anger at Democrats
For pro-Palestinian activists, Trump’s reelection is a bitter vindication, as they spent months pushing Biden to scale back his support for Israel’s war in Gaza.
-
Israeli troops reach deepest point in Lebanon since Oct. 1 invasion, Lebanese media say
Israeli ground forces reached their deepest point in Lebanon since they invaded six weeks ago, before pulling back early Saturday after fierce battles with Hezbollah militants, Lebanese state media reported.
-
Knife attack at a vocational school in eastern China leaves 8 dead and 17 injured
Eight people were killed and 17 others injured in a stabbing attack at a vocational school in the eastern Chinese city of Yixing on Saturday, police say.
-
Gabon votes on a new constitution after the military seized power last year
Gabon is holding a referendum on a new constitution, more than one year after mutinous soldiers seized power in the oil-rich Central African nation.
-
Milei's latest drastic move, Argentina is sole UN holdout voting 'no' to ending gender violence
Javier Milei's Argentina cast the sole vote against a non-binding UN resolution that denounced violence against women and girls.
Politics
-
Former ambassador says Canada has become 'laggard,' 'irrelevant' on defence spending
Former Canadian ambassador to the U.S. Derek Burney is calling Canada a 'laggard,' and says the country needs to do 'major work' on its defence spending if it wants to be taken seriously on other issues with the United States.
-
Chief electoral officer proposes legislative changes to crack down on deepfakes
Canada's elections chief wants a ban on the misrepresentation of candidates and other key players in the electoral process through manipulation of their voice or image without consent.
-
Trudeau says APEC leaders focused on how to trade with Trump administration
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with South American leaders in Peru today, in his second day at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
Health
-
Using the web to support people through their diabetes diagnosis
November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and St. Joseph’s Healthcare is shining a light on people that are finding a community of support in digital spaces.
-
Turtle plush toys recalled due to choking hazard: Health Canada
Health Canada announced a consumer product recall this week for a plush children’s toy, due to a potential choking hazard from the eyes of the toy detaching.
-
U.S. health officials report first case of new form of mpox in a traveler
Health officials said Saturday they have confirmed the first U.S. case of a new form of mpox that was first seen in eastern Congo.
Sci-Tech
-
What is Bluesky, the fast-growing social platform welcoming fleeing X users?
While it remains small compared to established online spaces such as X, Bluesky has emerged as an alternative for those looking for a different mood, lighter and friendlier and less influenced by Musk.
-
Long-lost ocean worms photobomb tiny seahorses, surprising scientists
A species of marine worm that scientists lost sight of for almost 70 years has finally resurfaced, thanks to some eagle-eyed sleuthing and a seahorse less than an inch long. When researchers analyzed images of tiny seahorses taken by scuba divers, they found evidence of photobombing worms in the hundreds, living alongside the seahorses in coral colonies from Japan to Australia.
-
Findings from the first lunar far side samples raise new questions about the moon's history
The moon has some new stories to tell. Scientists have published the first detailed analyses of the historic cache of lunar soil and rock that China retrieved from the far side of the moon this year.
Entertainment
-
NYC politicians call on Whoopi Goldberg to apologize for saying bakery denied order over politics
New York City politicians are calling on Whoopi Goldberg to apologize for suggesting that a local bakery declined a birthday order because of politics.
-
Betty White Forever: New stamp will honor the much-beloved 'Golden Girls' actor
The United States Postal Service might have found a way to unite a nation bitterly divided after this month's election: It's releasing a Betty White stamp.
-
From 'The Exorcist' to 'Heretic,' why holy horror can be a hit with moviegoers
In the new horror movie, 'Heretic,' Hugh Grant plays a diabolical religious skeptic who traps two scared missionaries in his house and tries to violently shake their faith.
Business
-
Olav Thon, billionaire Norwegian real estate developer, dead at 101
Olav Thon, a billionaire who went from selling leather and fox hides in his youth to build one of Norway's biggest real estate empires, has died. He was 101.
-
Equinox discloses data breach involving health info of clients, staff
Counseling and health services firm Equinox on Friday disclosed a data breach involving the personal health information of some current and former clients, as well as staff and has notified the individuals likely to have been affected.
-
Can AI be Cancon? CRTC launches review of Canadian content definition
The CRTC is looking at how to redefine Canadian content, launching a new consultation with plans to hold a public hearing in the spring.
Lifestyle
-
National Park badges surface at Point Pelee after nearly 100 years
A piece of national park history surfaced at Point Pelee National Park this week – a pair of parks badges from 1939 and 1940.
-
What the spritz is 'smellmaxxing?' Why so many teen boys smell like a million bucks
It's a growing trend online: fragrance influencers who rave about the beauty, sexiness and notes of vanilla in perfume have caught the attention of Canadian teenagers who are, in turn, flocking to cologne counters across the country.
-
'We are not Disneyland': Outrage in Rome over Airbnb 'gladiator' battles at the Colosseum
The ancient Colosseum in Rome has witnessed some historic battles, with toga-clad crowds once packing the gigantic venue to watch gladiators slug it out against opponents including lions and baboons.
Sports
-
In Pictures
In Pictures Jake Paul beats 58-year-old Mike Tyson as the hits don't match the hype
The boos from a crowd wanting more action were growing again when Jake Paul dropped his gloves before the final bell, and bowed toward 58-year-old Mike Tyson.
-
Pittsburgh Pirates offer outrageous trade for one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes baseball card
Like Wonka’s famous golden ticket, the Pittsburgh Pirates are offering a scrumdiddlyumptious prize in exchange for a rare, one-of-a-kind baseball card of their star pitcher Paul Skenes.
-
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, Mike Tyson won't say he's finished at 58
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a championship belt within two years.
Autos
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates Car security investigation: How W5 'stole' a car using a device we ordered online
In part two of a three-part series into how thieves are able to drive off with modern vehicles so easily, CTV W5 correspondent Jon Woodward uses a device flagged by police to easily clone a car key.
-
'You couldn't open the door': Concerns over awareness of and access to Tesla emergency latch after 4 killed in Toronto, 5 killed in Wisconsin
When a Tesla crashed on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto last month, the first people on scene knew there were occupants inside but couldn't immediately get them out.
-
Nearly 80 per cent of Canadians use winter tires: survey
Almost four out of five Canadian drivers switch to winter tires when the weather calls for them, according to a new survey.
Local Spotlight
'A little piece of history': Winnipeg homeowner finds 80-year-old letters hidden in walls
When George Arcioni began renovating his kitchen last summer, he didn’t expect to find a stack of letters hidden in the wall behind his oven.
Love story: Nova Scotia couple gets engaged at Taylor Swift’s Toronto show
A Nova Scotia couple fulfilled their wildest dreams Thursday night when they got engaged at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto.
WATCH 'Fireball' meteor lights up Calgary's sky
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
'I get in this workshop and everything disappears': N.B. man creates whimsical birdhouses in spare time
Four years ago, Phill Hebb started up 'Phil’s Unique Birdhouses' and since then, they’ve made their way all across Canada and into the United States.
N.B. fashion designer honours late mother with unique, award-winning dress
A New Brunswick fashion designer recently won the top prize at a national event for a dress she made using an unconventional material.
Dr. Ronald Weiss, Ottawa's 'Wayne Gretzky' of vasectomies, dies
Dr. Ronald Weiss, who performed nearly 60,000 vasectomies on Ottawa men, establishing him as the "Wayne Gretzky" of the procedure, has died.
Should Toronto tear up its bike lanes to improve traffic flow? Critics say it's not so simple
A congestion crisis, a traffic nightmare, or unrelenting gridlock -- whatever you call it, most agree that Toronto has a congestion problem. To alleviate some of the gridlock, the Ontario government has announced it plans to remove bike lanes from three major roadways.
Local campaign hopes to raise $100K, help children in need during holidays
For the second year in a row, the ‘Gift-a-Family’ campaign is hoping to make the holidays happier for children and families in need throughout Barrie.
The people behind the pictures: Meet the prolific shutterbugs snapping CTV Skywatch weather photos
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
Vancouver
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
'A wake-up call': Union voices safety concerns after student nurse stabbed at Vancouver hospital
The BC Nurses Union is calling for change after a student nurse was stabbed by a patient at Vancouver General Hospital Thursday.
-
Heavy rain mixed with strong winds hitting B.C. south coast over the weekend
Residents in Metro Vancouver will likely be getting out their umbrellas this weekend as the region faces heavy rain and wind.
Toronto
-
Woman seriously injured in shooting in Willowdale
A woman has been seriously injured in a shooting in Willowdale, Toronto police say.
-
Police investigating 'targeted' shooting in Oakville that left man with serious injuries
Halton police are investigating a 'targeted' shooting in Oakville that left a man seriously injured Saturday morning.
-
Cold case that puzzled Toronto-area police for nearly half a century cracked. Here's how they did it
For nearly 45 years, the identity of the human remains found along a rural road north of Toronto remained a mystery. It was on July 16, 1980, when a Markham, Ont. resident made the discovery near a wooded area on Eleventh Concession, between 14th and Steeles avenues. Unbeknownst to them, the remains belonged to William Joseph Pennell, a convict who had escaped a Kingston prison a month earlier.
Calgary
-
Preliminary findings of Bearspaw feeder main investigation indicate multiple factors for failure
The city released preliminary findings of an investigation into the failure of the Bearspaw South feeder main late Friday afternoon suggesting that there were a number of factors behind its failure.
-
McMahon Stadium gets a makeover as turf replacement underway
Work is underway to replace the artificial turf at McMahon Stadium.
-
November Project gets people outside to exercise and socialize all winter long, even in Alberta
No matter the month or weather, participants roll out of bed before dawn at least once a week and shield their faces from the blistering cold.
Ottawa
-
SIU investigating police-involved shooting in Orleans: 'You see this on TV'
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot and injured by police after he allegedly injured multiple people with a weapon in Ottawa's east end Friday night.
-
Single-vehicle crash on Highway 417 in Ottawa leaves driver, 65, dead
An Ottawa driver has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 417 Friday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Bills are still due during Canada Post strike, City of Ottawa says
The City of Ottawa is reminding residents that utility bills will still have to be paid despite the ongoing Canada Post strike halting mail delivery services across the country.
Montreal
-
Former CTV Montreal anchor Bill Haugland received lifetime achievement award
Former CTV Montreal anchor Bill Haugland was honoured this weekend by the Quebec Federation of Professional Journalists with a lifetime achievement award.
-
Rent in Quebec will keep going up
Rent hikes are expected to ease across Canada in the next few years — except in Quebec, according to a Desjardins report.
-
Quebec public health-care workers denounce 'privatization' amid $1B deficit
Health-care professionals in Quebec continue to denounce the government’s privatization of the network as it starts tightening the belt with hiring freezes.
Edmonton
-
'We're not the bad boy': Charity pushes back on claims made by 101-year-old widow in $40M will dispute
Centenarian Mary McEachern says she knew what her husband wanted when he died. The problem is, his will says otherwise.
-
Man arrested in connection with mini mart shooting: EPS
A 20-year-old man wanted in connection with the shooting of a convenience store worker in McCauley has turned himself in to police.
-
'Keep that legacy going': Siblings revive one of Alberta's oldest general stores
It's a brisk, bright autumn morning when Julie-Ann McNeilly comes barrelling down a dirt road, steps out of her van and dives deep into the history of Johnny's Store.
Atlantic
-
Tom Forrestall, beloved Nova Scotia artist and Atlantic realism pioneer, dies at 88
Tom Forrestall, a celebrated Nova Scotia artist remembered for pioneering the Atlantic realism tradition, died at the age of 88 on Friday.
-
Heritage lost: Halifax has lost 87 per cent of its heritage buildings, new study says
A new project mapping Halifax's architectural heritage shows the city has lost most of its historical structures.
-
String of three murders in Nova Scotia raises alarm about intimate partner violence
Groups working to help victims of domestic violence in Nova Scotia say a recent string of murders of women provides just a glimpse of the extent of intimate partner violence in the province, and they say more action is needed to protect victims.
Winnipeg
-
Mother and daughter dead after semi fails to stop at intersection: Manitoba RCMP
An eight-year-old girl and her mother have died after a collision involving two vehicles in southern Manitoba.
-
LIVE AT 5 PM
LIVE AT 5 PM Santa Claus Parade to take over downtown Winnipeg today
The Manitoba Hydro Santa Claus Parade returns today at 5 p.m. and be streamed live on CTV News Winnipeg.ca.
-
Winnipeg police release photos of suspect in machete attack
Winnipeg police are asking the public to help identify a suspect involved in a machete attack last month.
Regina
-
Snowfall warning in place for parts of southeast Sask.
Several areas in southeast Saskatchewan are under a snowfall warning on Saturday.
-
Local Canada Post workers picket for 'fair contract' as part of nationwide strike
Thousands of Canada Post workers, including those in Saskatchewan, have gone on strike ahead of the busy Christmas season.
-
These are the 8 former Riders playing for the Grey Cup in 2024
The Saskatchewan Roughriders may have come up short of the Grey Cup, but the season was a substantial improvement on two fronts: the team made the playoffs, and the number of former Riders in the championship was down from 2023.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener-Waterloo Santa Claus parade returns for another year
Kids and the young-at-heart lined Weber Street to catch a glimpse at old saint nick as the Lions Club of Kitchener held it’s annual Santa Claus Parade Saturday morning.
-
One person injured in crash at The Boardwalk
One person has been taken to hospital after a crash at The Boardwalk shopping centre in Kitchener.
-
Former Waterloo, Ont. school principal pleads guilty to luring, sending sexually explicit material
A former elementary school principal in Waterloo, Ont. has pleaded guilty to charges that include luring and transmitting sexually explicit material to someone believed to be under the age of 16.
Saskatoon
-
Sudden death investigation underway in Saskatoon
Saskatoon police are investigating a sudden death in the 1300 block of 8th Street East.
-
Several collisions reported following freezing rain in Saskatoon
Saskatoon police responded to several collisions involving multiple vehicles Saturday morning following freezing rain and icy road conditions in Saskatoon.
-
Tim Hortons kicks off cookie campaign with wheelchair basketball
At Ecole Canadienne-Francaise the Sask. Wheelchair Sports Association is making cookies. This is to kick off the annual Tim Hortons cookie campaign.
Northern Ontario
-
Police in Canada collected wreckage after object shot down over Lake Huron
Newly released documents show the Royal Canadian Mounted Police collected wreckage after an unidentified object was shot down over Lake Huron in February of last year.
-
Teacher charged with sex assault of a minor at a school in northern Ont.
A 72-year-old teacher from Blind River has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving two victims under the age of 16.
-
Timmins, Ont., rock band sets new world record Friday
The Timmins rock band Miners and Sons have made history. The group performed a rock concert in the world’s deepest base metal mine below sea level, breaking a Guinness World Record.
London
-
Firefighters compete on the ice to raise money for child burn victims
Nine teams of firefighters laced up their skates to not only compete for a title but raise money for a great cause on Saturday.
-
Hand painted float among attractions at Saturday's Santa Claus Parade
The hand decorated parade float will depart in the London Santa Claus Parade on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. from the Agriplex.
-
Canada Post workers in London joined 55,000 CUPW workers from across Canada on the picket line Friday
Postal workers hit the picket line Friday morning, and the strike comes as we head into the busy holiday shopping season.
Barrie
-
Man suffers with signs of hypothermia after water rescue
One person was left with signs of hypothermia after being rescued from Kempenfelt Bay in the early hours of the morning.
-
Police search for suspects who allegedly stole three bottles from LCBO
Nottawasaga OPP are searching for two suspects who were involved in an alleged theft at a store in Alliston this week.
-
Orillia hosts first-ever pickleball tournament
The City of Orillia hosted its first-ever pickleball tournament on Saturday at the Recreation Centre, which showcased the growth and multigenerational interest in the sport.
Windsor
-
Challenge drives students to learn software programming
As several of Windsor’s top minds in technology shared their knowledge at the University of Windsor on Saturday morning, the next generation of experts worked hard to get their wheels turning.
-
Essex OPP investigate in Belle River
Essex OPP were on the scene of an investigation in the area of 4th Street and Railway Avenue in Belle River this afternoon.
-
Pedestrian struck in Friday night vehicle collision on Chrysler Centre
On Friday evening, Windsor Police say they were called to a collision on Chrysler Centre between Vinny and Ypres for reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.
Vancouver Island
-
Heavy rain mixed with strong winds hitting B.C. south coast over the weekend
Residents in Metro Vancouver will likely be getting out their umbrellas this weekend as the region faces heavy rain and wind.
-
'A wake-up call': Union voices safety concerns after student nurse stabbed at Vancouver hospital
The BC Nurses Union is calling for change after a student nurse was stabbed by a patient at Vancouver General Hospital Thursday.
-
WestJet passengers can submit claims now in $12.5M class-action case over baggage fees
Some travellers who checked baggage on certain WestJet flights between 2014 and 2019 may now claim their share of a class-action settlement approved by the British Columbia Supreme Court last month and valued at $12.5 million.
Kelowna
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge and area charities, businesses to be impacted by Canada Post workers strike
Early Friday morning, the union representing Canada Post workers officially went on strike. The strike will have a wide-reaching impact on many Canadians, and it comes at a difficult time for charities.
-
Lethbridge-West residents still without representation five months after MLA resignation
A back-and-forth question between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi when it comes to calling a Lethbridge-West byelection has no distinct answer nearly five months later.
-
Students put math, science skills to work for cardboard boat in Lethbridge competition
Two hundred students from across southern Alberta set sail at the University of Lethbridge Thursday, in cardboard boats.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Program helps Sault family become homeowners
A Sault Ste. Marie program that gives people on social housing the opportunity to purchase a newly renovated home has just changed the lives of another local family.
-
Northern postal workers walk off the job during lockout by Canada Post
About 700 Canada Post workers are walking the picket lines in communities across northeastern Ontario.
-
Alberta suspect charged with drugged driving in the Sault
After receiving reports of a dangerous and erratic driver, police in Sault Ste. Marie charged the driver of a vehicle on Highway 17 this week.
N.L.
-
English soccer game did not deliver such a big bounce for N.L. after all: province
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
-
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.