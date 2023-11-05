Canadians stuck in Gaza tentatively set to leave as early as Monday
Dalia Salim has spent the last few days desperately trying to pass messages on to her father from the Canadian government about when he will be able to escape the besieged Gaza Strip.
As far as she knows, her 66-year-old father Sami has been sleeping in a tent on a vacant lot in the southern part of the territory, awaiting word that his name would be added to list of foreign nationals allowed to cross the Rafah border in Egypt and return to Canada.
Communication has been difficult since her father lost phone service, and they've mainly been reduced to passing messages to each other through other people camped out around him.
She got the news that he would finally be able to leave on Monday, but then discovered the border between Gaza and Egypt was closed. She reached out to an agent with Global Affairs Canada to find out what that would mean.
"He got back to me and said no, he shouldn't go on Monday because the border is closed and there's going to be delays," said Salim, who lives in London, Ont.
Global Affairs Canada sent an email to her and other families to inform them evacuations for Canadian citizens, permanent residents and family members are tentatively scheduled to begin as early as Monday.
The agency had previously told affected people they may be able to leave "as early as Sunday," but the trickle of foreigners allowed to use the Rafah border crossing came to a halt on Saturday amid escalating attacks from Israel in retaliation for Hamas' deadly Oct. 7 incursion into that country.
With a backlog of foreign nationals waiting to get out, Salim expects the actual timeline for Canadians to depart will depend on when the border reopens.
"They're not going to be able to give us an answer," she said of the Canadian government. "They're just saying, basically, 'stay put, you are registered, and the evacuation will happen in the next few days."'
There were no clear reasons behind the closure at the Rafah crossing. A spokesman with the Palestinian Crossings Authority said Saturday that officials in Gaza didn't allow foreign passport holders to leave because Israel was preventing the evacuation of Palestinian patients for treatment in Egypt.
Despite appeals and overseas demonstrations, including in Canada, Israel has continued its bombardment across Gaza saying it is targeting Hamas and accusing it of using civilians as human shields. Critics say Israel's strikes are often disproportionate, considering the large number of civilians killed.
Salim called someone close to her father on Saturday to tell him not to go to the border on Monday and wait for her to call again. As she spoke, the TV broadcast she was watching in the background announced a potential interruption to cell service in Gaza. Palestinian communications company Paltel later confirmed all of its communication and internet services are currently down.
"If he's on the list, I don't know, how will he find out?" she asked.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2023.
-- With files from The Associated Press
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Opinion
OPINION Don Martin: As much as Poilievre wants it, he will not get his election wish for 2023
It’s been 100+ hours of brutal aftermath since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned carbon pricing from a national principle into regional graft by lifting the tax on home heating oil and using free heat pumps to buy back the Liberal loyalty of Atlantic Canada voters.
OPINION Don Martin: It's flip-flop or die as Trudeau retreats on universal carbon pricing
With this week’s flip-flop lifting on carbon pricing for heating oil until 2027 (pushing increases beyond the next election) and a doubling of the rural tax rebate, the severely rattled Liberals are chipping away at the load-bearing wall beneath their environmental platform, Don Martin writes.
Opinion Don Martin: Trudeau frolics with unicorns amid the pounding drums of war
There's a parallel Canadian universe that exists only on Justin Trudeau's social media feed, writes political columnist Don Martin in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
OPINION Don Martin: Poilievre picking wrong fights as Liberals struggle under low morale, support
As morale with Justin Trudeau's Liberals goes down the drain with the party's re-election hopes, all Pierre Poilievre needs to do to win is make sure the drain doesn’t get plugged up with doubts about his leadership, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli warplanes hit a refugee camp in Gaza Strip, killing scores
Israeli airstrikes hit a refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip early Sunday, killing dozens of people, health officials said. The strikes came as the U.S. is urging Israel to take a humanitarian pause from its relentless bombardment of Gaza and rising civilian deaths.
Canadians unlikely to leave Gaza Sunday amid breakdown at Rafah border crossing
It's unlikely any Canadians will be able to exit Gaza today, as Global Affairs Canada had suggested could be the case, amid an ongoing standstill at the Rafah border crossing.
Russia says it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile from a new nuclear submarine
The Russian military on Sunday reported a successful test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile designed to carry nuclear warheads from a new nuclear submarine.
'A public health concern': Should Canadians stop turning back the clocks?
On Sunday, daylight savings time will end and most of Canada will set their clocks back an hour to standard time, but some experts say the practice is harmful to our health and should be done away with.
Banned flame retardants are 'persistent' in the environment. Here's why that matters
Canada has banned some classes of flame retardants harmful to humans and the environment, but many of the chemicals are still present in the natural world.
Some legions struggling to pay the bills as membership declines
For generations, the legion has been a community gathering spot for veterans and their families, but after years of declining membership and mounting bills, some are struggling to stay afloat.
'Very duped': Indigenous musicians upset over Buffy Sainte-Marie ancestry report
Buffy Sainte-Marie, wearing a shining dress and long necklace, was led on the stage by a group of Indigenous people in traditional regalia after she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1995.
$1M aerial truck destroyed in fire at under-construction townhouse complex in Vaughan
A fire truck valued at $1M has been destroyed in a large fire that broke out early Sunday morning at an under-construction townhouse development in Vaughan.
A new apple variety is now coming out of an Ontario orchard. Here's what it tastes like
Step aside, Honeycrisp. There’s a new apple in town, and it comes right from an orchard in Ontario.
Canada
-
$1M aerial truck destroyed in fire at under-construction townhouse complex in Vaughan
A fire truck valued at $1M has been destroyed in a large fire that broke out early Sunday morning at an under-construction townhouse development in Vaughan.
-
Many veterinarians in Canada are facing extreme burnout and declining mental health
Veterinarians in Canada say they are experiencing extreme burnout and plummeting mental health due to staff shortages, a booming number of animal patients and the round-the-clock stress of the job.
-
Canadians unlikely to leave Gaza Sunday amid breakdown at Rafah border crossing
It's unlikely any Canadians will be able to exit Gaza today, as Global Affairs Canada had suggested could be the case, amid an ongoing standstill at the Rafah border crossing.
-
Canadians stuck in Gaza tentatively set to leave as early as Monday
The federal government has told Canadians trapped in the besieged Gaza Strip they will likely have to wait at least until Monday to escape the war-torn territory and cross the Rafah border into Egypt, but even that date remains uncertain.
-
'We're just more vigilant,' synagogue and mosque leaders in Canada say amid rise in hate crimes
As police forces in major Canadian cities report a dramatic spike in antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes in recent weeks — a surge correlated with the Israel-Hamas war — synagogues and mosques throughout the country are amping up security measures to protect their communities.
-
'Take your job seriously': Employment Minister tells Alberta to stick with Canada Pension Plan
Federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says he is against any attempt by the Alberta government to leave the Canada Pension Plan.
World
-
A woman and 3 children are killed by an Israeli airstrike in south Lebanon, local officials say
Four civilians, three of them children, were killed by an Israeli airstrike in south Lebanon Sunday evening, a local civil defence official and Lebanese state-run media said.
-
Russia says it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile from a new nuclear submarine
The Russian military on Sunday reported a successful test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile designed to carry nuclear warheads from a new nuclear submarine.
-
The hostage situation at Hamburg Airport ends with a man in custody and 4-year-old daughter safe
The hostage situation at Hamburg Airport ended Sunday afternoon, around 18 hours after a man drove his vehicle through the gates of the airport with his 4-year-old daughter inside, authorities said. The man was arrested and the girl appears to be unharmed.
-
A Philippine radio anchor is fatally shot while on Facebook livestream watched by followers
A radio anchor was fatally shot by a man inside his southern Philippine station Sunday in a brazen attack that was witnessed by people watching the program live on Facebook.
-
Nepal villagers cremate loved ones who perished in earthquake that shook its northwest, killing 157
Villagers in the mountains of northwest Nepal cremated the bodies of some who perished in an earthquake that shook the area Friday night. The strong tremblor killed 157 people and left thousands homeless.
-
A Ukrainian missile strike on a shipyard in Crimea damages a Russian ship
The Russian military said a Ukrainian missile strike on a shipyard in annexed Crimea had damaged a Russian ship.
Politics
-
Canadians unlikely to leave Gaza Sunday amid breakdown at Rafah border crossing
It's unlikely any Canadians will be able to exit Gaza today, as Global Affairs Canada had suggested could be the case, amid an ongoing standstill at the Rafah border crossing.
-
'Liberals fight for every seat that we get,' Alberta minister says following backlash to Hutchings' carbon policy comments
In the wake of a cabinet minister's controversial claim that people in the Prairies should elect more Liberals if they want to secure carve-outs in federal carbon policy, Employment Minister and Alberta MP Randy Boissonnault insists that 'Liberals fight for every seat that (they) get.'
-
Hundreds of Canadians, their families could leave Gaza 'as early as Sunday': Global Affairs email
Canadians in the Gaza Strip could leave via Egypt in a matter of days and potentially as soon as Sunday, recent communications from Global Affairs Canada suggest.
Health
-
'We will conquer cancer in our lifetime': Cancer patient finds hope in advanced precision medicine
Thanks to new advancements in precision medicine, patients with advanced-stage cancers now have a better chance than ever before at surviving, experts say.
-
Proposed class action lawsuit alleges Ozempic maker failed to disclose serious side effects
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the makers of Ozempic failed to adequately describe potential side effects such as intense vomiting and painful gallstones.
-
Ontario to add provincial tax to vaping products; meant to discourage youth uptake
The price of vaping products is set to rise in Ontario, with the province planning to add a tax as a way to reduce the prevalence of vaping, particularly among young people.
Sci-Tech
-
Sunak says agreements at UK summit tip the balance in favor of humanity in fight against AI threats
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Thursday that achievements at the first international AI Safety Summit would "tip the balance in favor of humanity" in the race to contain the risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
-
Elon Musk’s conversation with British prime minister finishes off the U.K.’s AI Safety Summit
Elon Musk sat down with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a conversation that dove into the dangers and opportunities of artificial intelligence on Thursday, capping off the UK’s inaugural AI Safety Summit.
-
U.K.'s Sunak to discuss AI risks with Kamala Harris at summit before chat with Elon Musk
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are set to join senior politicians from around the world on Thursday at a U.K. summit focused on containing risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
Entertainment
-
'Very duped': Indigenous musicians upset over Buffy Sainte-Marie ancestry report
Buffy Sainte-Marie, wearing a shining dress and long necklace, was led on the stage by a group of Indigenous people in traditional regalia after she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1995.
-
Vast digital trove of recordings by Canadian literature greats nears completion
Jason Camlot was chatting with his new boss in the English department of Montreal's Concordia University in 1999 when he spotted a dusty cardboard box of 80 reel-to-reel tapes in a corner of the department head's office. And now, Camlot's discovery has grown into SpokenWeb, a digitized bonanza of thousands of hours of readings and off-the-cuff remarks from Canada's greatest writers during the time when the nation's literature was being invented.
-
Tupac Shakur has an Oakland street named for him 27 years after his death
A stretch of street in Oakland, Calif., was renamed Friday for Tupac Shakur, 27 years after the killing of the hip-hop luminary.
Business
-
Average rental prices in Canada surge to record highs in October 2023: report
Rental prices in Canada reached a new high with the average asking price of $2,149 per month, according to a new report compiled by a Canadian rental listings website.
-
Rogers to lock out former Shaw technicians Monday after contract talks break down
A breakdown in contract negotiations has prompted plans by Rogers Communication Inc. to lock out nearly 300 former Shaw technicians on Monday after the union issued a 72-hour notice of workers' intent to walk off the job.
-
Mark Zuckerberg undergoes knee surgery after the Meta CEO got hurt during martial arts training
Meta Platforms CEO and mixed martial arts enthusiast Mark Zuckerberg posted on social media Friday that he tore one of his anterior cruciate ligaments, or ACLs, while training for a fight early next year.
Lifestyle
-
A new apple variety is now coming out of an Ontario orchard. Here's what it tastes like
Step aside, Honeycrisp. There’s a new apple in town, and it comes right from an orchard in Ontario.
-
Milk carton shortage hits school lunchrooms in New York, California and other states, USDA says
The tiny, half-pint cartons of milk served with millions of school lunches nationwide may soon be scarce in some cafeterias, with districts across the country scrambling to find alternatives.
-
Your favourite paper towel brand may be cut from Canada's boreal forest
A new report suggests many paper towel brands Canadians use are cut from the boreal forest.
Sports
-
Untouchable Djokovic downs Dimitrov in straight sets for record-extending 7th title at Paris Masters
Novak Djokovic will head to the ATP Finals oozing with confidence.
-
Tamirat Tola sets NYC Marathon course record to win men's race; Hellen Obiri takes women's title
Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia set a course record to win the New York City Marathon men's race on Sunday while Hellen Obiri of Kenya pulled away in the final 400 meters to take the women's title.
-
Jayson Tatum scores 10,000th career point with Celtics
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum scored his 10,000th career point in the second quarter of Saturday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets.
Autos
-
Red Bull's Perez gets some solace at sprint race of Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix
Red Bull's Sergio Perez will start the Brazilian Grand Prix in ninth position after a poor qualifying session amid rain on Friday. But a third-place finish in Saturday's sun lit sprint race gave him a boost of six points against Hamilton's two, plus hope that it could all be different on Sunday.
-
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
-
Jaguar Land Rover parts shortage impact could be present until 2024
Jaguar Land Rover is facing a major global supply shortage after downsizing its warehouses to one centralized location.