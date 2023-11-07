First group of Canadians has left Gaza, Joly says

The first group of Canadians has left Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the federal government announced Tuesday, vowing work continues to get all citizens out of the region where a dire humanitarian crisis continues to unfold.

In a social media post, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said a team of officials "met them on the Egyptian side of the border, providing them with support and care," upon crossing.

In Ottawa, International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen confirmed the news, saying the Canadians were "safe and sound."

Those evacuated will be heading to Cairo, and then on to Canada. While in Cairo, Canada is providing accommodation, food and basic necessities, according to the government.

Without offering specifics on the number of Canadians who were able to leave, or how many days it might take to see all Canadians evacuated, Hussen said he is hopeful this first group will "build the momentum to get the rest of them out."

"We're very, very happy about that. It's a result of weeks and weeks of work in the region with our allies. And we will continue to work hard to get the rest of the Canadians who are stranded in Gaza, out," he said.

This comes after progress to get Canadians through the Rafah border crossing stalled over the weekend as the border was closed on Nov. 4 and 5, and just reopened late Monday.

For days, as foreign nationals began to be permitted exit, Global Affairs Canada has been communicating with the more than 400 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and eligible family members registered in Gaza, telling them to be prepared to move on short notice and have their travel documents at the ready.

"As the situation is quite fluid and unpredictable, Canadians should be prepared for significant delays at the Rafah border," the department said in its latest daily update on the situation in the Middle East, noting, "Canada does not determine when or how many persons can cross each day."

Today, a list of approved evacuees from the General Authority for Border Crossings in Gaza included the names of approximately 80 people connected to Canada, including both Canadian citizens and dual Palestinian nationals.

As of Monday, Global Affairs Canada said it was aware of reports of four Canadian citizens crossing the Rafah border with a third party.

Joly said she is looking forward to seeing all Canadians evacuated in the days ahead, calling it the government's top priority.

"I know families and loved ones have been waiting anxiously," Joly said, thanking her Egyptian, Israeli and Qatari counterparts for making the operation successful. "And also I would like to thank all Canadian diplomats in Egypt and also in Ottawa who have been working night and day to make this happen."

