Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of last resort,' audit finds

Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified as "antibiotics of a last resort," a new federal audit finds.

The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries, nd as the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated, the cost of being unprepared "is measured in lives lost."

Hogan's report notes that while the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) and Health Canada have taken some action to address antimicrobial resistance, "concerning gaps persist" including when it comes to collecting data outside of hospitals and vulnerable populations.

With nearly five million deaths worldwide associated with antimicrobial resistance every year, the WHO classified it as a top 10 global public health threat in 2019 and referred to it as a “silent pandemic” in 2022, Hogan's report notes.

"The government should not need a crisis to understand the importance of acting properly," Hogan told reporters on Thursday.

PHAC-funded research estimates that 26 per cent of infections in Canada in 2018 didn't respond to first-line antimicrobials. The Council of Canadian Academies (CCA) found that in the same year, antimicrobial resistance cost Canada $1.4 billion in additional health-care spending, and reduced Canada’s gross domestic product by $2 billion.

In its most recent PHAC-funded research released last month, the CCA found that by 2050 — when the rate of resistance is estimated to increase to 40 per cent — the cumulative costs to Canadian health-care systems could reach $120 billion.

Meanwhile, Hogan's study determined that two thirds of the funding the Canadian government is putting into the issue came from existing budgets.

And, when looking at 13 of the newest antibiotics of last resort, as of 2020 Canadians had access to two, while Americans had access to all 13, and Sweden and the U.K. had access to eight.

Hogan found that as the department responsible for monitoring the safety, efficacy and quality of antimicrobials for human and animal use, Health Canada had improved its oversight and regulatory measures, but the department hasn't assessed whether the changes it made are working.

Her review — a follow up to one published in 2015 — also dove into the roles the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada play in providing surveillance and preserving the effectiveness of medically important antimicrobials.

She also reported that while PHAC released a "Pan-Canadian Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance" in June, concerns remain that it's lacking: "concrete deliverables, timelines, ways to measure progress, and clear roles and responsibilities for each level of government," and as a result, the plan could fall short. The auditor general is now recommending the relevant departments remedy this.

"To successfully fight antimicrobial resistance, Canada needs a full picture of antimicrobial use and resistance across the country, and a solid plan so that the right antimicrobials are available and used in the right way to protect the health of Canadians," Hogan said.

The auditor general is also recommending Canada determine which antimicrobials Canadians need most and implement measures to support market access to these drugs.

Health Minister Mark Holland is expected to address Hogan's findings during a press conference on Parliament Hill on Thursday afternoon.

More to come…