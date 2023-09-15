Canadian tech organization urges 'responsible' approach to AI regulation
An organization representing more than 150 Canadian tech companies is calling on the country to take a sensitive but speedy approach to artificial intelligence.
In a report released Friday, the Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI) argues the country has an opportunity to be a leader in the global AI sector, currently valued at $299 billion and projected to reach $2 trillion by 2030.
However, CCI said Canada must ensure any AI regulation is "responsible," blending clarity, trust and lessons other nations have learned from trying to reign in the dangerous side of the technology.
"We do want people to move quickly but intelligently to make sure that there are pieces that make sense and that people can trust (regulation), but we also really want a framework that is going to prove durable," said Laurent Carbonneau, CCI's director of policy and research.
CCI's urgings come as the technology has garnered an explosion of interest in recent months because of big developments to generative AI systems, which can create text, images, code and other content in response to user prompts.
While the technology holds great promise and is expected to bring efficiency and accuracy to difficult and mundane tasks, others warn it poses existential risk and could cause unemployment, misinformation, bias and discrimination.
Canada hopes to balance the potential rewards and risks in the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act it tabled last summer with an aim to ensure AI does not result in serious harm to individuals.
Should the act known as Bill C-27 pass, the council would like the regulation development stage and implementation to be expedited.
"If we create an environment where there's uncertainty over a long period of time, like if we're talking like three years before there's a total rollout, that would be bad," said Carbonneau.
In the leadup to any rollout, CCI hopes any rules and standards are designed to be clear and easy to understand but also give innovators enough space to launch pilots or experiment.
Regulation must also consider the full gamut of an AI's uses and possible impacts and potentially, incorporate a tiered structure with corresponding rules and responsibilities for specific applications of AI, CCI said.
The European Union's AI legislation due to come into effect in 2026 has a tiered system, where an AI model is deemed to have unacceptable, high, low or minimal risk and then regulations based on the severity level are applied.
Categories using constant facial recognition, for example, are deemed "unacceptable" and banned.
Systems with automated decision making for job applications, admissions to educational institutions or biometric identification would be considered high risk. Anybody behind a high-risk system must ensure it includes human oversight and cybersecurity measures and notify the government before deploying it.
Rather than create a new, dedicated regulatory body or single legal model for AI, the U.K. government wants regulators to tailor strategies for individual sectors that consider safety, transparency, fairness, accountability and redress. It remains open to legislation should it be needed, but has not made moves toward developing new laws, CCI said.
Meanwhile, in the U.S., most AI regulation is happening at the state level, though the White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy released a blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights in December.
Because Canada does not have the market size or clout of the E.U. or the U.S., CCI argues the country "should take care to ensure that its eventual governance model does not stray too far from the emerging global norm."
"An outlier policy mix in Canada would drastically harm the efforts of Canadian-headquartered companies to scale globally and to contribute to Canadian economic and productivity growth and innovation," the council argued.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
ANALYSIS | What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Trudeau's new House leader wants question period to become an hour Canadians watching can be proud of
If you've tuned in to question period and wondered if that is really how the elected member of Parliament representing you in Ottawa should be acting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new House leader is trying to change that.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Nice try, Prime Minister Trudeau. But it's too little, too late
Nice try, prime minister. But likely too little, too late and too transparently desperate to serve as a realistic government-salvage strategy, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it
Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.
opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Environment Canada extends hurricane watch to Halifax as Lee creeps closer
Halifax and Lunenburg are the latest regions in Nova Scotia being asked to prepare for damaging winds, large waves, flooding and power outages as hurricane Lee creeps closer to the Maritimes.
Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
Internal RCMP emails show a specialized team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to the stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan last year because of contract negotiations.
Princess Diana's 'black sheep' knit is the most valuable sweater ever sold at auction
Princess Diana wore many show-stopping outfits over the years, leaving behind an indelible impact on fashion history as it relates to royal dress codes, semiotics and more. From her unforgettable wedding dress to the black velvet cocktail dress, affectionately dubbed her “revenge dress” in the media, she wore in 1994 to even the pioneering penchant for athleisure she demonstrated throughout the ‘90s, Diana’s daring sense of style has become part of her lasting legacy.
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
National home sales fall 4% between July and August as market slows: CREA
The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales slowed last month as they tumbled by roughly four per cent between July and August.
NASA detects methane, carbon dioxide on 'Hycean' exoplanet
New data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed that K2-18 b, an exoplanet nearly nine times the size of Earth, could be an example of a theorized class of planets with hydrogen-rich atmospheres, vast liquid oceans and the potential to support life.
Libya evacuates flooded city as searchers look for 10,000 missing after death toll passes 11,000
Libyan authorities evacuated residents from an inundated city Friday and limited access to it, as searchers dug through mud and hollowed-out buildings for 10,000 people missing and feared dead in flooding that has already killed more than 11,000.
Gondola crash at Mont-Tremblant: policy gaps contributed to death
A deadly collision between a gondola and a drill rig at Quebec's Mont Tremblant Ski Resort in July occurred, in part, because of incomplete procedures governing how construction equipment was to be moved on the property, a labour inspector has concluded.
Sask. school division says it's not letting students 'identify as furries'
A Saskatchewan school division is debunking false social media rumours that it is "allowing students to identify as furries."
Canada
-
Environment Canada extends hurricane watch to Halifax as Lee creeps closer
Halifax and Lunenburg are the latest regions in Nova Scotia being asked to prepare for damaging winds, large waves, flooding and power outages as hurricane Lee creeps closer to the Maritimes.
-
Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
Internal RCMP emails show a specialized team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to the stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan last year because of contract negotiations.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to share update on Calgary E. coli outbreak Friday
Premier Danielle Smith will be joining health officials and her ministers for an update on an E. coli outbreak in Calgary that has sickened hundreds, leaving some seriously ill.
-
Gondola crash at Mont-Tremblant: policy gaps contributed to death
A deadly collision between a gondola and a drill rig at Quebec's Mont Tremblant Ski Resort in July occurred, in part, because of incomplete procedures governing how construction equipment was to be moved on the property, a labour inspector has concluded.
-
National home sales fall 4% between July and August as market slows: CREA
The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales slowed last month as they tumbled by roughly four per cent between July and August.
-
'It's not just death or flooding, it's memories,' says Canadian woman after 14 family members found dead in Libya
With at least 11,300 believed to be dead in Libya from the flooding, an Ottawa woman anxiously waits for news on missing family members in Libya
World
-
Trump and DeSantis to clash Friday as campaigns collide publicly in Washington and behind closed doors in Florida
The presidential campaigns of former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will clash out in the open and behind closed doors on Friday as their fight for the future of the GOP intensifies.
-
'It's not just death or flooding, it's memories,' says Canadian woman after 14 family members found dead in Libya
With at least 11,300 believed to be dead in Libya from the flooding, an Ottawa woman anxiously waits for news on missing family members in Libya
-
Dominican Republic to close all borders with Haiti in a dispute over a canal
The Dominican Republic's president announced Thursday he would close all borders with neighboring Haiti starting Friday in a dispute over a canal on the Haitian side that would use water from a river along their frontier.
-
Father, stepmother and uncle of dead girl appear in U.K. court on murder charge after Pakistan arrests
The father, stepmother and uncle of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her U.K. home appeared in court on murder charges Friday after being arrested and deported from Pakistan after an extensive police search.
-
Putin meets the leader of Belarus, who suggests joining Russia's move to boost ties with North Korea
Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted a meeting Friday with his Belarusian ally, who suggested that Minsk could could join Moscow's efforts to revive an old alliance with Pyongyang after this week's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
-
Finland joins Baltic neighbors in banning Russian-registered cars from entering their territory
Finland is joining its three Baltic neighbors in banning vehicles with Russian license plates from entering their territory, a joint move in line with a recent interpretation of the European Union's sanctions against Moscow over its war on Ukraine.
Politics
-
Volatile world, arbitrary detentions have Ottawa seeking more friends at UN next week
The Trudeau government is planning to use next week's United Nations General Assembly to try building momentum against states using people as pawns in diplomatic spats, with the help of former detainees such as Michael Kovrig.
-
Ng won't confirm status of 'Team Canada' mission to India amid strained relations
Trade Minister Mary Ng has spent the past four months talking up a major visit to India designed to boost Canadian exports to the world's most populous country.
-
Ottawa to remove GST on new rental housing, calls on cities to end exclusionary zoning: PM
The Liberal government is dusting off a measure it promised years ago and pulling in other parties' proposals for cheaper groceries and more homes as it struggles to tackle affordability concerns that are top-of-mind for many Canadians.
Health
-
What are the most common causes of food poisoning in Canada?
What are the most common types of bacteria, parasites and viruses that cause food poisonings in Canada?
-
Thousands sign up to experience magic mushrooms as Oregon's novel psilocybin experiment takes off
Psilocybin tea, wind chimes and a tie-dye mattress await those coming to an office suite in Eugene to trip on magic mushrooms. For roughly six hours, adults over 21 can experience what many users describe as vivid geometric shapes, a loss of identity and an oneness with the universe.
-
3 Canadian residents among 10 suspected cases of botulism in France, public health officials investigating
Three Canadian residents are among 10 suspected cases of botulism in France. Public health authorities in France are investigating the suspected outbreak after one individual with a suspected case, who is not from Canada, died.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadian tech organization urges 'responsible' approach to AI regulation
An organization representing more than 150 Canadian tech companies is calling on the country to take a sensitive but speedy approach to artificial intelligence.
-
NASA detects methane, carbon dioxide on 'Hycean' exoplanet
New data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed that K2-18 b, an exoplanet nearly nine times the size of Earth, could be an example of a theorized class of planets with hydrogen-rich atmospheres, vast liquid oceans and the potential to support life.
-
'We love data': NASA wants your UFO stories for better research, to reduce stigma
NASA is asking for more people to report sightings of unidentified anomalous phenomena to reduce the stigma surrounding these sightings and to help collect better data.
Entertainment
-
Princess Diana's 'black sheep' knit is the most valuable sweater ever sold at auction
Princess Diana wore many show-stopping outfits over the years, leaving behind an indelible impact on fashion history as it relates to royal dress codes, semiotics and more. From her unforgettable wedding dress to the black velvet cocktail dress, affectionately dubbed her “revenge dress” in the media, she wore in 1994 to even the pioneering penchant for athleisure she demonstrated throughout the ‘90s, Diana’s daring sense of style has become part of her lasting legacy.
-
Movie reviews: As a thriller, 'A Haunting in Venice' as lifeless as one of the movie's murder victims
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'A Haunting in Venice,' 'The Retirement Plan' and 'El Conde.'
-
Hollywood strikes don't address unique challenges faced by Canadian BIPOC creators
Ongoing strikes by Hollywood actors and writers have kept discussions about fair compensation and job protection at the forefront of this year's Toronto International Film Festival, but Canadian film industry players who are Black, Indigenous and people of colour say that still doesn't address the larger barriers they face.
Business
-
Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales up 1.6% in July after falling in June
Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 1.6 per cent to $71.9 billion in July, boosted by higher sales of food products, petroleum and coal products and transportation equipment.
-
What's at stake as 13,000 workers go on strike at major U.S. auto makers
About 13,000 auto workers have walked off the job at three targeted factories after their union leaders couldn't reach a deal with Detroit's automakers. The United Auto Workers union is seeking big raises and better benefits from General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
-
Citing sustainability, Starbucks wants to overhaul its iconic cup. Will customers go along?
For a generation and more, it has been a cornerstone of consumer society, first in the United States and then globally -- the throwaway cup with the emerald logo depicting a longhaired siren with locks like ocean waves.
Lifestyle
-
Citing sustainability, Starbucks wants to overhaul its iconic cup. Will customers go along?
For a generation and more, it has been a cornerstone of consumer society, first in the United States and then globally -- the throwaway cup with the emerald logo depicting a longhaired siren with locks like ocean waves.
-
Blinded by a Russian shell, this Ukrainian soldier couldn't see his wedding. But cried at new love
Blinded by a Russian mortar shell, Ukrainian veteran Ivan Soroka couldn't see his bride when she walked into his family home in a shoulderless white dress, a bouquet of white flowers in her right hand.
-
Pig kidney works a record 2 months in donated body, raising hope for animal-human transplants
Dozens of doctors and nurses silently lined the hospital hallway in tribute: For a history-making two months, a pig's kidney worked normally inside the brain-dead man on the gurney rolling past them.
Sports
-
Majority of Spain’s World Cup-winning squad refuse to play upcoming matches amid fallout from unwanted kiss
The vast majority of Spain’s World Cup-winning squad says it will refuse to be called up for the country’s two upcoming Women’s Nations League matches as it continues to push for “real structural changes” in Spanish soccer, following the fallout from ex-soccer boss Luis Rubiales’ unwanted kiss on La Roja star Jennifer Hermoso.
-
Rubiales has been given a restraining order after denying wrongdoing in front of a Spanish judge
Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish soccer federation, has been given a restraining order and is prohibited from contacting the player he kissed on the lips last month at the Women's World Cup, Spain's National Court said Friday.
-
Sergio Perez says he received personal apology from Red Bull boss over heritage comments
Sergio Perez said Thursday he received a personal apology from Red Bull boss Helmut Marko over comments Marko made suggesting his heritage was to blame for inconsistent results on the track.
Autos
-
U.S. auto strike expected to affect Canada in deeply integrated industry
A limited strike by autoworkers in the United States is expected to affect the sector in Canada as the industry in both countries is deeply integrated.
-
What's at stake as 13,000 workers go on strike at major U.S. auto makers
About 13,000 auto workers have walked off the job at three targeted factories after their union leaders couldn't reach a deal with Detroit's automakers. The United Auto Workers union is seeking big raises and better benefits from General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
-
Haven't been paying attention to the looming UAW strike? What you need to know
Time is running out to avert a strike that could shut down North America’s unionized auto assembly plants and other manufacturing facilities.