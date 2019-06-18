

A Canadian soldier has been killed in a parachuting incident while on a training exercise in Bulgaira, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance has confirmed.

“It’s a deep sadness that we lost a Canadian Armed Forces member yesterday,” National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan told reporters on his way into a cabinet meeting.

Sajjan said that next of kin has been notified, the government has passed on condolences to the family and all those who served with the soldier, and an investigation will be launched into the incident.

More to come...