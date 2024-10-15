Politics

    • Canadian soldier dies while off-duty in Latvia

    A Canadian soldier has died in Latvia. The Canadian Armed Forces says Capt. Aaron Wideman died while off-duty in the Latvian capital, Riga. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) A Canadian soldier has died in Latvia. The Canadian Armed Forces says Capt. Aaron Wideman died while off-duty in the Latvian capital, Riga. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Latvian State Police are investigating the death of a Canadian soldier in the capital city of Riga.

    The Canadian Armed Forces said in a statement that Capt. Aaron Wideman died while off-duty.

    Lt.-Gen. Stephen Kelsey, vice-chief of the defence staff, said Wideman died on Sunday.

    The military did not provide details about the death.

    He was posted within the Latvian National Armed Forces.

    Canada leads a NATO battle group in Latvia meant to deter and respond to threats posed by Russia.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2024

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    • Elon Musk unveils his 'Cybercab' robotaxi

      Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled on Thursday his vision of a 'a fun, exciting future,' an 'age of abundance' full of his company’s self-driving cars without steering wheels, parking lots turned into parks and robots that will walk among the population – that he once again promised would be available within a few years.

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News