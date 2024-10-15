Canadian soldier dies while off-duty in Latvia
Latvian State Police are investigating the death of a Canadian soldier in the capital city of Riga.
The Canadian Armed Forces said in a statement that Capt. Aaron Wideman died while off-duty.
Lt.-Gen. Stephen Kelsey, vice-chief of the defence staff, said Wideman died on Sunday.
The military did not provide details about the death.
He was posted within the Latvian National Armed Forces.
Canada leads a NATO battle group in Latvia meant to deter and respond to threats posed by Russia.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2024
Washington mum on Canada's fresh allegations against India, expulsion of diplomats
American officials have opted against condemning India's response to the explosive accusations that its diplomats were involved in an escalating number of violent crimes in Canada.
Man sentenced, ordered deported for killing woman, injuring 2 others in Surrey, B.C.
A Metro Vancouver man will spend up to four years in prison before he is deported after pleading guilty to a triple stabbing that left his sister-in-law dead and two others, including a two-year-old girl, seriously injured.
Thousands of cleaning supplies may contain substances linked to health problems
When you go through the chore of cleaning your home, you hope the end result is a safer, healthier environment for you and your loved ones. But some of the products you are using might put your health at risk.
Liberal MP endorses 'robust caucus discussion' about whether Trudeau should still lead the party
Amid mounting pressure from within the Liberal caucus for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to consider stepping down as party leader, Liberal MP Anthony Housefather says there should be 'robust' conversations on the topic.
Jake E. Lee, former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist, expected to ‘fully recover’ after being shot ‘multiple times’
Rock guitarist Jake E. Lee, who’s played with heavy metal heavyweight Ozzy Osbourne, was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after he was shot “multiple times” in Las Vegas, a representative for the musician told CNN in a statement.
Prosecution of father in child and animal abuse case to proceed while charges against pair dropped
Charges have been withdrawn against a man and a woman who faced a combined 90 charges in a child and animal abuse case.
Canadian support for Donald Trump higher than in last U.S. presidential election, survey finds
While more Canadians are signalling their support former U.S. president Donald Trump, the majority remains hopeful for a Democratic win.
Canada and U.S. list Samidoun as terrorist group, U.S. adds Canadian to terror list
Canada is listing the pro-Palestinian group Samidoun as a terrorist group, while the U.S. has added a Canadian citizen affiliated with the organization to its counter-terrorism list.
Sikh groups call for Indian consulates to be shut down in Vancouver, Toronto
Representatives of a British Columbia Sikh temple whose president was shot dead last year, as well as the Sikh independence group he was involved in, say their communities won't feel safe until India's consulates in Vancouver and Toronto are shut down.
Sask. man charged with impaired driving in rollover that left 15-year-old boy dead
A La Ronge-area man faces impaired driving charges after a highway rollover that left a teenage boy dead on Saturday.
Canadian teen wins second place in international neuroscience competition
A Winnipeg high school student placed second in an international neuroscience contest where she competed against nearly 3,000 other students from 40 countries in Chicago, Ill.
Halifax leads country in THC levels found in wastewater, sparking health concerns
A recent wastewater study shows Halifax has the highest THC levels per capita in Canada, with 748 mg per day per 1,000 people.
Maritimers are spending more on Halloween candy this year: food expert
With the cost of inflation and shrinkflation, Maritimers are paying more for Halloween candy this year.
OPINION King Charles shrieked at shrink wrap and other things we didn't know about him
From his shrink wrap shock to his obsession with luxury, King Charles III's personal life seems to be filled with surprises, that’s according to a new book by biographer Tom Bower.
Trump says it would be a 'smart thing' if he spoke to Putin, though he won't confirm he has
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday refused to say whether he's spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin since leaving office, but if the two did speak Trump said, it would be 'a smart thing' for the United States.
-
Alexei Moskalyov, a Russian man jailed for two years for discrediting the army after his daughter drew an anti-war picture, alleged after his release on Tuesday that he had been held in dreadful conditions.
-
British lawmakers are voting on a bill to strip hereditary aristocrats of the right to sit and vote in the House of Lords after more than 700 years.
-
North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson sued CNN on Tuesday over its recent report that he made explicit racial and sexual posts on a pornography website’s message board, calling the reporting reckless and defamatory.
Liberal MP endorses 'robust caucus discussion' about whether Trudeau should still lead the party
Amid mounting pressure from within the Liberal caucus for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to consider stepping down as party leader, Liberal MP Anthony Housefather says there should be 'robust' conversations on the topic.
Where to watch PM Justin Trudeau's foreign interference inquiry testimony
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will testify Wednesday before the federal inquiry into foreign interference, for the second time.
Trudeau appoints Daniel Rogers new head of Canada's spy agency
A veteran of Canada's national security systems has been named the new head of the national spy agency.
Thousands of cleaning supplies may contain substances linked to health problems
When you go through the chore of cleaning your home, you hope the end result is a safer, healthier environment for you and your loved ones. But some of the products you are using might put your health at risk.
-
Listeria outbreak linked to plant-based milk seems to be over: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada says a Listeria outbreak linked to several plant-based milks appears to be over with no additional cases reported since August.
Missed out on the northern lights? Scientists expect more solar storms to produce auroras
Expect to see more northern lights in unusual places as the sun continues to sizzle, space weather forecasters said Tuesday.
A Hong Kong zoo seeks answers after 9 monkeys die in 2 days
Hong Kong's oldest zoo is seeking answers in a monkey medical mystery after nine animals died in two days, including three members of a critically endangered species.
NASA spacecraft rockets toward Jupiter's moon Europa in search of the right conditions for life
A NASA spacecraft rocketed away Monday on a quest to explore Jupiter’s tantalizing moon Europa and reveal whether its vast hidden ocean might hold the keys to life.
Lawyers for Sean 'Diddy' Combs ask judge to release identities of his accusers
Lawyers for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs asked a New York judge Tuesday to force prosecutors to disclose the names of his accusers in his sex trafficking case.
-
Rufus Wainwright calls Trump's use of 'Hallelujah' cover the 'height of blasphemy'
Rufus Wainwright says he was 'horrified' to learn that Donald Trump played his cover version of 'Hallelujah' during a presidential campaign event in Pennsylvania on Monday.
Canada's inflation rate falls to 1.6% in September, raises odds of 50-basis-point rate cut
The chances of a half-percentage point interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada became more likely Tuesday after Statistics Canada reported the annual inflation rate fell to 1.6 per cent in September.
Boeing's crisis is getting worse. Now it's borrowing tens of billions of dollars
Cash-starved Boeing, contending with massive financial losses from a crippling strike and years of operational and safety problems, is turning to major banks and Wall Street to raise tens of billions of dollars in cash.
Massive U.S. fine against TD Bank highlights relatively modest penalties in Canada
The more than US$3-billion settlement TD Bank Group has reached with U.S. regulators for its failures to oversee money laundering risks has underlined what some say are relatively weak enforcement options in Canada.
Fall's a perfect time to plant a tree. Some tips on doing it right
If you’ve been pining to plant a tree, now is a great time.
Owen Sound, Ont. couple celebrate $40 million lottery win
A couple from Owen Sound, Ont. is celebrating their good fortune after becoming instant multi-millionaires with Lotto Max.
Pets in China are earning 'snack money' in cafes as their owners send them to work
Jane Xue sent her dog, a 2-year-old Samoyed named OK, off to her first day of work in mid-September. Her employer? A dog cafe in Fuzhou, in southeastern China.
Tom Brady's purchase of a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders is approved by NFL team owners
Tom Brady has another new role in the NFL: owner.
PGA Tour of America facing backlash after Ryder Cup day tickets priced at nearly US$750
The PGA of America is facing backlash and accusations of pricing out fans, with a single day ticket for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, costing just under US$750.
The Super Bowl will return to Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2028
The Super Bowl will return to Atlanta in 2028 at the home of the Falcons, following a vote of approval by NFL team owners on Tuesday at the league's annual fall meeting.
Distracted driving deaths up 40 per cent in Ontario compared to last year
The Ontario Provincial Police says the number of fatal collisions caused by distracted driving on the roads it patrols has increased by 40 per cent compared to this time last year.
Elon Musk unveils his 'Cybercab' robotaxi
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled on Thursday his vision of a 'a fun, exciting future,' an 'age of abundance' full of his company’s self-driving cars without steering wheels, parking lots turned into parks and robots that will walk among the population – that he once again promised would be available within a few years.
video Why are there cars in the Detroit River?
Dozens of cars were pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor on Tuesday, causing many questions for Windsorites.
B.C. Indigenous chef takes portable cooking school on the road
Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) Chef Paul Natrall, the man behind Indigenous food truck Mr. Bannock, is bringing cooking classes on First Nations fare to schools and offices throughout Metro Vancouver.
Cape Breton welcomes Celtic Colours Festival to Nova Scotia for 28th year
The Celtic Colours Festival is taking place at venues around Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia from Oct. 11 to 19.
A love story written in the northern lights
Sometimes love is written in the stars, but for one couple, it’s written in the aurora borealis.
'I didn't do this to just run': Canadian hip hop artist runs 100 marathons in 100 days for men's mental health
Canadian hip hop artist Dillan King says running 100 marathons in 100 days was not only the hardest thing he has ever done, but the 'proudest accomplishment' of his entire life.
'It's beautiful': B.C. man invites strangers into his home for Thanksgiving dinner
James Taylor never expected to be walking home with a bag full of groceries he didn't buy.
FROM THE VAULT: Fifth anniversary of Manitoba's Thanksgiving weekend blizzard
This weekend marks the fifth anniversary of a large blizzard that paralyzed Manitoba.
Stunning images capture rainbows, lightning over Metro Vancouver
There was an eye-catching mix of rainbows and lightning over Vancouver following a brief downpour this week.
Northern Ontario farmer breaks giant pumpkin records, taking top prizes in competition
Jeff Warner from Aidie Creek Gardens in the northern Ontario community of Englehart has a passion for growing big pumpkins and his effort is paying off in more ways than one.
Sikh groups call for Indian consulates to be shut down in Vancouver, Toronto
Representatives of a British Columbia Sikh temple whose president was shot dead last year, as well as the Sikh independence group he was involved in, say their communities won't feel safe until India's consulates in Vancouver and Toronto are shut down.
Tourist attacked by stranger near cruise ship terminal, Vancouver police say
A suspect has been arrested and charged after an allegedly unprovoked attack on a woman visiting Vancouver.
B.C. murderer gets life sentence, 14 years without parole for Maple Ridge shooting
A Maple Ridge man has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 14 years after a jury convicted him of second-degree murder and attempted murder for his actions at a drug-user hangout in the city in July 2022.
'Let us know what happened': Police say many witnesses haven't come forward in deadly Toronto shooting
Toronto police are appealing to dozens of witnesses who they say were standing nearby when a man was shot to death in an apartment stairwell in the city’s north end last week.
Ontario will restrict new bike lanes amid ‘out of control’ process: Transportation Minister
Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria says the provincial government is introducing legislation that would require municipalities to receive provincial approval before removing traffic lanes to install new bike paths.
Investigation into Calgary Public Library cybersecurity breach 'still early days': Officials
As officials with the Calgary Public Libraryprepare to reopen locations on Wednesday, many questions about the cyber security breach that closed them remain unanswered.
Alberta launches national ad campaign to 'scrap the cap'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government is launching a $7-million series of ads against the federal government's proposed cap on oil and gas emissions, a move she believes will hurt production and "kill jobs."
Alberta rolls out new primary care agency
Alberta now has a new provincial health agency to help residents access primary care services, Health Minister Adriana LaGrange announced on Tuesday.
No agreement in sight for Kanata manufacturing workers on strike for over 5 months
More than 40 employees at Best Theratronics Ltd. in Kanata went on strike five and a half months ago - a situation that Canada's largest private sector union says is highly unusual.
New protective measures expanded to protect against RSV this fall and winter
For the first time, protective measures are being expanded to infants to ward off RSV this fall and winter.
Labour minister proposes 90-day strike freeze, special mediator at Port of Montreal
Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon is proposing a special mediator in contract talks at the Port of Montreal for a three-month period during which strikes and lockouts would be off the table.
Family in Lanaudière struggles to rebuild after flooding leaves them homeless
A family in Lanaudiere lost nearly everything when their home flooded two months ago. Making matters worse, the insurance company denied their claim because their coverage does not include sewer backup.
Bilingual Quebec communities lose bid to suspend application of language law rules
Bilingual Quebec municipalities have lost their bid to have several parts of the government's French-language reform suspended while their case makes its way through the courts.
Alberta to launch new primary care agency by next month in health overhaul
The Alberta government continues to divvy up its provincial health authority, with the health minister saying the new agency responsible for primary care is expected to be up and running by November.
-
Edmonton pitcher steps into intense spotlight of Yankee Stadium in major-league playoffs
Pitcher Erik Sabrowski of the Cleveland Guardians struck out three of the five sluggers he faced Monday night over 1-1/3 innings of work in Game 1 of the ALCS.
Two adults, child killed in separate collisions in Annapolis Valley over long weekend
Three people, including a child, were killed in two separate collisions on Highway 101 in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley over the Thanksgiving weekend.
N.S. to build berm to protect Chignecto Isthmus, still wants Ottawa to pay for it
The Nova Scotia government says that in the coming days it will start building a 500-metre-long berm to protect a low-lying land link between the province and New Brunswick.
N.S. town’s historic train station sold privately, building preserved
A local entrepreneur is preserving an historic train station in Amherst, N.S.
Store employee arrested following assault of alleged shoplifter: WPS
A 28-year-old Winnipegger is facing charges after an altercation unfolded between a store employee and a man who allegedly tried to steal merchandise from a West Alexander area store.
Winnipeg mayor asks for patience ahead of Portage and Main construction
Winnipeg's mayor is asking for patience from motorists during anticipated traffic delays at Portage and Main, as work begins to reopen the famed intersection.
True North sees bump in Winnipeg Jets season ticket sales
The Winnipeg Jets have started the 2024-25 season undefeated on the ice and have seen a bump in season ticket buyers off of it.
Weapons offence at Regina high school leads to one arrest
Regina police say one person was taken into custody following reports of a weapons offence at Thom Collegiate Tuesday afternoon.
Saskatchewan NDP promises 800 new health-care workers
Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck has promised to hire 800 new frontline health-care workers over four years if her party wins the upcoming provincial election.
Regina man seriously injured in dog attack
Regina police say a man was seriously injured when he was attacked by two dogs on Sunday afternoon while out walking.
Trial begins for man accused of killing his grandmother Viola Erb
Erick Buhr, the man accused of killing his grandmother in 2022, has pled not guilty to second-degree murder.
Woman fatally shot at Stratford, Ont. home
People living in the Ontario and King Street area of Stratford may notice a heavy police presence.
'Mysterious' substance dropped on Ayr, Ont. homes identified as… bird feces
Bird feces has now been identified as the “mysterious” substance dropped onto Ayr, Ont. home in August.
-
Saskatoon police seize cash, guns, vehicles and drugs in trafficking bust
Saskatoon police arrested five people and seized kilos of cocaine and methamphetamine in a targeted bust this month.
-
Saskatchewan NDP promises 800 new health-care workers
Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck has promised to hire 800 new frontline health-care workers over four years if her party wins the upcoming provincial election.
Man acquitted on impaired driving charge near Sudbury, Ont., because of Charter breaches
Impaired driving charges against a Brampton, Ont., man have been dismissed after his lawyer successfully argued that his Charter rights were breached during his Sudbury-area arrest.
Man wanted in Sudbury robbery charged in 'random and isolated' stabbing attack downtown
A Greater Sudbury woman is upset about the charges laid against the man accused of attacking her son and a group of his colleagues downtown on Saturday.
Sault youth chased with pipe, pinned against wall with a vehicle for knocking over basketball net
A 33-year-old suspect in the Sault is facing several charges after reacting angrily when a youth knocked over their basketball net Oct. 5.
'I’ve seen more than I’d like to have': Residents call for change following weekend fatal crash
Residents are rallying for change in Lambton County following a fatal crash.
Jury selected in bush party shooting death trial
It took the full day for a jury to be selected in the trial of two people charged in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old Western University student more than three years ago.
'If we raise all the money, will you fix this?': Charge continues to reopen STEGH therapy pool
“I wasn't using a walker in July, but I am now using walker all the time,” said Martyn, who is struggling to move and can’t stand for long periods of time.
Drive-by shooting under investigation in Springwater Township
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Springwater Township that they say happened over the Thanksgiving Day long weekend.
New charges laid against Beeton, Ont. man accused in sex crimes case involving a child
CTV News has confirmed a Beeton, Ont., man accused in a historical sex crimes case involving a five-year-old girl is facing additional charges.
'He made everybody smile': Grieving the loss of 16-year-old Soham Lane
Family and friends of Soham Lane of Harrow, Ont. are gathering this week to remember the late 16 year old who died suddenly earlier this month following a collision on Oct. 6.
Police dog Philie helps in $110,000 drug bust
Essex County OPP are crediting police canine Philie for helping out in the seizure of illegal drugs, cash, and stolen property worth $110,000.
Here’s what this MADD rep has learned in 20 years of advocating against drunk driving
In his 20 years with MADD Canada, Chaouki Hamka has witnessed many changes regarding impaired driving, from heightened societal awareness to legislative shifts and better enforcement. Still, he says, impaired driving remains the 'leading criminal cause of death' in Canada.
Eby makes late pitch to people who have never voted New Democrat in B.C.
New Democrat Leader David Eby is making a late appeal to voters to support his party even if they never have before, as the British Columbia election campaign enters the home stretch.
-
Founders of Vancouver club that sold tested illicit drugs file Charter challenge
Lawyers for the founders of Vancouver's Drug User Liberation Front say their clients are being wrongfully criminalized for operating a club that provided untainted drugs to people who would otherwise be at the mercy of a toxic and deadly illicit drug supply.
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Health-care advocate says new primary care agency won't fix Lethbridge doctor shortage
Health-care advocates say the province's plan for a new primary care agency, operating separately from Alberta Health Services, won't help with doctor shortages in Lethbridge.
Giants rally late to topple Hurricanes in overtime 4-3
The Vancouver Giants scored late to force overtime before winning 4-3 over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday night.
Lethbridge Corn Maze celebrates 25th anniversary with Monday fundraiser
If you’re looking for something to do this long weekend, the Lethbridge Corn Maze is open and hosting its annual fundraiser on Monday.
-
Sault driver accused of running red light, crashing into retaining wall
A suspected impaired driver who tried to walk away after running a red light and crashing into a ditch is facing several charges, Sault police said Tuesday.
-
Home sales dip in North Bay in September
Home sales declined in North Bay in September compared to a year earlier, but sale prices held firm, according to data from the Canadian Real Estate Association.
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.