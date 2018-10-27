

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Several Canadian politicians have offered their sympathies following a mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemning the attack as anti-Semitic.

"Canadians' hearts are with the Jewish community in Pittsburgh today, as they endured a horrific anti-Semitic attack while at prayer," Trudeau wrote following the attack, which officials say left multiple people dead at a baby naming ceremony.

"May the families of those murdered be comforted, and may the injured recover quickly and fully," he wrote in a post on Twitter.

American officials say one person is in custody, and the FBI is investigating the rampage as a hate crime.

Meanwhile, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said he shares "the deep anguish in the Jewish community."

"If Canada can help, we will," he tweeted.

Some of the country's premiers also weighed in, with Ontario's Doug Ford saying that we must work together to "defeat anti-Semitism and bigotry in all its forms."

Newly minted Quebec Premier Francois Legault wrote that we must "unite against hatred and racism."

Canadians’ hearts are with the Jewish community in Pittsburgh today, as they endured a horrific anti-Semitic attack while at prayer. May the families of those murdered be comforted, and may the injured recover quickly and fully. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 27, 2018

I share the deep anguish in the Jewish community everywhere as we witness the horrific violence against those attending synagogue in Pittsburgh this morning. The love of all decent people surrounds the victims and their families. If Canada can help, we will. — Ralph Goodale (@RalphGoodale) October 27, 2018

Horrified by the mass shooting at a synagogue in #Pittsburgh today. My heart goes out to all those affected. We must stand together against hatred, intolerance, antisemitism, and violence. — Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) October 27, 2018

Very sad to see the tragic events in Pittsburgh today. My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of the victims. We must continue to work together to defeat anti-semitism and bigotry in all its forms. https://t.co/skEKN4jeiO — Doug Ford (@fordnation) October 27, 2018

On behalf of @FriendsIsrael, we strongly condemn the horrific, anti-Semitic attack on the congregation of The Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh this morning. Our prayers are with the victims and their families. We stand united with the Jewish community, always. — Stephen Harper (@stephenharper) October 27, 2018