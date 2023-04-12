Canadian parliamentarians visit Taiwan in show of support amid Chinese 'bullying'

OTTAWA -

A group of Canadian parliamentarians is in Taiwan this week to offer a show of support as the island faces the threat of a Chinese invasion.

The delegation is being led by the chair of House of Commons defence committee, Liberal MP John McKay, and includes Conservative, Bloc Quebecois and NDP members of Parliament.

McKay says Taiwanese leaders have been extremely grateful for the visit, which comes amid concerns about a pending Chinese attack to reclaim the island as part of its territory.

He is also dismissive of concerns that the trip may hurt relations with China, whose embassy warned last fall that a planned visit by a different group of Canadian lawmakers would result in consequences.

McKay says relations between Canada and China are already at a low point and that it is important for Canadians to show their support for Taiwan in the face of what he describes as Chinese bullying.

The visit follows three days of large-scale Chinese military exercises in the area in retaliation for Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2023.

A pleasure to meet with the Canadian delegation led by @JohnMcKayLib & see a consensus on bolstering #Taiwan-#Canada ties. The words of Mr. McKay, “Taiwan's issues are Canada's issues” & vice versa, remind us to continue deepening our partnership to protect our shared values. pic.twitter.com/j6OFuIQDvc — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) April 12, 2023