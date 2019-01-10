

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – Canadian consular officials visited Michael Kovrig, one of the Canadians currently detained in China on Thursday.

In a statement, Global Affairs Canada said the federal government is continuing to seek further access to Kovrig and fellow detainee Michael Spavor.

Kovrig, a diplomat on leave from Global Affairs employed by the International Crisis Group in Beijing, and Spavor, an entrepreneur who organized trips to North Korea, were arrested on Dec. 10.

Since then, they have both received consular access, including visits from Canada's ambassador to China, John McCallum.

Consular visits allow for the Canadian government to assess the citizen's wellbeing and provide medical attention if needed, discuss the nature of the individual's detention, provide legal assistance, and facilitate communication with their loved ones.

The men were detained after Canada arrested Huawei's Meng Wanzhou n Vancouver, on an extradition request from the United States. Since her arrest, and as of last week, 13 Canadians had been arrested in China, for various reasons.

"The Canadian government remains deeply concerned by the arbitrary detention by Chinese authorities of these two Canadians since last month and continues to call for their immediate release," the statement said. "Canada continues to express its appreciation to those who have spoken in support of these detained Canadians and the rule of law. This includes Australia, the EU, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, and, most recently, the Netherlands, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump about the detainees and Meng's arrest in a phone call on Monday.