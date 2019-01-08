

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Canadian officials visited today with detained entrepreneur Michael Spavor, their second meeting since he was arrested in China last month for allegedly endangering national security.

Global Affairs Canada says diplomats are providing services to Spavor and his family, and will seek further access to him.

The department says it is also trying to arrange another meeting with Michael Kovrig, a diplomat on leave from Global Affairs, who was similarly arrested by the Chinese on national security grounds and has met just once with Canadian diplomats.

The detention of Spavor and Kovrig came shortly after Canadian authorities in Vancouver arrested Meng Wanzhou, a senior executive with Chinese firm Huawei Technologies, who is wanted by the U.S. on fraud charges.

Global Affairs says it remains deeply concerned by the arbitrary detention of the two men and reiterates a call for their immediate release.

The department also says Canada appreciates international support of the pair and for the rule of law, including from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the European Union, the United States and Australia.