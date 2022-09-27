Canadian Museums Association recommends 10 ways to decolonize heritage sector

The Canadian Museums Association is calling for legislation, money and a cohesive national strategy to support Indigenous-led reconciliation in the museum sector.

The association details the work needed in a report released today that includes 10 recommendations to help spur Indigenous self-determination at every level of a museum's operations.

It urges legislation to support the repatriation of Indigenous belongings and remains of ancestors, and dedicated funding for the repatriation process.

The report, titled Moved to Action, was funded by the Heritage Department and responds to a call by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to review museum policies.

The report also lists 30 ways that museums can support decolonization, including by recognizing that Indigenous Peoples have intellectual sovereignty over all material created by or about them and by developing hiring policies that take Indigenous knowledge and experience into account.

Association president Heather George says our understanding of history is richer when Indigenous Peoples have authority over how they are represented.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2022.