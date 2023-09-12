Canadian MP Chong testifying before U.S. Congress on his experience being targeted by China

Conservative MP Michael Chong is set to testify before the United States Congress in D.C. today on his experience being the target of foreign interference by China.

Chong was invited to appear before the Congressional-Executive Commission on China as part of its study into "countering China’s global transnational repression campaign."

He is scheduled to begin his testimony at 10 a.m. and will be appearing solo, followed by a panel of experts.

"Witnesses will discuss the diverse tactics used by the PRC, discuss specific cases of transnational repression and its effects on diaspora and dissident communities in the United States, Canada and worldwide, and offer recommendations for further congressional and administrative action and transatlantic cooperation," according to Tuesday’s meeting notice.

Chong previously told CTV News members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives are interested in hearing about his experience, "but also that of Hong Kong democracy activists, and human rights activists who have been targeted here on Canadian soil by Beijing."

He also said American officials are interested in understanding the foreign interference situation in Canada as well as discussing solutions to counter it.

Just last week, after several months of calls—prompted in part by reporting about the Chinese government allegedly and repeatedly targeting Chong and his family in retaliation for his condemnation of China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims—the Liberal government launched a public inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian democracy.

Chong is not the only Canadian MP or past federal election candidate to allege they've been targeted by China. And this summer, a former RCMP officer was charged with foreign interference-related offences, accused of helping the Chinese government's efforts to "identify and intimidate an individual outside the scope of Canadian law."

"I think it's important to note that my case is one of many cases across Canada of many Canadians who suffer in silence," Chong previously told CTV News. "My case happens to be a very high profile case, but there are many, many Canadians who have been targeted by Beijing here on Canadian soil."

The MP — who is also the Conservative foreign affairs critic — said he wants to see the Canadian government implement a foreign agents registry, and is expected to speak about how countries could better work together to combat Chinese meddling.

With files from CTV News’ Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello