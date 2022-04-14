Canadian military deploying to Poland to assist Ukrainian refugees
Up to 150 Canadian Armed Forces members will soon be deploying to help manage the Ukrainian refugee resettlement efforts in Poland.
Defence Minister Anita Anand made the announcement on Thursday at the Canadian Forces’ military base in Trenton, Ont.
The troops—largely from Edmonton and Kingston— will be helping with the co-ordination and front-line assistance of Ukrainian refugees in the neighbouring country, Anand said.
Canada has been prioritizing immigration applications from Ukrainians since early 2022 and, in response to millions of Ukrainians fleeing the county to escape the ongoing Russian attacks, has opened up two new immigration streams for Ukrainians looking to come to this country.
Ukrainians looking to come to Canada temporarily will be able to stay for three years, through the 'Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel’ program. Ukrainians and their immediate family members of any nationality are being offered temporary residency and the ability to work or study while in Canada.
For those looking to stay permanently in Canada, the government is setting up a separate family reunification pathway with help from Ukrainian-Canadian community groups.
Since the war began, Canada has sent lethal and non-lethal aid to Ukraine— including military equipment—and has vowed more is coming. As part of $8 billion in new national defence spending promised in the 2022 federal budget, the Canadian government has earmarked an additional $500 million to be used for military aid to Ukraine.
More coming...
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Who's in, who's out and who else may enter Conservative party leadership race
With Sept. 10 picked as the date for when the Conservative Party of Canada will have a new leader, time is ticking for prospective candidates and their teams to get into place. Those running have until April 19 to throw their hat into the ring and until June 3 to sell memberships.
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has recently sanctioned
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the list to figure out who is who on Canada's sanction list.
Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to address trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: The personal antipathy between Charest and Poilievre is damaging the Conservatives beyond repair
The sorry state of the race to become Canada’s Official Opposition Leader, traditionally a launch pad to the prime minister’s title, is antagonistically personal to a level I’ve never seen before, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau's emissions plan fits a pattern of inconsistency and delusion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs a government that excels at being predictably inconsistent, transparently delusional, occasionally devious and excessively obsessed with the latest shiny object, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The result of the Liberal majority rule agreement: Justin won. Jagmeet 0.
The not-quite-a-coalition deal is, first and foremost, a smart power preservation move by Prime Minister Trudeau, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The tragic, but necessary, rejection of Zelensky's big ask from Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was banned from entering Russia by its foreign office even while he glowingly introduced Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, must now find ways to act on what will become an even louder crescendo from Canadians demanding he deliver more help on the ground, if not the air, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: A nasty fracturing surfaces as the Conservative leadership race kicks off
Two political polar opposites are on a collision course for the Conservative leadership - and the winner could be the leader of the Liberal party, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canadian military deploying to Poland to assist Ukrainian refugees
Up to 150 Canadian Armed Forces members will soon be deploying to help manage the Ukrainian refugee resettlement efforts in Poland. Defence Minister Anita Anand made the announcement on Thursday at the Canadian Forces' military base in Trenton, Ont.
Ukraine says it hit Russian flagship, crew evacuates
Ukrainian forces said they struck and seriously damaged the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, dealing a potentially major setback to Moscow's forces as they try to regroup for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine after retreating from much of the north, including the capital.
What does the interest rate hike mean for Canadians looking for mortgage adjustments?
Canada’s latest mortgage rate hike should not impact Canadians’ ability or desire to refinance or renew their mortgages, experts argue.
Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for US$43 billion
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter, saying the social media platform he has criticized for not living up to free speech principles needs to be transformed as a private company.
Inside the 30-hour search for the New York subway shooting suspect
A key, a neon construction jacket, a gun. These items, left behind in a bloody crime scene at a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday morning, offered investigators some of their first clues as they worked to figure out who had opened fire on dozens of unsuspecting New Yorkers commuting to school and work.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with chemical sensitivities chose medically-assisted death after failed bid to get better housing
A 51-year-old Ontario woman with severe sensitivities to chemicals chose medically-assisted death after her desperate search for affordable housing free of cigarette smoke and chemical cleaners failed, advocates say.
Anishinabek First Nations sign historic agreement with feds to self-govern
Five communities within the Anishinabek Nation in Ontario have signed a historic agreement with the federal government that would see them move away from the Indian Act and into self-governance.
Gas prices in Ontario are about to take a major jump
Gas prices in Ontario are expected take a major jump over the next two days.
Afghan journalist waiting months to come to Canada
With his eyes set on Canada, Afghan journalist Ziar Khan Yaad's financial situation has grown more dire, months after finishing his application to come under the federal government's resettlement program.
Canada
-
More snow is coming to southern Manitoba on Thursday
As the spring storm enters its second day in southern Manitoba, Environment Canada is revealing how much more snow it predicts is coming to the province.
-
Anishinabek First Nations sign historic agreement with feds to self-govern
Five communities within the Anishinabek Nation in Ontario have signed a historic agreement with the federal government that would see them move away from the Indian Act and into self-governance.
-
Winnipeg high school football coach charged with alleged sexual assaults: police
Winnipeg police have charged a high school football coach with multiple alleged sexual assaults, some dating back to 2004.
-
Video captures Ontario father stopping would-be thief from stealing vehicle with child inside
Video has captured the intense moment an Brampton, Ont. father stopped a person from stealing his car, with his child in the backseat, from the driveway of his home.
-
Afghan journalist waiting months to come to Canada
With his eyes set on Canada, Afghan journalist Ziar Khan Yaad's financial situation has grown more dire, months after finishing his application to come under the federal government's resettlement program.
-
N.S. mass killer shot himself in head as police were opening fire at gas station
A public inquiry heard evidence Wednesday that the Nova Scotia gunman who murdered 22 people in 2020 shot himself in the head within seconds of two officers firing on him.
World
-
Live updates: Superyacht seized in Germany, authorities say
What's happening in Ukraine on Thursday: German authorities say they have seized a massive superyacht in Hamburg after determining that it belongs to the sister of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov.
-
Police search for motive in Brooklyn subway suspect's videos
Even as police arrested Frank James on Wednesday in the Brooklyn subway shooting that wounded 10 people, they were still searching for a motive from a flood of details about the 62-year-old Black man's life.
-
4 Germans arrested over extremist blackout, kidnapping plan
Four people were arrested in Germany and weapons were seized in an investigation into suspected anti-government extremists who allegedly planned to cause a long nationwide blackout and kidnap well-known figures including the country's health minister, authorities said Thursday.
-
Ally of Russia's Navalny ordered to serve 6 months in prison
A Moscow court replaced the parole-like restrictions on a close associate of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny with a prison sentence of nearly six months on Thursday.
-
UN says Ukraine war threatens to devastate many poor nations
Russia's war on Ukraine threatens to devastate the economies of many developing countries that are now facing even higher food and energy costs and increasingly difficult financial conditions, a UN task force warned Wednesday.
-
Ukraine says it hit Russian flagship, crew evacuates
Ukrainian forces said they struck and seriously damaged the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, dealing a potentially major setback to Moscow's forces as they try to regroup for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine after retreating from much of the north, including the capital.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadian military deploying to Poland to assist Ukrainian refugees
Up to 150 Canadian Armed Forces members will soon be deploying to help manage the Ukrainian refugee resettlement efforts in Poland. Defence Minister Anita Anand made the announcement on Thursday at the Canadian Forces' military base in Trenton, Ont.
-
Russia bans Canadian senators in latest 'counter' sanctions
Russia has banned most Canadian senators from entering the country, in its latest volley of counter sanctions. According to a statement posted on the Russian foreign ministry's website, 86 of the current 90 senators are now on the 'stop list' of foreigners that will be denied entry to the Russian Federation. Russia also added one former member of the upper chamber.
-
Putin critic urges countries to drain Kremlin's wealth to stop Ukraine siege
Bill Browder, an American-born financier, political activist, and well-known critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin says the only way to rein in the Kremlin's reach in Ukraine is to suppress its financial means.
Health
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with chemical sensitivities chose medically-assisted death after failed bid to get better housing
A 51-year-old Ontario woman with severe sensitivities to chemicals chose medically-assisted death after her desperate search for affordable housing free of cigarette smoke and chemical cleaners failed, advocates say.
-
Some Canadians experiencing different symptoms after reinfection during Omicron wave
Canadians who have been infected twice with COVID-19 continue to experience a wide array of symptoms. According to experts, it remains difficult to predict whether reinfection with the Omicron variant will produce milder or more severe disease.
-
Paxlovid key in COVID-19 fight, but easy access is important: doctors
A pill to treat COVID-19 appears to be the country's best hope, outside of vaccines and strong public health measures, to keep hospitals from being overrun with cases of the virus now and in the future, doctors say.
Sci-Tech
-
Rock found in Quebec could hold answers to early life on Earth
New research on a fist-sized rock found in Quebec suggests life on Earth began 300 million years earlier than previously thought.
-
California state lawyer suing Activision Blizzard fired
A top civil rights lawyer for California was fired while working on a discrimination case against video game giant Activision Blizzard and her colleague quit in protest Wednesday, a whistleblower attorney said.
-
Massive comet will swing by the sun in 2031, Hubble observes
An enormous comet more than twice the width of Rhode Island is expected to make its closest approach to Earth in 2031. However, it will never get closer than 1.6 billion kilometres (one billion miles) from the sun, according to astronomers.
Entertainment
-
Canadian director and producer Jean-Marc Vallee died of natural causes: family
The family of acclaimed Canadian director and producer Jean-Marc Vallee said Wednesday that his sudden death on Christmas Day was from natural causes.
-
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67.
-
Warner Bros. censors gay dialogue in Harry Potter movie for China release
Warner Bros. removed two lines of dialogue about a gay relationship for the Chinese release of its latest Harry Potter movie.
Business
-
Ottawa pledges cash for supply chain problems, but plenty of gaps persist
Ottawa plans to spend more than a half-billion dollars to fix supply chain issues, but experts say it falls far short of the kind of comprehensive strategy needed to address longstanding problems.
-
Gas prices in Ontario are about to take a major jump
Gas prices in Ontario are expected take a major jump over the next two days.
-
Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for US$43 billion
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter, saying the social media platform he has criticized for not living up to free speech principles needs to be transformed as a private company.
Lifestyle
-
Some plan safe gatherings for Easter, Passover despite few COVID-19 restrictions
There are few COVID-19 public health measures in place across Canada for this weekend's Easter and Passover celebrations for the first time since the spring of 2020. But some religious leaders say there will still be safety precautions for gatherings as much of the country appears to be in a sixth wave of the pandemic.
-
Dogs who eat vegan diets may have better health, study suggests
A new survey of more than 2,500 dog owners suggests that nutritious vegan diets may be less hazardous and healthier than meat-based diets.
-
sponsored
sponsored | How do you find an Olympian?
For Canada's national sport organizations like Rowing Canada and Rugby Canada, finding up-and-coming Olympians has been made easier thanks to RBC Training Ground's talent identification and athlete funding program.
Sports
-
Alberta team breaks record for world's longest hockey game, raises money for children's hospital
After more than 10 straight days of gameplay, 40 hockey players in Alberta have broken the record for the world's longest game, beating their own record and raising money for Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation.
-
Giants' Alyssa Nakken becomes 1st MLB female on-field coach
Alyssa Nakken made MLB history as the first female to coach on the field in a regular-season game when she took her spot for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night against San Diego.
-
PGA Tour Canada unveils Fortinet Cup, season-long point competition
PGA Tour Canada, formerly known as the Mackenzie Tour, says Fortinet will now sponsor the circuit's season-long points competition.
Autos
-
Here's what Canadians should consider when buying an electric vehicle
For first-time electric car buyers, navigating the technology and costs associated with the purchase can seem daunting. Here's expert advice Canadians need to know before buying a zero-emissions vehicle.
-
Honda outlines its EV strategy
Honda is investing 5 trillion yen (US$40 billion) over the next decade in research, especially to realize a major shift to ecological electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker said Tuesday.
-
U.S. President Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
With inflation at a 40-year high, U.S. President Joe Biden headed to corn-rich Iowa on Tuesday with a modest step aiming to trim gasoline prices by about a dime a gallon by waiving rules limiting ethanol blending.