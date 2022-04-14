Canadian military deploying to Poland to assist Ukrainian refugees

Up to 150 Canadian Armed Forces members will soon be deploying to help manage the Ukrainian refugee resettlement efforts in Poland.

Defence Minister Anita Anand made the announcement on Thursday at the Canadian Forces’ military base in Trenton, Ont.

The troops—largely from Edmonton and Kingston— will be helping with the co-ordination and front-line assistance of Ukrainian refugees in the neighbouring country, Anand said.

Canada has been prioritizing immigration applications from Ukrainians since early 2022 and, in response to millions of Ukrainians fleeing the county to escape the ongoing Russian attacks, has opened up two new immigration streams for Ukrainians looking to come to this country.

Ukrainians looking to come to Canada temporarily will be able to stay for three years, through the 'Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel’ program. Ukrainians and their immediate family members of any nationality are being offered temporary residency and the ability to work or study while in Canada.

For those looking to stay permanently in Canada, the government is setting up a separate family reunification pathway with help from Ukrainian-Canadian community groups.

Since the war began, Canada has sent lethal and non-lethal aid to Ukraine— including military equipment—and has vowed more is coming. As part of $8 billion in new national defence spending promised in the 2022 federal budget, the Canadian government has earmarked an additional $500 million to be used for military aid to Ukraine.

More coming...