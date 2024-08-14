Politics

    • Canadian immigration minister says temporary worker program needs reform

    Share

    Canada's temporary foreign worker program is not fatally flawed but is "in need of reform," the country's immigration minister told Reuters on Tuesday, following a damning U.N. report that dubbed the program a breeding ground for modern slavery.

    The program brings non-Canadians to the country to work on a temporary basis. Ostensibly meant to fill labor shortages, it has grown dramatically and has come under fire for suppressing wages and leaving workers vulnerable to abuse.

    The low-wage temporary foreign worker stream, especially, "is one that we need to take a more careful look at," Immigration Minister Marc Miller said.

    Its ranks have grown dramatically - from 15,817 in 2016 to 83,654 in 2023, thanks in large part to expansions in 2022.

    Among other things, these expansions increased the share of employers' workforces that could be low-wage temporary foreign workers, and the change waived a rule precluding the hiring of temporary foreign workers in certain low-wage occupations in regions with unemployment rates of 6% or higher.

    Labour Minister Randy Boissonnault is considering "a refusal to process in the low wage stream if the abuse and misuse does not improve," said labor ministry spokesperson Mathis Denis.

    But "even when the program is working as intended and there's no abuse, the low-wage stream absolutely suppresses wages. It's kind of designed to," said economist Mike Moffatt, senior director at the Smart Prosperity Institute.

    If it were up to him, he said, he would end the low-wage stream entirely. "I don’t think employers have some constitutional right to low-wage workers."

    The United Nations Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery said in a report last week that Canada's "Temporary Foreign Worker Program serves as a breeding ground for contemporary forms of slavery."

    Problems cited included underpayment and wage theft and physical, emotional and verbal abuse. The report also noted that workers struggle to access healthcare.

    Reducing the number of temporary residents, as Canada plans to do, will not address problems making these migrants vulnerable, the special rapporteur found.

    "The structural precarity for temporary foreign workers would be mitigated by systematically providing workers with a pathway to permanent residence," the report said.

    Miller called the slavery characterization "inflammatory."

    "It's not to deny the allegations in some of the cases that are occurring and abuses that are occurring in Canada ... It's not right when there are abuses, and there are abuses."

    But "I think it's unfair to employers that employ people and treat them well to call them the equivalent of slave owners."

    Earlier this month, Miller told Reuters that Canada plans to unveil a suite of measures to reduce temporary immigration amid a worsening housing situation and an affordability crisis that have led to rising anti-immigrant sentiment in the country.

    (Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny in Toronto; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • BREAKING

      BREAKING Toronto Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews as captain

      Next time the Toronto Maple Leafs play a hockey game, star centre Auston Matthews will have a ‘C’ on his jersey. Matthews, 26, was named the team’s new captain in a press conference on Wednesday. He takes over from John Tavares, who had held the captaincy since 2019.

    • Fire rips through east-end townhouse unit

      A fire at a townhouse complex in London's east end sent residents fleeing for safety. Around 10:15 p.m. firefighters arrived at 1600 Culver Drive, southeast of Fanshawe College.

    • Local doctor returns from Paris Olympcs

      A local doctor has returned from the experience of a lifetime at the Paris Olympics. Dr. Steven Joseph has a family practice at South Huron Medical Centre in Exeter, he works in the emergency department at South Huron Hospital and is also the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Rowing Canada.

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News