Politics

    • Canadian government unveils new bill aimed at countering foreign interference

    Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc makes his way to react to the Initial Report from the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, May 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc makes his way to react to the Initial Report from the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, May 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Share

    Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc tabled legislation in the House of Commons on Monday aimed at countering foreign interference in Canada.

    Bill C-70, the "Countering Foreign Interference Act," spans nearly 100 pages, and proposes to enact a new "Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Act," and appoint a new foreign influence transparency commissioner who would be responsible for maintaining a publicly accessible registry.

    Federal officials are slated to brief reporters on the range of measures within the bill on Monday afternoon at 3:45 p.m. ET. 

    In a weekend interview on CTV's Question Period, LeBlanc — who also serves as the minister of public safety and intergovernmental affairs — wouldn't say whether the bill would include a foreign agent registry, citing parliamentary privilege.

    There have long been calls for the federal government to implement some form of register and searchable database of agents working to influence policy for foreign governments, similar to the systems in place in Australia and the United States.

    Last fall, members of the House ethics committee released an 82-page report at the conclusion of their months-long study on foreign interference, and in it called on the government to act on its nearly two dozen recommendations, including putting in place a foreign agent registry "as soon as possible."

    These parliamentarians took the position that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should not wait for the public inquiry into foreign election interference to wrap up before taking further steps, such as installing new tools to better protect Canada's democracy from evolving global threats.

    Last September, LeBlanc said in an interview on CTV News Channel's Power Play that his government hoped to "proceed quickly" on legislation to implement such a registry.

    LeBlanc is expected to speak to reporters about the new bill at 5 p.m. ET, alongside Justice Minister Arif Virani.

    This is a developing story, check back for updates…

    With files from CTV News' Spencer Van Dyk 

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News