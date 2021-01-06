OTTAWA -- The federal government is “deeply shocked,” and officials are closely watching the ongoing developments in the United States where outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump’s supporters have stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The expression of shock came in a statement from Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, who said his thoughts are “with the American people,” over what is unfolding in Washington, D.C.

Trump’s supporters, who were gathered to protest the certification of President-Elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory, rushed security and breached the U.S. Capitol building, where they entered key spaces and offices held by officials who were largely evacuated or ordered to shelter in place.

“The peaceful transition of power is fundamental to democracy - it must continue and it will,” said Champagne.

CALLING FOR CALM

This comes as Canada’s Ambassador to the United States Kirsten Hillman is calling for “calm.”

She said that Canadian officials are following the developments “very closely.”

Hillman said that all embassy staff are “safe and accounted for,” and implored Canadians in D.C. to follow the advice of local authorities.

The ambassador was echoing comments made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a radio interview with News1300 on Wednesday afternoon.

In the interview, Trudeau said he was “concerned” by what is transpiring: a chaotic and violent scene that’s prompted a lockdown of key government buildings and a curfew in Washington, D.C.

"American democratic institutions are strong and hopefully everything will return to normal shortly,” Trudeau said, adding that he hopes things will calm down so the electoral process can unfold properly.

‘ASTONSHING’ AND ‘FRIGHTENING’

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole called the storming an “astonishing assault on freedom and democracy.”

“I am deeply saddened to see chaos grip our greatest ally today,” he tweeted.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on the violence to end.

“The horror unfolding in Washington is frightening and it was incited by Donald Trump. He can end it now, but refuses to. Democracy must not be intimidated,” he tweeted.

Around the same time, Trump released a minute-long video statement in which he tells those who stormed the halls of American democracy that he “loved” them, but they “have to go home now.”

In the video, he continued to claim without evidence that the election was “stolen” from the Republicans. He called it a “landslide.” Biden won the popular vote by more than seven million votes.

In a statement, Green Party Leader Annamie Paul’s office said she is “monitoring the situation at the U.S. Capitol closely, and with concern. She hopes for a speedy and hopeful resolution.”

More coming.