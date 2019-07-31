

CTVNews.ca Staff





The federal government says it “unequivocally” condemns North Korea’s recent missile launch.

Global Affairs Canada issued the condemnation in a statement on Wednesday, one day after North Korea conducted its second launch in less than a week.

“These missile launches violate successive United Nations Security Council resolutions and are a direct threat to international peace and security,” the department wrote in the statement.

“Canada calls on North Korea to comply with its international obligations and take concrete steps toward the complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement of its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.”

The North Korean government-run news agency said the launch was the test of a new multiple rocket launcher system capable of creating an "inescapable distress to the forces becoming a fat target of the weapon," but the South Korean military disputes the claim, having concluded that the test launch included two short-range ballistic missiles.

The UN Security Council is expected to discuss the latest launches during a closed-door meeting Thursday.