Canadian gov't, opposition back U.S., U.K. strikes against Houthis in Yemen

The Canadian government and the federal Official Opposition party endorsed Friday the targeted strikes undertaken by armed forces from the United States and United Kingdom against Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

In a statement noting that the few Canadian Armed Forces personnel deployed as part of the U.S-led operation supported the military action, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Defence Minister Bill Blair said the strikes were "consistent with the UN Charter."

The pair of top Canadian cabinet ministers added that the maritime operation also demonstrated "the international community's commitment to defending freedom of navigation and international commerce in the Red Sea," amid continuing and widely condemned Houthi attacks on merchant and commercial vessels.

American and British forces struck more than 60 targets at 16 sites including air defence systems and missile launch pads in Yemen on Thursday, using warship- and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets in retaliation for the Iranian-backed Houthi's persisting campaign, as The Associated Press has reported.

On Friday, Yemen's Houthi rebels raised the spectre of a wider conflict, vowing to respond to the U.S. and U.K. strikes that U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said will "degrade and disrupt" the militant group's capabilities.

"Canada condemns the reckless Houthi attacks against commercial ships and crew operating in the Red Sea. They directly impact the flow of food, fuel, humanitarian assistance and other essential commodities to populations around the world, which can affect the global economy," said Joly and Blair in their Friday statement.

"We call on Houthis to cease their attacks immediately, and reiterate that they bear the consequences of their actions."

Asked at a press conference in Winnipeg, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said his party endorses Canada's support for the strikes in Yemen.

"Look, the Houthi rebels are basically a proxy for the Iranian government. They've been interrupting vital trade routes, endangering allied soldiers and civilian sailors. They're operating basically as a Tehran-backed pirate outfit that is threatening international security," Poilievre said.

"The strikes are necessary in order to counter this threat."

More coming...

With files from CTV News' Jeremie Charron