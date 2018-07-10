

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – A member of the Canadian Armed Forces in Alberta is facing six criminal charges of child pornography, luring, and attempted assault on a minor.

According to the Department of National Defence, Cpl. Jean-Francois Paquette, has been charged with:

Luring a child under 16 years;

Making, printing, or publishing child pornography;

Distributing or selling child pornography;

Agreeing through telecommunication to commit a sexual offence against child;

Attempted sexual assault on person under 16 years of age, and;

Attempted invitation to sexual touching.

Paquette was stationed at the Canadian Forces back in Cold Lake, Alta. as part of the Mission Support Squadron.

These charges have not been proven in court.

"Allegations involving youth at risk are particularly concerning, and these charges reflect our ongoing commitment to safeguard our communities. I also wish to salute and thank the Alberta Integrated Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT)‎ and local Military Police for their speedy and effective assistance with this case. Police services are united in combatting all forms of sexual abuse," said Canadian Forces National Investigation Service Lt.-Col. Kevin Cadman, in a statement.