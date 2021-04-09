OTTAWA -- Official Ottawa began the mourning period over the death of Prince Philip on Friday, with the lowering of the flag atop the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill and at all federal buildings.

Canadian flags will be lowered from now until sunset on the day of the funeral or memorial service to mark the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

At 9 a.m. Dominion Carilloneur Dr. Andrea McCrady will be tolling the bourdon bell, which is the largest bell in the Peace Tower carillon. The bell will toll 99 times.

Acting Governor General and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Richard Wagner has issued a statement offering his condolences to the members of the Royal Family, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to go ahead with a pre-scheduled 11:30 a.m. press conference.

While the House of Commons is not sitting, there is still expected to be reaction pouring in from federal political figures past and present, though with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic some aspects of commemoration and condolence will likely look different.

Canada's Governor General Richard Wagner just issued this statement after the passing of Prince Philip. pic.twitter.com/jkUZ9kCGcG — Michel Boyer (@BoyerMichel) April 9, 2021

