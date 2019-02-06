

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA –Canadian diplomats who were based in Havana are suing the federal government for $28 million in connection with mysterious health issues experienced while they were in Cuba.

The group suing the government includes 14 people: five diplomatic staff members, their spouses and children.

According to the statement of claim filed in federal court, the group alleges that over the past few years these diplomatic families have “been targeted and injured, suffering severe and traumatic harm by means that are not clear.”

