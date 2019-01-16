

OTTAWA – Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says she is aware of “serious reports” about the kidnapping of a Canadian man in Burkina Faso.

Speaking to media in Quebec, Freeland said the relevant federal agencies are in touch with officials in Burkina Faso over what she called a “difficult situation.”

This comes after 34-year-old Quebec woman Edith Blais and a friend went missing while they were travelling together in the West African country earlier this year.

More to come.

