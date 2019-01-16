Canadian believed kidnapped in Burkina Faso
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 12:41PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 16, 2019 12:49PM EST
OTTAWA – Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says she is aware of “serious reports” about the kidnapping of a Canadian man in Burkina Faso.
Speaking to media in Quebec, Freeland said the relevant federal agencies are in touch with officials in Burkina Faso over what she called a “difficult situation.”
This comes after 34-year-old Quebec woman Edith Blais and a friend went missing while they were travelling together in the West African country earlier this year.
More to come.
With files from CTV News’ Michel Boyer
A second Canadian has reportedly been kidnapped in Burkina Faso by armed gunmen. Foreign Affairs is aware of the reports. #cdnpoli #kidnapping pic.twitter.com/IHxbVL6Xup— Michel Boyer (@BoyerMichel) January 16, 2019
A Canadian has reportedly been kidnapped in Burkina Faso on the site of Canadian-based exploration company Progress Minerals. I've spoken with the CEO who declined to comment at this time. #cdnpoli #burkinafaso— Michel Boyer (@BoyerMichel) January 16, 2019