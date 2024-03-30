Politics

Canadian Armed Forces deployed to Jamaica to help train CARICOM troops

Share

A few dozen Canadian Armed Forces members have been deployed to Jamaica to train Caribbean Community troops for a mission intended to restore order in Haiti.

A news release from the Department of National Defence says 70 Canadian Forces members were deployed on Friday at the request of the Jamaican government.

It says the month-long assignment will see the CAF members help prepare CARICOM troops for deployment in Haiti, where the Caribbean soldiers will bolster the Haitian National Police as part of a United Nations authorized mission to restore security in the country.

The Canadian personnel, who will train soldiers in skills including combat first aid and peacekeeping, are drawn primarily from the 1st Battalion, Royal 22nd Regiment from Valcartier, Que., while the Caribbean Community troops are from Jamaica, Belize and the Bahamas.

Gangs in Haiti have overwhelmed local police forces and taken control of key infrastructure in the nation, triggering a violent turf war that has led to the collapse of the island society.

In January, the Canadian Armed Forces led training courses for nearly 300 defence personnel from Jamaica, Belize, and Bahamas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2024. 

IN DEPTH

Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?

Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.

Opinion

opinion

opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

opinion

opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Local Spotlight

N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49

A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.

Record-setting pop tab collection for Ontario boy

It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.

Vancouver

Toronto

Calgary

Ottawa

Montreal

Edmonton

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Regina

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

London

Barrie

Windsor

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Lethbridge

Sault Ste. Marie

N.L.

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News