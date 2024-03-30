Canadian Armed Forces deployed to Jamaica to help train CARICOM troops
A few dozen Canadian Armed Forces members have been deployed to Jamaica to train Caribbean Community troops for a mission intended to restore order in Haiti.
A news release from the Department of National Defence says 70 Canadian Forces members were deployed on Friday at the request of the Jamaican government.
It says the month-long assignment will see the CAF members help prepare CARICOM troops for deployment in Haiti, where the Caribbean soldiers will bolster the Haitian National Police as part of a United Nations authorized mission to restore security in the country.
The Canadian personnel, who will train soldiers in skills including combat first aid and peacekeeping, are drawn primarily from the 1st Battalion, Royal 22nd Regiment from Valcartier, Que., while the Caribbean Community troops are from Jamaica, Belize and the Bahamas.
Gangs in Haiti have overwhelmed local police forces and taken control of key infrastructure in the nation, triggering a violent turf war that has led to the collapse of the island society.
In January, the Canadian Armed Forces led training courses for nearly 300 defence personnel from Jamaica, Belize, and Bahamas.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Trudeau, key election players to testify at foreign interference hearings. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions are picking back up this week. Here's what you need to know.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian Armed Forces deployed to Jamaica to help train CARICOM troops
A few dozen Canadian Armed Forces members have been deployed to Jamaica to train Caribbean Community troops for a mission intended to restore order in Haiti.
'They have to be caught as soon as possible': Brampton road rage victim speaks out as police search for 4 suspects
The driver of the vehicle that was at the centre of the road rage incident in Brampton last week is speaking out about the 'scary' ordeal he, his wife, and her friend went though.
Harvard says it's removed human skin from binding of 19th century book
Harvard University said it has removed human skin from the binding of a 19th century book about the afterlife that has been in its collections since the 1930s. The decision came after a review found ethical concerns with the book's origin and history.
'Trying to steal back voters': Strategists weigh in on Liberal budget messaging plan
The Liberals are deploying a new pre-budget marketing strategy that will see most of the upcoming federal budget announced before it is actually tabled in the House of Commons on April 16.
Man facing first-degree murder charge in North York stabbing at apartment building
A man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a stabbing at a North York apartment building on Friday, Toronto police say.
From strangers to siblings: DNA testing unveils family connection and sparks musical collaboration
In a story of discovery and connection, two musicians from southern Ontario have found themselves not just united by music, but by blood, thanks to DNA testing.
Government agents raid Peruvian President Boluarte's residence in luxury watch investigation
Peruvian police busted through the front door of President Dina Boluarte’s house with a battering ram overnight in search of luxury watches as part of an investigation into possible illicit enrichment.
For years she thought her son had died of an overdose. The police video changed all that
Austin Hunter Turner died in 2017, on a night that his mother has rewound and replayed again and again, trying to make sense of what happened.
Vatican confirms pope will preside over Easter Vigil after he skipped Good Friday at last minute
The Vatican confirmed Pope Francis would preside over the Easter Vigil service on Saturday night, after he decided at the last minute to skip his participation in the Good Friday procession at the Colosseum as a health precaution.
Canada
-
Fire destroys Quebec shrimp processing plant; investigation transferred to police
Quebec provincial police have taken over an investigation into an overnight fire at a shrimp processing plant in the town of Matane, roughly 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.
-
From strangers to siblings: DNA testing unveils family connection and sparks musical collaboration
In a story of discovery and connection, two musicians from southern Ontario have found themselves not just united by music, but by blood, thanks to DNA testing.
-
'They have to be caught as soon as possible': Brampton road rage victim speaks out as police search for 4 suspects
The driver of the vehicle that was at the centre of the road rage incident in Brampton last week is speaking out about the 'scary' ordeal he, his wife, and her friend went though.
-
Man facing first-degree murder charge in North York stabbing at apartment building
A man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a stabbing at a North York apartment building on Friday, Toronto police say.
-
Niagara Region 'proactively' declares state of emergency ahead of total solar eclipse
Niagara Region says it has declared a state of emergency 'out of an abundance of caution' as it prepares for an influx of visitors for next month’s total solar eclipse.
-
This historical tavern in Toronto is closing after nearly 200 years
An historic downtown Toronto bar is closing its doors next week after nearly 200 years in business.
World
-
At collapsed Baltimore bridge, focus shifts to the weighty job of removing the massive structure
Teams of engineers are now focused on the formidable job of hauling the shattered remains of the Francis Scott Key Bridge out of Maryland's Patapsco River, the first step toward reopening the Port of Baltimore and recovering the bodies of four workers who are still missing and presumed dead.
-
Some of Trump's allies in Congress already support his 2025 ideas on deportations and Jan. 6 pardons
As Donald Trump campaigns on promises of mass deportations and pardons for those convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, his ideas are being met with little pushback and some enthusiasm by a new era of Republicans in Congress.
-
Ships with a second round of aid for Gaza have departed Cyprus as concerns about hunger soar
A three-ship convoy left a port in Cyprus on Saturday with 400 tons of food and other supplies for Gaza as concerns about hunger in the territory soar.
-
Government agents raid Peruvian President Boluarte's residence in luxury watch investigation
Peruvian police busted through the front door of President Dina Boluarte’s house with a battering ram overnight in search of luxury watches as part of an investigation into possible illicit enrichment.
-
Vatican confirms pope will preside over Easter Vigil after he skipped Good Friday at last minute
The Vatican confirmed Pope Francis would preside over the Easter Vigil service on Saturday night, after he decided at the last minute to skip his participation in the Good Friday procession at the Colosseum as a health precaution.
-
Harvard says it's removed human skin from binding of 19th century book
Harvard University said it has removed human skin from the binding of a 19th century book about the afterlife that has been in its collections since the 1930s. The decision came after a review found ethical concerns with the book's origin and history.
Politics
-
Canadian Armed Forces deployed to Jamaica to help train CARICOM troops
A few dozen Canadian Armed Forces members have been deployed to Jamaica to train Caribbean Community troops for a mission intended to restore order in Haiti.
-
'Trying to steal back voters': Strategists weigh in on Liberal budget messaging plan
The Liberals are deploying a new pre-budget marketing strategy that will see most of the upcoming federal budget announced before it is actually tabled in the House of Commons on April 16.
-
Leonardo DiCaprio criticizes Ottawa over B.C. salmon farms
Salmon farms have long been a point of contention between environmentalists and fish farmers in British Columbia, but a much bigger net is now being cast on the topic.
Health
-
Ontario's top doctor calling for restrictions on legal substances, decriminalization
Ontario's top doctor is calling on the province to immediately enact policy that will restrict access to alcohol, vapes and cannabis as the number of people who have died or visited a hospital due to using multiple substances has spiked in recent years.
-
Feeling older than you are? It could be how you sleep
Not getting enough sleep may cause you to feel five to 10 years older than you really are, according to two new studies.
-
Montreal doctors' breakthrough discovery about causes of cerebral palsy giving hope
A breakthrough discovery made by doctors at the Montreal Children's Hospital about the causes of cerebral palsy is giving new hope to one West Island family.
Sci-Tech
-
Is this real? AI ramps up risk of April Fools' Day foul-ups for corporate brands
The range of April Fools' Day marketing pranks gone awry is as varied as their reception. Met with everything from smiles and social media shares to confusion, derision or even fury and falling stocks, the puckish promotional tactic represents a risk that can endear customers to a brand as swiftly as it can sour them on it.
-
Social media can alter children's brains and impact mental health: neuroscientist
Neuroscientist Emma Duerden says social media can alter children's brains and have negative impacts on their mental health.
-
Half of Canadians support TikTok ban, with U.S. concerns 'trickling' north: poll
A new poll indicates 51 per cent of Canadians support banning the social media app TikTok, after a U.S. bill aiming to do just that passed in the House of Representatives.
Entertainment
-
How Beyonce answered Dolly Parton’s call and switched up the lyrics to 'Jolene'
During a 2022 interview with 'The Daily Show,' Parton was asked about the hundreds of cover versions of her 1973 country classic 'Jolene' and the one artist yet to record the song who Parton hoped would do so, Beyoncé.
-
15 years later, Winstead recalls 'Scott Pilgrim' shoot: 'Toronto was our playground'
Just like the evil movie exes who can't get over her "Scott Pilgrim" alter ego Ramona Flowers, Mary Elizabeth Winstead can't get over Toronto.
-
‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Ariana Madix reflects on life a year after ‘Scandoval’
A year after her reality TV mega-breakup “Scandoval,” life for “Vanderpump Rules” cast member Ariana Madix is better than ever.
Business
-
Being harassed at work? What to consider when deciding what to do next
If you've been the victim of workplace harassment, it can be difficult to feel you're not alone - and even more difficult to know where to go with a complaint.
-
Canada's coal exports up again in 2023 as government's promised ban elusive
Canadian exports of thermal coal increased another seven per cent last year, reaching the highest level in almost a decade.
-
Sam Bankman-Fried has to repay US$11 billion. How can he possibly do that?
A federal judge on Thursday ordered Sam Bankman-Fried to repay more than US$11 billion as part of his sentence for defrauding customers and investors in his failed crypto exchange FTX.
Lifestyle
-
After unsuccessful IVF and multiple health issues, this U.S. couple found unexpected happiness in Spain
After a number of failed IVF rounds, health issues and the death of their beloved dog, a U.S. couple was in need of a change of scenery. They took a short trip to Andalusia, Spain, but neither could have predicted they'd end up relocating there just months later.
-
This historical tavern in Toronto is closing after nearly 200 years
An historic downtown Toronto bar is closing its doors next week after nearly 200 years in business.
-
Luxury cruise line selling world cruise suite for US$1.7 million
Luxury operator Regent Seven Seas Cruises is raising their price tag to eye-watering levels, with a suite on an upcoming 140-day world voyage costing US$1.7 million.
Sports
-
Grandstands and gallop tracks: Versailles Palace gardens get ready for Olympic equestrian events
Preparations are underway for the gardens of the Versailles Palace to welcome Olympic horse riders and tens of thousands of visitors when it hosts equestrian and modern pentathlon events during this summer's Paris Games.
-
'Ozempig' remains Minnesota baseball team's mascot despite uproar that name is form of fat-shaming
The St. Paul Saints quickly found out that not everyone was amused by the pig's name, Ozempig, or the team's posting of a backstory about the pig's embarrassment at gaining weight and promise to try to remain trim.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs sign Simon Benoit to 3-year contract extension
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Simon Benoit to a three-year contract extension.
Autos
-
This new SUV's stereo lets you make phone calls your passengers can't hear
Infiniti, Nissan’s luxury vehicle division, just revealed a feature in its new full-sized SUV that can allow everyone else in the vehicle to keep listening to whatever they want while the driver takes a phone call and no headphones are needed.
-
China's latest EV is a 'connected' car from smart phone and electronics maker Xiaomi
Xiaomi, a well-known maker of smart consumer electronics in China, is joining the country's booming but crowded market for electric cars.
-
What new auto insurance reforms will mean for Ontarians, if they get introduced
Ontario has among the highest rates for auto insurance premiums in Canada -- just below Alberta and Nova Scotia -- however, the introduction of an insurance reform in the provincial budget could soon lower prices.
Local Spotlight
Tipping is off the table at this Toronto restaurant
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
Where is the worst place for allergy sufferers in Canada?
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
Grandparent scam: London, Ont., senior beats fraudsters not once, but twice
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
Conservation officers seize 9-foot python from Chilliwack home
B.C. conservation officers recently seized a nine-foot-long Burmese python from a home in Chilliwack.
N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
Ontario auto-insurance changes could leave some vulnerable, says expert
The Ontario government is introducing changes to auto-insurance, but some experts say the move is ill-advised.
A tiny critter who could: Elusive Newfoundland Marten makes improbable comeback
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
Ontario man loses $12K to deepfake scam involving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
A Toronto man is out $12,000 after falling victim to a deepfake cryptocurrency scam that appeared to involve Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Record-setting pop tab collection for Ontario boy
It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.
Vancouver
-
Stanley Park Easter Train closed Saturday due to damaged track
Those whose weekend plans included a ride on the Easter iteration of the Stanley Park Train will be disappointed, as the popular attraction is out of service Saturday.
-
Traffic diverted on East Vancouver street for 'police investigation'
Traffic was diverted in East Vancouver Saturday morning for an investigation, the Vancouver Police Department said.
-
Man stole $4,000 worth of products from B.C. electronics store, police say
Mounties in Golden, B.C., are asking for public assistance to identify a suspect in an investigation into a theft in the city.
Toronto
-
Man facing first-degree murder charge in North York stabbing at apartment building
A man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a stabbing at a North York apartment building on Friday, Toronto police say.
-
3 dead, including 1 youth, following Milton crash: police
Three people have died in two-vehicle, Saturday morning crash in Milton, according to police.
-
'They have to be caught as soon as possible': Brampton road rage victim speaks out as police search for 4 suspects
The driver of the vehicle that was at the centre of the road rage incident in Brampton last week is speaking out about the 'scary' ordeal he, his wife, and her friend went though.
Calgary
-
'Part of the history': Rivals for Alberta NDP leadership torn on federal party ties
What began as a race to pick a new leader for Alberta’s Opposition NDP has triggered a broader existential debate over why being provincially orange must automatically tie you to the federal brand.
-
Man stole $4,000 worth of products from B.C. electronics store, police say
Mounties in Golden, B.C., are asking for public assistance to identify a suspect in an investigation into a theft in the city.
-
Wranglers double up on Barracudas 4-2, moving closer to clinching playoff berth
The Calgary Wranglers moved two points closer to clinching an AHL playoff berth Friday night, defeating the San Jose Barracudas 4-2 in a game played at the Saddledome.
Ottawa
-
Eastern Ontario could see up to 20 cm of snow Wednesday: Environment Canada
Parts of eastern Ontario could see up to 20 cm of snow on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.
-
Ottawa police warn of Facebook Marketplace fraud
The Ottawa Police Service says its fraud unit has been seeing a rise in the numbers of Marketplace scams.
-
OPEN/CLOSED
OPEN/CLOSED Here's what is open and closed in Ottawa over the Easter weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Easter weekend.
Montreal
-
Fire destroys Quebec shrimp processing plant; investigation transferred to police
Quebec provincial police have taken over an investigation into an overnight fire at a shrimp processing plant in the town of Matane, roughly 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.
-
'Using art to talk about science': Montreal dance show explores flaws in cardiovascular system
Art and science beat in unison in a new show by Montreal choreographer Rhodnie Désir, who undertook a documentary process to create a production exploring the flaws of the heart and cardiovascular systems.
-
Montreal doctors' breakthrough discovery about causes of cerebral palsy giving hope
A breakthrough discovery made by doctors at the Montreal Children's Hospital about the causes of cerebral palsy is giving new hope to one West Island family.
Edmonton
-
'Part of the history': Rivals for Alberta NDP leadership torn on federal party ties
What began as a race to pick a new leader for Alberta’s Opposition NDP has triggered a broader existential debate over why being provincially orange must automatically tie you to the federal brand.
-
Edmonton broadcasting giant Bruce Hogle dead at 95
An Edmonton broadcasting pioneer has passed away.
-
Federal Court orders revisions to deal between Ottawa and Métis Nation of Alberta
Ottawa must make changes to a self-government deal it struck with the Métis Nation of Alberta, says a Federal Court ruling.
Atlantic
-
UPEI students fundraising to bring medical help to Ghana
A group of Prince Edward Island students are looking to bring medical aid to disadvantaged communities a world away, for the third year in a row.
-
Halifax police are searching for a suspect in a Shoppers Drug Mart robbery
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery that happened Friday night at the Shoppers Drug Mart in the city's Fairview neighbourhood.
-
N.B. man dies following single-vehicle crash in Richibouctou-Village
A 40-year-old man from Richibouctou-Village, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in the community on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Police, CPKC rail investigating after woman hit by train
Winnipeg police and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited railway are investigating after a 34-year-old woman was hit by a train in the Kildonan Crossing neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.
-
Winnipeg man and woman charged following gas station robbery
Winnipeg police have charged two people after a pair of gas station employees were robbed at knifepoint.
-
Crews rescue cats after fire in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighbourhood
No injuries were reported and several pets were rescued after a house fire in the 500 block of Alexander Avenue.
Regina
-
Sask. man charged with armed robbery
A Saskatchewan man is facing several charges after a robbery at a Regina business on Friday afternoon.
-
'5 Days for the Homeless' campaign raises over $30,000 for local non-profit organization
The University of Regina’s Hill Business Students’ Society wrapped up their ‘5 Days for the Homeless’ campaign Friday.
-
City of Regina reminds drivers about next phase of Red Light Safety Program
Beginning on Monday, $230 tickets will be issued to drivers who fail to stop at a red light before turning right at the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Lewvan Drive.
Kitchener
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Kitchener wins first game in series with Erie
Kitchener Rangers playoff hockey is back.
-
-
'A walk down nostalgia lane': Sonny's fish and chips return for one day only
It was a busy day at Morty's Pub on Good Friday, as people flocked to the Waterloo hot spot to get their fill of fish and chips.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon marks Good Friday with annual religious celebration
Good Friday in Saskatoon brought the Christian community out into the snow for the annual hallmark way of the cross prayer walk for the second time since the pandemic.
-
Sask. RCMP advising drivers to check road conditions before venturing out
As more snow dumps on some parts of the province, Saskatchewan RCMP is reporting poor road conditions.
-
Saskatoon celebrates first-ever community feast and round dance
Heading to the Easter long weekend, the City of Saskatoon along with numerous partners hosted the very first community round dance and feast Thursday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Where are the worst roads in northern Ontario?
From crumbling asphalt to potholes to poor signage, the annual Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) Worst Roads campaign to influence local and provincial governments to fix damaged and aging roadways is now open for voting.
-
Canadian Armed Forces deployed to Jamaica to help train CARICOM troops
A few dozen Canadian Armed Forces members have been deployed to Jamaica to train Caribbean Community troops for a mission intended to restore order in Haiti.
-
Field, Ont., residents told to 'stay inside' as police searched for 'dangerous' suspects
A lot of concern and speculation is circulating in the small northern Ontario community of Field on Friday after a massive police search for "dangerous" suspects.
London
-
Claw hammer used as weapon in Sarnia assault: Police
Twenty-five stitches later and a Sarnia man is recovering after fight over illegal drugs, according to police.
-
One person recovering from gunshot wound after incident in London
One person is recovering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after an incident in London Friday night. According to police, officers received a 911 call about a vehicle crash with gun shots fired in the area of Fiddlers Green Road and Oxford Street west.
-
Injuries non-life-threatening after single-vehicle rollover
Injuries have been reported as non-life-threatening after the driver of a vehicle was taken to a local trauma centre following a single--vehicle crash.
Barrie
-
Bracebridge memorial arena offically closes
Residents in the town of Bracebridge said farewell to its Memorial Arena on Saturday, as it closed permanently.
-
SIU investigation underway in Orillia after incident
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the discharge of an anti-riot weapon in Orillia on Friday.
-
Stunt driving charges laid after vehicle clocked going nearly triple the speed limit
A driver has been charged with stunt driving after going almost triple the posted speed limit in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
Windsor
-
Pelee Islander II sets sail ahead of schedule
According to Pelee Island Mayor Cathy Miller, the vessels usually start sailing April 1, but this year, the Ministry of Transportation agreed to begin the season a little early to accommodate the holiday weekend.
-
Car hits pole on Riverside Drive West
Windsor police responded to a crash on Riverside Drive West on Thursday night.
-
Gate aims to deter partying at downtown parking lot
A city committee has backed a new gated entry for a downtown parking lot that has prompted partying complaints.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich Peninsula chamber warns region will lose 27% of workers to 'discriminatory' housing policies
A Victoria-area business association says the region is at risk of losing more than a quarter of its workforce in the next 12 years unless local municipalities allow greater housing density to provide more affordable homes for workers.
-
Fisheries officials monitoring orphaned orca calf in lagoon off Vancouver Island
Efforts to coax an orphaned whale calf out of a lagoon off Vancouver Island have been paused and fisheries officials are now monitoring the animal from afar until the tidal situation improves, Fisheries and Oceans Canada says.
-
Leonardo DiCaprio criticizes Ottawa over B.C. salmon farms
Salmon farms have long been a point of contention between environmentalists and fish farmers in British Columbia, but a much bigger net is now being cast on the topic.
Kelowna
-
Security guard, bystander restrained suspect after Kelowna assault, RCMP say
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
-
B.C. court finds City of Vernon's arguments 'without merit' in case of 13-month licence delay
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.
-
Anti-vax protester's 'race-based tirade' against security guard wasn't criminal, B.C. judge rules
A protester who unleashed a "race-based tirade" outside a vaccination clinic in B.C.'s Okanagan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause a criminal disturbance, a judge has ruled.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge blanked in playoff opener as Swift Current wins 3-0
The Hurricanes dominated play in the last two periods of their playoff opener against the Broncos Friday night, but they drew a blank on the scoreboard as Swift Current took a one-game series lead with a 3-0 victory.
-
Lethbridge’s Christa Deguchi wins gold at Antalya Grand Slam judo competition
Canada's Christa Deguchi defeated Brazil's Jessica Lima on Friday to win gold in the under-57 kilogram category at the Antalya Grand Slam judo competition.
-
Fog advisory issued for parts of southern Alberta Saturday morning
A fog advisory was issued for Calgary and most of southern Alberta early Saturday morning.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Blind River has a new millionaire
A Blind River man has won $1,740,835, the jackpot in March’s 50-50 draw in support of Thunder Bay regional hospital.
-
Where are the worst roads in northern Ontario?
From crumbling asphalt to potholes to poor signage, the annual Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) Worst Roads campaign to influence local and provincial governments to fix damaged and aging roadways is now open for voting.
-
Wanted northern Ont. man arrested at Sault business after allegedly threatening security
A northern Ontario man wanted since September for debit card theft was arrested this week at a downtown Sault business, where he uttered threats at security staff, police say.
N.L.
-
Gushue on world curling championship: 'I'm going into this like it could be the last'
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.
-
Ukrainian child asylum seekers in St. John's get class of their own
Roughly 50 children will gather in a St. John’s classroom for the first time on Saturday for unique lessons on Ukrainian language, culture and history.
-
A tiny critter who could: Elusive Newfoundland Marten makes improbable comeback
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.