'Canada will be absolutely fine': Justin Trudeau, his ministers and Pierre Poilievre congratulate Donald Trump
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet congratulated Donald Trump Wednesday morning on his second United States presidential election win, amid questions about how the federal government intends to navigate a second term.
"The friendship between Canada and the U.S. is the envy of the world. I know President Trump and I will work together to create more opportunity, prosperity, and security for both of our nations," Trudeau said in a post on social media.
They echoed that sentiment as they arrived on Parliament Hill, where the results of the consequential U.S. election was the top topic of conversation.
"I want to congratulate Donald on a decisive victory last night. I look forward to working with President Trump once again," Trudeau told reporters.
"The world is actually even more difficult and more complicated than it was four years ago, and I know that there's lots of work for us to do, and I'm looking forward to doing it," the prime minister said.
"We're going to make sure that this extraordinary friendship and alliance between Canada and the United States continues to be a real benefit to Canadians, but also to people around the world."
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tried to assure anxious Canadians.
"I want to say with utter sincerity and conviction to Canadians that Canada will be absolutely fine," she said.
"We have a strong relationship with the United States. We have a strong relationship with President Trump and his team," Freeland continued. "I have real confidence that Canada is going to come together and face this moment… We've done it before."
In a longer statement issued by his office, Trudeau also congratulated JD Vance on his election as vice-president, before going on to point to the deep and longstanding person-to-person and economic ties between the two countries.
Echoing the prime minister's congratulatory comments, Canada's Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman said in a post on social media that she is "looking forward to working together towards a more prosperous and secure future."
The federal government has said it has been preparing for the results of this election for the better part of the last year.
Lawmakers and stakeholders on this side of the border will now be looking to enact a "Team Canada" approach on working with a second-term Trump administration on hot files such as trade, the border, and defence.
"We look forward to working with his team," said Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly. "Throughout the last months and last years, we've been developing very strong ties with his team, and of course, we will continue to develop very constructive relationships. That will definitely be my job in the coming days."
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also congratulated Trump and vowed to work with him "to benefit both countries," and said the results reaffirm the need to scrap the carbon tax.
"The U.S. has already taken half a trillion dollars of investment and jobs from Canada under 9 years of Trudeau, and our people cannot afford homes and food," Poilievre said.
What are the hot issues, files to watch?
Early in his first presidency, Trump triggered what became a high-drama renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, and now he's vowed to enact the 2026 review clause stitched into the revised deal.
The top Republican has also threatened a blanket 10 per cent import tariff that if Canada is hit with, will impact the economy on this side of the border, and could result in higher prices for consumers.
In his statement, Trudeau noted that the renegotiated trilateral trade pact has created thousands of jobs, and noted that in 2023, trade between the two countries amounted to more than $1.3 trillion, with more than $3.5 billion in goods and services crossing the border daily.
International Trade Minister Mary Ng said the Canada-U.S. trade relationship is the "envy of the world" but would not say whether Canada has any assurances about being exempted from Trump trade action.
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Canada still has time to make its case, as Trump won’t be taking office until January.
"I was already texting folks in the United States, and they're responding. So, this is good," Champagne said.
If Trump makes good on his immigration promises, Canada could also see a surge of asylum claims, amid potential increased interest among Americans in moving north.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller said he will continue to ensure Canada has "an immigration system that is disciplined, that is controlled."
"Our interests are aligned with the U.S. in making sure that we have a northern border that is secure and that has a managed flow of trade and migrants, and that'll continue," he said.
Canada is also likely to face increased pressure from the U.S. to boost defence spending, to meet the NATO target, with Trump's former envoy to Canada recently saying this country needs to "do better."
And, speaking about Trump's stance on abortion and reproductive rights policies, Health Minister Mark Holland and Government House Leader vowed to continue to stand up for a woman's right to choose.
"I think the imperative here in Canada is to make sure that we that we do ensure that women's right to an abortion, a women's right to accessing contraception, is protected," Holland said. "I think there's an imperative for us to do everything within our own domain and country to ensure the progress that we made is maintained."
