Canada watching for UN court decision on Israel and genocide, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is "watching carefully" as the International Court of Justice deliberates on an allegation of genocide against Israel, but he is not indicating Canada's stance or whether it will abide by any decision the court makes.

The highest court of the United Nations held two days of public hearings last week as South Africa made the case that Israel is committing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Israel says it is defending itself against Hamas after its brutal October attack, but South Africa says there is no justification for the scale of Israel's response.

South Africa says more than 50 countries support its case, including all 22 members of the Arab League, while most of Israel's Western allies have either stayed neutral or rejected the case outright.

Trudeau insists Canada's position was clear last week when he said support for the court does not mean Canada supports the South African genocide case against Israel.

But many organizations said his comments were confusing, saying it was unclear if Trudeau was rejecting South Africa's argument and whether Canada would recognize the court's ultimate ruling even if it supports a finding of genocide.

