

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Gen. Jonathan Vance says Canada is waiting for the Iraqi government to give the thumbs up before the Canadian Forces launch the next phase of a mission against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

That will involve Canadian special forces working with the Iraqi military to secure the war-ravaged city of Mosul, where Vance says ISIS remains a threat even as thousands of displaced families return home.

Before that can happen, however, Vance says the Iraqis need to form a new government after last month's elections and decide whether they still want international forces operating in the country.

Canadian troops have been largely on the sidelines there since last October, when the Iraqi military and Kurdish peshmerga clashed over the latter's ambitions for an independent state.

In response, Canada suspended military assistance to both, though Vance's comments indicate that the government is preparing to re-engage with the Iraqis, at least until the current mission expires next March.

Vance says Canada has officially ended its partnership with the Kurds after years of working alongside the peshmerga in the north of the country.