Canada vowed to clamp down on auto thefts. How is it doing?

Canada’s border guards have seized more than 1,900 stolen cars so far this year at railyards and ports, which is over a hundred more than in 2023.

It’s a key figure the federal border services agency highlighted on Wednesday, as officials gathered in Oakville, Ont. to tout the results of Canada’s National Action Plan on Combatting Auto Theft.

“When we see that auto theft rates are declining, we know that we’re taking steps in the right direction,” said Transport Minister Anita Anand in a press release accompanying the news conference.

Data from the Insurance Bureau of Canada suggests they are declining. On Oct. 2, the bureau released insurance data showing auto theft claims dipped by 19 percent in the first half of 2024 compared to last year.

“Canada’s auto theft rates have soared in the last 10 years, placing pressure on drivers’ insurance premiums, compromising public safety, and causing Canadians concern and trauma,” reads a quote from the bureau’s vice president of strategy included in the report.

“While theft frequency dropped slightly in the first six months of 2024, the problem remains significantly above historical trends.”

(Source: Insurance Bureau of Canada)

What is Canada’s plan?

In February, the federal government held a national summit event to brainstorm solutions to the growing and costly issue of stolen vehicles.

At the time, they flooded the border with $28 million to conduct checks and investigations on stolen vehicles – a top-up to a previous, larger investment of $121 million to fight gun and gang violence in Ontario. There are new offences in the Criminal Code to target violent car thefts.

There is also a new National Intergovernmental Working Group on Auto Theft, which works to coordinate the government’s response, monitor progress, and explore new ideas.