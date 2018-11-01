

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen says he is proud of Canada's effort to help resettle a contingent of "White Helmet" emergency volunteers from Syria after it became clear their lives were being threatened by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his Russian allies.

Canada is welcoming a "significant number" of these search-and-rescue volunteers from Syria, but Hussen wouldn't share details of exactly how many are being brought to Canada or where they are being settled for security reasons.

Hussen says the mission to evacuate them from Syria was tough but Canada felt compelled to help because of the search-and-rescue volunteers' exceptional humanitarian efforts in trying to save as many civilians as possible in Syria's civil war.

Canada was one of several countries called on to respond to direct threats to the White Helmets from the Assad regime.

A government official who spoke on background says Canada helped lead an operation to get them out of Syria through Israel and into Jordan, where they are being screened and resettled in numerous countries including France, Argentina, Germany, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Hussen says those who have arrived so far are quietly settling in Canada.