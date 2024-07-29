Canada urges Venezuela to detail election results, Freeland cites 'serious concerns'

OTTAWA -

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada has "serious concerns" about Sunday's election results in Venezuela.

Opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez and incumbent Nicolas Maduro have both claimed victory.

Venezuela was the region's most developed economy when Maduro took power in 2013, but he has since overseen an exodus of 7.7 million people fleeing hyperinflation and social unrest.

Maduro warned this month of a possible "bloodbath" if he doesn't win the election by a large margin.

Freeland says Canada is "working closely with our partners" to respond to the election, and said Venezuelans were courageous for standing up to an authoritarian regime.

Global Affairs Canada is calling on Venezuelan authorities to "respect the will of the people" and to publish detailed results for all polling stations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.