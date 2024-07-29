Canada urges Venezuela to detail election results, Freeland cites 'serious concerns'
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada has "serious concerns" about Sunday's election results in Venezuela.
Opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez and incumbent Nicolas Maduro have both claimed victory.
Venezuela was the region's most developed economy when Maduro took power in 2013, but he has since overseen an exodus of 7.7 million people fleeing hyperinflation and social unrest.
Maduro warned this month of a possible "bloodbath" if he doesn't win the election by a large margin.
Freeland says Canada is "working closely with our partners" to respond to the election, and said Venezuelans were courageous for standing up to an authoritarian regime.
Global Affairs Canada is calling on Venezuelan authorities to "respect the will of the people" and to publish detailed results for all polling stations.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
BREAKING Canada's Summer McIntosh wins gold in swimming
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh is the Olympic champion in the women's 400-metre individual medley.
2 children dead and 9 people injured in stabbings in northwest England, police say
A stabbing at a children's dance class in northwest England on Monday killed two children and injured nine other people, police said. A 17-year-old boy was arrested and a knife seized after the bloody attack, police said.
FBI turns to Trump to seek answers into assassination attempt
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to be interviewed by the FBI as part of an investigation into his attempted assassination in Pennsylvania earlier this month, a special agent said on Monday.
Canada wins first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Christa Deguchi didn't even know the full extent of Canadian history she had made in her Olympics debut.
The discovery of a possible sign of life in Venus' clouds sparked controversy. Now, scientists say they have more proof
Four years ago, the unexpected discovery in the clouds of Venus of a gas that on Earth signifies life — phosphine — faced controversy, earning rebukes in subsequent observations that failed to match its findings. Now, the same team behind that discovery has come back with more observations.
Canada appeals FIFA's six-point Olympic women's soccer deduction
The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Soccer are appealing FIFA's six-point penalty to the national women's soccer team in the wake of a spying scandal at the Paris Games.
Intelligence task force to monitor all future byelections for foreign interference
The Liberal government says measures to monitor and assess foreign interference threats will be part of all future federal byelections, not just general elections.
Here are some things dentists say you should never do
It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.
Ashley Callingbull becomes first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada
Ashley Callingbull became the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada.
Jasper Updates: Parks Canada says no fires still burning in town, fires still threaten community
All fires in the town of Jasper are out, officials have announced.
Plane crash kills 2 near Merritt, B.C.
Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in British Columbia's Interior region on Sunday evening.
-
EF1 tornado leaves 32 km path of damage near Perth, Ont. last week
An EF1 tornado with winds of 150 km/h touched down southwest of Perth, Ont. last week, causing damage along a 39 km path.
'A massive boost for community safety,' Ford says of 5 new police helicopters in Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa
The province says it has set aside more than $100 million to purchase five new helicopters for use by police services in the GTA and Ottawa to help combat auto theft, carjackings, and street racing.
Newfoundland and Labrador doubles funeral benefits after unclaimed bodies pile up
The Newfoundland and Labrador government has more than doubled the financial assistance it offers low-income residents who need to pay for a burial or a cremation, as health officials scramble to deal with unclaimed bodies at the province's largest hospital.
Nova Scotia opens helpline after five people shot at Africville reunion in Halifax
The Nova Scotia government says it has opened a helpline for anyone seeking counselling after five people were shot over the weekend at a community gathering in Halifax.
Former BBC presenter charged with three counts of making indecent images of children
A former BBC presenter has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children, London’s Metropolitan Police Service said.
2 children dead and 9 people injured in stabbings in northwest England, police say
A stabbing at a children's dance class in northwest England on Monday killed two children and injured nine other people, police said. A 17-year-old boy was arrested and a knife seized after the bloody attack, police said.
Netanyahu vows retaliation against Hezbollah after weekend strike as U.S. warns against escalation
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday vowed heavy retaliation against Hezbollah amid furious diplomatic efforts to prevent a spiral into regional war following a weekend rocket strike that killed 12 children in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.
FBI turns to Trump to seek answers into assassination attempt
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to be interviewed by the FBI as part of an investigation into his attempted assassination in Pennsylvania earlier this month, a special agent said on Monday.
5,000 people rescued from flooding in North Korea in evacuation efforts led by Kim, report says
More than 5,000 people isolated by flooding in northwest North Korea were rescued in airlifts and other evacuation work supervised by leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported Monday.
'The entire world knows what happened': Results of disputed Venezuela election that saw 2 opponents claim victory
Nicolas Maduro was formally declared the winner of Venezuela's disputed presidential election Monday, just a day after after the country's political opposition and the entrenched incumbent both claimed victory in the contest.
Intelligence task force to monitor all future byelections for foreign interference
The Liberal government says measures to monitor and assess foreign interference threats will be part of all future federal byelections, not just general elections.
Trudeau announces dates for Manitoba and Quebec byelections
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the dates for two federal byelections to be held on September 16, according to a government release Sunday morning.
Here are some things dentists say you should never do
It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.
Rate of high blood pressure disorders in pregnancy on the rise, study suggests
A new study suggests the rate of high blood pressure disorders in pregnancy has risen over the last decade in Canada.
Here's how much protein your body needs
Protein intake is necessary for your body, as it helps with hair growth, skin glow and hormone production, an Ottawa nutritionist says.
The discovery of a possible sign of life in Venus' clouds sparked controversy. Now, scientists say they have more proof
Four years ago, the unexpected discovery in the clouds of Venus of a gas that on Earth signifies life — phosphine — faced controversy, earning rebukes in subsequent observations that failed to match its findings. Now, the same team behind that discovery has come back with more observations.
U.S. Justice Department says TikTok collected US user views on issues like abortion and gun control
In a fresh broadside against one of the world's most popular technology companies, the U.S. Justice Department late Friday accused TikTok of harnessing the capability to gather bulk information on users based on views on divisive social issues like gun control, abortion and religion.
A manipulated video shared by Musk mimics Harris' voice, raising concerns about AI in politics
A manipulated video that mimics the voice of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris saying things she did not say is raising concerns about the power of artificial intelligence to mislead with Election Day about three months away.
Storms bring flash flooding to Dollywood amusement park in Tennessee
Strong thunderstorms brought flash flooding to Dolly Parton’s Dollywood in east Tennessee.
Taylor Swift fans swarm hill in Munich, claiming a high perch for watching concert for free
Thousands of Taylor Swift fans have gotten free seats to her concerts in Munich on a grassy hill near the concert venue.
Edna O'Brien, Irish literary giant who wrote 'The Country Girls,' dies at 93
Edna O'Brien, Ireland's literary pride and outlaw who scandalized her native land with her debut novel 'The Country Girls' before gaining international acclaim as a storyteller and iconoclast that found her welcomed everywhere from Dublin to the White House, has died. She was 93.
Airline 'cost and quality' concerns prompt probe of industry in Canada
The Competition Bureau says it is launching its market study of domestic airline service as concerns around prices and quality persist.
Judge dismisses some claims in case alleging BlackBerry CEO harassed former staffer
A U.S. court has dismissed three claims made by a former BlackBerry Ltd. employee who alleges the company's chief executive sexually harassed her and then retaliated against her after she reported the behaviour.
Fast-food brands see 'no end in sight' for cold beverage boom
Triple O's is not alone in experiencing the year-round cold beverage boom some attribute to social media, younger consumers and evolving palates.
Ashley Callingbull becomes first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada
Ashley Callingbull became the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada.
The latest three-year cruise is running two months late
First there was the three-year cruise that never took off. Now, another company aiming to be the first to produce a round-the-world residential cruise at a reasonable price has delayed departure by two months.
Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings
Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.
Canada wins first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Christa Deguchi didn't even know the full extent of Canadian history she had made in her Olympics debut.
Canada appeals FIFA's six-point Olympic women's soccer deduction
The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Soccer are appealing FIFA's six-point penalty to the national women's soccer team in the wake of a spying scandal at the Paris Games.
Britain's Peaty tests positive for COVID after silver medal
British swimmer Adam Peaty has tested positive for COVID, Team GB said on Monday, a day after he narrowly missed out on the 100 meters breaststroke gold at the Olympic Games in Paris.
'A massive boost for community safety,' Ford says of 5 new police helicopters in Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa
The province says it has set aside more than $100 million to purchase five new helicopters for use by police services in the GTA and Ottawa to help combat auto theft, carjackings, and street racing.
Driver charged after flashing high beams at approaching police
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
Waterloo, Ont. woman out thousands after car totalled in hit-and-run
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings
Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.
'She led it the whole way': 18-year-old B.C. woman leads hikers to safety in Jasper National Park
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
'There's mom and dad's house': New video appears to show destruction of Jasper neighbourhood
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
Sask. Second World War veteran, 103, receives France's highest national order
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
Former First Nations chief voices Disney's first Ojibwe language Star Wars movie
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
Ottawa Humane Society reunites Montreal family with cat missing for 8 years
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
'It looks scary, but they're harmless': Bees removed from Winnipeg street light
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
'Powerful symbol of the progress we have made': Land being returned to Manitoba Métis Federation
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Plane crash kills 2 near Merritt, B.C.
Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in British Columbia's Interior region on Sunday evening.
Coast Guard fines B.C. owner $13,500 after failure to remove 'hazardous' vessel
A British Columbia boat owner has been fined $13,500 after failing to remove the partially sunken vessel from a bay along the coast of Vancouver Island.
Motorcyclist dead after single-vehicle crash near Creston, B.C.
A 71-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a single-vehicle crash in British Columbia's Kootenay region over the weekend.
Several Toronto parking fines to increase starting August 1
The fines for a long list of parking offences in Toronto will increase starting Thursday.
The province will release a final report on food safety in licensed facility-based childcares on Monday afternoon.
Nearly 1,400 Jasper wildfire evacuees registered in Calgary; reception centre hours changing
Calgary announced it is changing the hours for its Jasper wildfire reception centre – with nearly 1,400 evacuees having already registered.
OC Transpo reducing O-Train service to every 10 minutes during midday periods this fall
The OC Transpo website says starting Aug. 26, the Confederation Line will run every 10 minutes at stations between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays. Peak-period service will continue to be every 5 minutes, according to OC Transpo.
Ontario buying helicopters to help police address auto thefts in Ottawa, Toronto
The Ontario government is spending $134 million to purchase five new helicopters for use in the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa. As part of the new Joint Air Support Unit, Ontario Provincial Police will acquire two new H135 helicopters to provide support to police in Ottawa and Toronto in dealing with auto thefts.
Family rents Quebec woman's pool on app without her consent
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
'Extended heat wave' as temperatures rise in Montreal
A special weather statement has been issued for Montreal due to a 'hot and humid air mass' that is 'currently affecting the province of Quebec.'
Ottawa funds Universite de Montreal AI project to combat misinformation online
Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge was at the Universite de Montreal on Monday to announce financial support for an artificial intelligence (AI) project designed to combat disinformation.
Man charged in crash that killed 3-year-old in south Edmonton
A 30-year-old man has been charged in a south Edmonton crash that killed a three-year-old boy and injured his mother and sister in June.
'Somebody out there knows what happened to Justin': Dozens search for missing Cape Breton man
Dozens of people joined a search for a missing Cape Breton man near a highway exit on Monday morning.
-
The RCMP says it is investigating a crash following an attempted traffic stop near Liverpool, N.S., early Saturday morning.
Man charged following stabbing death in The Maples: Winnipeg police
A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in the Maples neighbourhood on Sunday.
Manitoban hoping to buy cabin with $1M lottery win
A Manitoba woman is well on the way to achieving her dream of buying a lakefront cabin after winning a $1 million lottery jackpot.
String of break-ins in southeast Sask. leads to 31 charges, 5 arrests
Saskatchewan RCMP have seemingly put an end to a string of break-ins that have occurred in the Alida, Sask. area over the past several months.
'Like a family': CKCK TV celebrates 70th Anniversary
A group of former employees returned to the CKCK Television studio to mark the station’s 70th Anniversary. They say it was a great place to work.
Sask. diver captures bronze at Paris Olympics
Pike Lake's own Rylan Wiens has captured bronze in his second appearance at the Olympics.
Stabbing in Uptown Waterloo sends man, young girl to hospital
Police say a 28-year-old has serious injuries after a stabbing in Uptown Waterloo on Friday night.
'Barricaded person' prompts heavy police presence in Kitchener neighbourhood
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Bent Willow Drive and Old Maple Lane in Kitchener.
Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first gold medal at Paris Olympics
So far, Canada has won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Firefighters called to Saskatchewan Penitentiary over the weekend
Firefighters in Prince Albert were called to the Saskatchewan Penitentiary for a reported fire in the prison administration building on Sunday.
Boaters stranded on Lake Superior rescued in northern Ontario
Three people were rescued Sunday in northern Ontario after a boat ran aground on Lake Superior during thick fog and high winds, police say.
Two people fled after crash with Sudbury party bus, police investigating
Sudbury police are investigating a crash in the valley Saturday night involving a party bus and a suspected impaired driver.
Northern Ont. boater charged with impaired driving during compliance check
Provincial police say a man was charged with impaired driving during a compliance check at a northern Ontario beach Sunday afternoon and clarify when you are legally allowed to consume alcohol on a boat.
New MRI machine being set up in STEGH
St. Thomas Elgin General's first MRI machine arrived at the hospital Monday. The machine will allow staff to make detailed 3D images of the body to help diagnose issues.
'The whole sky was full of smoke!': Tillsonburg industrial blaze 'could have been worse'
A large industrial fire just west of Tillsonburg sent heavy black smoke billowing into the sky Monday morning. The blaze at Legend Rubber Inc. on Hwy. 3, spread quickly and sent a scare into arriving employees and firefighters alike.
Construction begins on new children’s treatment centre in Chatham-Kent
Construction has begun on a new children’s treatment centre in Chatham-Kent.
Fatal two-vehicle crash in Essa Twp.
A man lost his life when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Essa Township.
Highway 400 at Highway 88 reopened after fatal crash
Highway 400 northbound lanes have reopened after a fatal motorcycle collision.
Man charged after smashing windows of 2 different Barrie businesses
Barrie police arrested and charged an individual after he shattered the windows of two different businesses in Barrie.
LaSalle’s Kylie Masse qualifies for backstroke final at Paris Olympics
LaSalle’s Kylie Masse made a splash in the Paris poll Monday, qualifying for the Women’s 100-metre backstroke finals.
Essex County to see increased traffic over long weekend
Essex County will see heightened traffic this Civic long weekend for the Hogs for Hospice Motorcycle Rally.
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Mounties say missing B.C. children, wanted father all found safe
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Jury in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial expected to begin deliberations this week
Evidence included texts from Carbert to his mother during the standoff.
Magrath Days celebrate southern Alberta town’s 125th birthday
The Town of Magrath is throwing a 125th birthday party this weekend.
Fire crews from across southern Alberta fight large fire at Coaldale recycling plant
Fire crews from a number of different southern Alberta communities tackled a fire at a Coaldale recycling plant late Friday afternoon.
Northern Ont. boater charged with impaired driving during compliance check
Provincial police say a man was charged with impaired driving during a compliance check at a northern Ontario beach Sunday afternoon and clarify when you are legally allowed to consume alcohol on a boat.
National program saves lives of 1,000 hard-to-match kidney recipients
The national Highly Sensitized Patient Program for kidney transplants has reached the milestone of 1,000 transplants.
Tributes pour in after hockey coach, player Bob Jones passes away following his battle with ALS
The Ontario Hockey League was saddened by the news of the loss of former OHL coach and defenceman Bob Jones, who passed away Friday at the age of 54 following a battle with ALS.
Newfoundland and Labrador doubles funeral benefits after unclaimed bodies pile up
The Newfoundland and Labrador government has more than doubled the financial assistance it offers low-income residents who need to pay for a burial or a cremation.
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland. A funeral director blames government
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
-
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.