OTTAWA – Canada and the United States have reached an agreement on NAFTA, but it is still awaiting final approval, sources have confirmed to CTV News.

According to one high-level American source, the text of the deal was finalized around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, but issues remain around wording.

A senior Canadian official close to the talks tells CTV News that the deal is not 100 per cent finalized, but that as things stand, the Chapter 19 dispute resolution mechanism remains intact; Canada will have a full cultural exemption; and Canada will be making what the source described as “modest” concessions on access to Canada's supply-managed dairy sector, comparable to what was agreed to as part of the CPTPP trade deal.

Talks over the weekend have included looking at ways to protect against the Section 232 auto tariffs that Trump threatened again last week. The Canadian source said that an exemption will be made for autos, though the issue of steel and aluminum tariffs remain.

The deal on the table is subject to the approval of the federal cabinet, which is convened at this hour in Ottawa.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the cabinet meeting for 10 p.m. Sunday, inside his office across the street from Parliament Hill. This will give cabinet members the opportunity to understand what is on the table and how it could impact their portfolios, or regions.

A joint statement from Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is expected soon.

Trudeau arrived at his office just before 8 p.m., where high-level staff and Freeland had been working since early Sunday morning to secure a NAFTA deal.

The federal cabinet was instructed to attend in-person, if they are in town—which is likely for many as the House of Commons is sitting on Monday—or to dial in on the phone to hear from Trudeau and his team.

The prime minister took no questions from reporters who gathered to monitor the latest developments as the intense last-minute push before the U.S.-imposed midnight Sunday deadline inches closer.

The end of day deadline is to work out a trilateral renegotiated text that can be presented to the U.S. Congress, otherwise the U.S. and Mexico intend to go ahead without Canada.

Among the cabinet ministers spotted going in to the PMO have been Treasury Board Minister Scott Brison, Infrastructure Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale; and Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, Canada’s Ambassador to the U.S., David MacNaughton, emerged and told reporters that there has been "lots of progress, but we're not there yet."

"There's still a couple of tough issues, so we’re doing our best," he said. "You never know when these things… it's never done until it's done."

With files from CTV News' Richard Madan, Joyce Napier, Glen McGregor, Michel Boyer, and Mackenzie Gray